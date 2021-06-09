While the 2020-21 school year has been rough on students of all ages, it has been particularly challenging for those who are marking special transitions in their educational career.
And while college and high school graduation ceremonies loosened up considerably from the all-virtual events held last year, that was often not the case in some districts for kindergarteners marking their move to grade school, fifth or sixth graders moving into junior high or middle schools and eighth graders celebrating their transition to high school.
But the PTO board at Centennial Middle School in Ahwatukee wasn’t about to see their eighth graders off to the next stage in their journey without as live a ceremony as they were allowed to host.
Board members put together a drive-thru promotion at the Centennial campus, where 321 soon-to-be high school freshmen not only picked up their certificates but also got a generous swag bag filled with donations from local merchants.
Filling those swag bags required a month of hustle by Centennial PTO Board President Lisa Abeln, Vice President Beth Viquesney, Treasurer Ali Conyers, Secretary Gwen Hyder and advisory board members Nancy Diggs and Sarah Mann.
But their work was rewarded by the willingness of merchants, mostly local, to rally to their cause.
Each bag was filled with a $20 Amazon gift card as well as other gift cards, a certificate good for a free Peter Piper personal pizza, a gift certificate from Tropical Sno, a coupon for a free item from Chick-fil-A, hand sanitizer from WAXIE Sanitary Supply, a certificate for a free cone from Dairy Queen and a coupon from Zzeeks Pizza & Wings.
Zzeeks, a strong supporter of a wide number of charitable activities for schools and nonprofits, also hosted a fundraising dinner that night to benefit the PTO.
On June 7, Centennial teachers stepped up to the plate with a Promotion Day celebration outdoors on the campus, where they arranged to have a DJ, snacks that included shaved ice from Bahama Bucks, other treats and a photo booth.
All of this made their big transition more celebratory, considering the students “missed out on so many of their ‘end of the year’ events,” Abeln said.
“It was such a fun way to celebrate our students as they transition into high school,” said Abeln. “It was fantastic! The staff/teachers/PTO did an amazing job making every student feel so special. Our kiddos needed to end with a bang!” said Abeln, whose son Brady is a member of the Centennial Class of 2021.
It’s been a rough year for the Centennial PTO and their counterparts in Kyrene and many other Valley districts as many of their normal fundraising events – which depend on crowds, in person – were canceled because of pandemic-related restrictions.
The Centennial PTO states on its Facebook page that it has one primary mission – as do, actually, just about every PTO in the Valley.
“At every meeting we ask ourselves, ‘Will this benefit all the children at CMS?’” the CMS PTO states.
But dedicated parents can only do so much when it comes to organizing big events like a promotion celebration for 321 kids.
That’s why, Abeln said, she and the rest of the CMS PTO are so grateful to be served by small businesses that give back.
Meanwhile, Kyrene School District put a period on the 2020-21 school year with two half days for all students Monday and Tuesday.
Normally, the school year ends a few weeks earlier than that but – much to some parents’ unhappiness – district administration and the school board had decided months ago to push the end date into June because the year began late – in mid-August.
The move didn't sit well with some parents who complained ending the school year this late interrupted summer plans.
“We said we would have 180 days total whether they were online or in person and so the only way to do that was to extend because we didn’t start prior to Aug. 17 with online,” Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes explained.
“Like a lot of districts did, we held out (the start of the year) hoping that we would be able to go back in person and get more days in person,” she said.
“The other reason that date’s going to become really important is that, depending on where the governor’s budget goes …there’s some negotiating going on around gap funding and that funding is going to become critical for Kyrene.”
The gap funding covers the difference in state reimbursement between the number of days all students were forced to learn at home and the days when campuses were open.
The per-pupil reimbursement rate is 5 percent less for online students.
Toenjes said there has been some discussion around requiring 100 days of in-classroom learning and that “if they do that, we will make the cut off by extending the year to June 8, because we will have 101 in-person days.” ′
