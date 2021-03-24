There was good news for Ahwatukee last week as City Council unanimously agreed to reopen outside park amenities and the city Parks and Recreation Department identified Pecos Pool as one of the 12 city pools that are virtually assured of being open when the season begins May 29.
Council approved a plan by Phoenix Parks and Recreation Director Cynthia Aguilar made in consultation with health experts that reopens ramadas and picnic tables, basketball and volleyball courts, outdoor fitness equipment, sports complexes and athletic fields.
In announcing the reopening of pools May 29, she said activities will be limited. Swim and dive teams, water basketball leagues and other aquatics activities will not be allowed in city pools.
And while many park amenities are reopened, Pecos Community Center remains closed, as do all other indoor facilities in city parks.
That not only puts inside courts out of commission for an undetermined time, but also continues shutting out the community room used by senior citizens for gatherings and activities. The Pecos Community Center also is used by the Village Planning Committee for its monthly meetings, though those sessions – when they have been held – have been online and by phone.
It is not known when the community centers might reopen.
With Easter weekend only 10 days away, the city is taking some measures to try and limit what is normally a crowded time at city parks.
Parking lots that are not accessible in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements will be closed and there will be a strong presence of city staff to make sure users are adhering to protocols, including masks, in an effort to minimize the potential of large group gatherings.
A Parks and Rec Department release stated that on Easter weekend, “grilling and large gatherings will be prohibited” so it is unclear how large a group might be allowed to celebrate.
“The COVID numbers are encouraging and suggest that we are headed in the right direction,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement. “From
the start, we’ve made data- and science-based decisions to ensure the safety and well-being of Phoenix residents.”
Gallego said that the “decision to cautiously and carefully return to play” was made by following science.
“Yet, while we want our residents, especially children, to get out into the fresh air, we need to remember that the pandemic is not over,” Gallego said. “I encourage every individual to stay vigilant and take safety precautions, including masks and physical distancing.”
With park facilities open, the city is again taking reservations for games and local tournaments with modifications, such as requiring groups of over 50 people to submit a safety plan showing how the group will meet the city’s return-to-play guidelines, which include requiring masks and social distancing.
“We are mindful that these outdoor environments are lower risk,” said Dr. Saskia Popescu, a public health consultant for the city. “So, this is a nice incremental strategy to reopening a really important piece of community right now, which are parks and pools.”
Due to current staffing levels, only 12 of the city’s 29 public pools will open this season. The department had advised Council prior to the meeting that “the number of returning aquatics staff has decreased significantly” and it could not full staff all pools.
Otherwise, the pool season will remain the same as in the past, opening May 29 through Aug. 1 for swimming every day except Fridays Extended seasonal hours from Aug. 7 to Sept. 6 will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays only.
The pool season will emphasize open-swim sessions and swimming lessons. All pools will operate at a limited capacity with enhanced cleaning protocols.
According to the city plan, modifications will be made to open-swim and swim-lesson formats, such as implementing reservable blocks of time for free swim, and cleaning between groups.
Those participating in the Kool Kids program, youth age 17 and younger, will receive free admission to open swims this year.
Following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, parks have remained open throughout the pandemic but with some amenities temporarily closed.
The most recent park amenity closures were put in place Dec. 3. At that time, Phoenix was in the Arizona Department of Health Services’ “substantial spread” category, with more than 100 cases for every 100,000 people – the highest of three benchmarks used to track COVID-19 under CDC recommendations.
The closures were to remain in place until Phoenix returned to the moderate spread category.
“We have been monitoring the COVID trends closely,” Aguilar said. “And based on the original benchmarks, we were approaching the moderate range.”
Then on March 3, based on CDC guidance, ADHS revised the community transmission indicators and community risk levels. Phoenix now lands in the second-lowest of four categories with 10-49 new cases for every 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
What it all means is, under the revised system, Phoenix now falls into the “moderate transmission” level for the percentage of positive cases and the “substantial spread” range for transmission of total new cases with less than a 10-percent positivity rate.
“Due to the steady decline in both of these indicators, we are recommending that we reopen outdoor park amenities with modifications,” Aguliar said.
