Model aviators club hosts national competition here

In the far reaches of East Mesa, planes buzz overhead but on a smaller scale.
The Arizona Model Aviators flies out of the Superstition Air Park located at Levee Drive in Mesa. Tim Dickey, board member for the Arizona Model Aviators, said the club represents a lifelong interest for everyone involved in building and flying into the wild, blue yonder.
“It’s been an evolution for me since childhood off and on,” Dickey said. “I got back into it approximately 12 years ago, and I really liked the modeling aspect of it in the shop.”
From Oct. 20-23, the club will host the 41st annual U.S. Scale Masters Association National Championships that will draw more than 50 pilots from around the country and more than 400 spectators per day.
The Scale Masters competition venue changes every year and last came to Mesa in 2002.
“It’s actually the largest event that we’ll be having this year,” Dickey said. “It’s a very big event for us.”
Model aviation has several disciplines, with this event focusing on scale flying and each aircraft’s resemblance to an existing full-scale plane, including World War I biplanes, World War II P-51 Mustangs and fighter jets flown in Korea and Vietnam.
Judges review aircraft based on scale documentation, as well as how well it flies compared to the real thing.
Pilots also stage aircraft on the tarmac so planes can be judged for craftsmanship, color, markings and outline.
Criteria for the flight portion is based on 10 different maneuvers.
It can take at least two years to build an “accurate, high-quality scale model,” Dickey said.
“I came into it more from the standpoint of enjoying modeling things in general,” Dickey said. “And that really comes from my desire to be in the shop and to build things with my hands from scratch.”
Dickey said “scratch-building” – building the models by hand – has dwindled with the advent of ready-to-fly kits.
“It’s becoming a lost art because now you’re able to purchase these models that have been fully built, and just need to be assembled,” Dickey said.
Most models’ parts consist of a light wood such as balsa or composite plastic and the planes go down to the smallest detail, including decals and rivets.
Starter kits can begin at $400 for a foam battery-operated plane and remote control and go as high as $20,000 for a quarter-scale, gas-powered Beechcraft King Air utility aircraft.
The club has existed for more than 40 years and has more than 260 members ranging in age from 8 to 80.
The club uses the Superstition Air Park because it offers an 850-foot-long paved runway and bays for staging aircraft.
“It’s one of the nicest, if not the nicest runway facility, certainly in Arizona, and maybe even in the west,” Dickey said.
Lt. Col. (Ret) Larry Wagy enjoys teaching flight instruction to other members, something he did while serving in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years.
Wagy said interest in the hobby has waned and fears the hobby he’s enjoyed since he was 7 will eventually crash and burn because “the health of the club depends on bringing in younger people.”
Rodger Hoover, who will compete in the national championship and spent more than 35 years working for Douglas Aircraft in the manufacturing and repair sector, agreed.
Hoover said younger generations are always welcome, adding, “There’s always someone to teach you how to fly.”
