Ahwatukee teen aims to strike out leukemia

Jake Romaine was just like every other baseball player putting his body on the line for his team last month.
Desert Vista was playing a tournament game, building chemistry for what many around the program believe will be a special season next spring.
Part of those expectations come from the talent on the roster, Jake, a pitcher and outfielder included. So, when he saw the ball coming toward him, he laid out.
He landed awkwardly but didn’t notice any pain right away. He and his parents both wrote it off as a weird landing.
But what transpired over the course of the next few days brought a new meaning to the word “toughness” for Jake and the rest of the Romaine Family and made this Christmas season especially meaningful.
“I thought I had just hurt my ribs or my spleen,” Jake said. “I wasn’t feeling well the next day, so I went to the doctor. I really didn’t think anything of it.”
Jake’s pain around his rib area didn’t ease up and he had a low-grade fever. Initial tests at a local urgent care didn’t reveal much. More tests were done with his pediatrician on Nov. 11, including blood work. A couple of hours later Jake’s mother, Deanna, got a call from his doctor.
The doctor was calm, yet serious. Her message: Get Jake to Phoenix Children’s Hospital immediately.
“She called me at 1:30 and said, ‘I don’t want to alarm you but there were some concerning things about his blood work, and I need you to go to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, they know that you’re coming … and you need to get there within the next 10 to 15 minutes,’” Deanna recalled. “I was sensing it was not good. But I never expected this.”
Tests at PCH found leukemia cells in Jake’s blood.
He was officially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Nov. 12.
It has a 90 percent survival rate but is dangerous nonetheless. He immediately began chemotherapy treatment, was hospitalized for 10 days and had three surgeries and three treatments before he was allowed to go home.
“It stunned me,” Jake said. “You don’t really expect to hear that. But it definitely put a lot of things into perspective. I thought I just busted up a couple of ribs. I wasn’t thinking leukemia or anything close to that. It was definitely a big shock.”
Jake was a healthy teenager who has loved playing sports and being around his friends. He had been sick a few times last couple of months but never felt bad enough to warrant testing for leukemia. Most of the time, a simple medication from doctors cleared any signs of illness, which mostly replicated a cold or flu – the types of viruses that float around schools on a yearly basis.
The telling sign for his doctor was an unexplained rash on his leg. The skin around it was tight, a sign of leukemia cutis, which takes place when the cells from the blood begin to affect the skin.
“Sometimes I’m still not believing it, not accepting it,” Deanna said, her voice cracking with emotion. “I know it’s happening. He will accomplish his dreams, but your life got put on pause a little bit.
“We have to prepare and know it’s going to be a big fight. But we’re up for it and he’s up for it.”
The news of Jake’s diagnosis
spread like wildfire in the Desert Vista community.
It broke the baseball team.
Never did they think someone like Jake, who they call “Letty” – short for lettuce and in reference to his last name and long hair – would be diagnosed with a deadly disease.
So, they did what any team would, they rallied around him.
Shirts with the phrase “Live like Letty” were made by Desert Vista softball player Jocelyn Briski and baseball player Hunter Cline, who own a company called Turn2Designs.
Desert Vista’s baseball program gathered to take a picture with most of the players’ heads shaved in his honor.
Rival Mountain Pointe also planned to wear shirts for a team pic alongside the Thunder in a show of solidarity. Chandler’s baseball team did so this past week.
Along with the baseball and softball teams, Desert Vista’s lacrosse program offered support. So did the Ahwatukee Devils, a club baseball team in the area.
Friends, family both near and far, Canyon Thunder families, the Armer Foundation for Kids and even complete strangers joined Jake’s fight.
Head baseball coach Pat Herrera fought back tears thinking about Jake’s diagnosis and the way the community has rallied behind him.
“I don’t really have words for how hard it hit us as a program and for me as his coach,” Herrera said. “He’s one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had. Always positive. When we found out, it was a punch to the gut.”
The thought of all those people backing him in his fight has been overwhelming for Jake. But it’s also given him even more motivation to beat leukemia.
Since his diagnosis, Jake has undergone weekly chemo treatments, which he will continue treatments for six to nine months, followed by maintenance chemo for more than two years.
“Chemotherapy is tough,” Jake said. “There are some days where you wake up and you feel OK. Then there are some where your whole world seems upside down. Take the good days when you can and do the best you can on the bad days.
“Take it one hour and one day at a time. That’s the thought process right now.”
Even while his blood counts have been normal and he feels good, his weakened immune system prevents him from returning to classes this school year.
That also means no baseball, which arguably hit him the hardest. He was able to visit the school in an outdoor setting while wearing a mask recently, but only for a short time.
Jake is confident. He’s confident he’ll beat leukemia. He’s confident he’ll be able to begin practicing next season with Paradise Valley Community College, where he signed to continue his baseball career just days before his diagnosis.
He knows his parents want to see him play again. He knows his team wants to see him play again.
He believes the greatest thanks he can give to those who have supported him is to suit up at the next level.
“I couldn’t be more appreciative to everyone who reached out,” Jake said as he fought back tears. “Personally, I feel amazing. I know I can do this, and I have a lot of people behind me that are with me.
“This is just a speedbump.”
The Armer Foundation, which assists families with kids diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses, has set up an account in Jake’s honor. To donate, visit armerfoundation.org/jake.
