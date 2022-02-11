Kyrene School District is poised to drop its mandatory mask policy soon and Tempe Union may not be far behind.
Citing downward trends the last two weeks in COVID-19 spread, Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes told the Ahwatukee Foothills News on Feb. 2 that if that decline continues tomorrow, Feb. 10, she’ll have an announcement.
“We feel that if it’s still trending downward, that’s three weeks in a row,” Toenjes said. “The emergency management team will make a recommendation right after that.”
The news will be welcomed by parents who have railed at the mask mandate during Kyrene Governing Board meetings – especially after Toenjes abruptly canceled plans to make masks optional after winter break because of surging virus numbers.
That surge for a while created headaches for Toenjes and her staff in early January.
“When we hit the peak, we had really high absences and really high unfilled rates, meaning we had lots of district people out covering classrooms” for teachers who called out, she said.
“Things are trending down and we’re able to keep schools open – that’s what’s important,” Toenjes said. “It doesn’t mean people don’t have to wear them and we’ll strongly recommend that. But right now, the reality is a lot of our children have had the virus now – and a lot of our staff.”
Toenjes also said that some people “forget some of the most critical mitigation strategies we have in place.”
“They are almost just taken for granted now – like the air filtration units in every single classroom in every department. They’re just part of the tapestry now when you go into our schools, and that’s huge. And that’s something that not every district was able to do. And also what our kids understood about social distancing two years ago versus what they understand today – they are familiar with that now.”
Meanwhile, Tempe Union may make masks optional by March, according to what Assistant Superintendent Sean McDonald told the Tempe Union Governing Board meeting on Feb. 2 – though he qualified his prediction by stating “we could very well talk about masks being optional” if data released by the county on Feb. 17 continued to reflect a downward trend in virus cases.
“But we’d like for you to think about that as we continue to report out each Friday” the latest virus data,” McDonald told the board.
Tempe Union has been far more conservative than any of its neighbors when it comes to facemasks. Virtually all East Valley school districts – three of which are among the state’s five largest – have had an optional mask policy since the 2021-22 school year began.
And even though it usually has acted in concert on virus mitigation with Kyrene and Tempe Elementary, Tempe Union did not follow Toenjes’ ill-fated announcement in November of her intention to make masks optional when kids returned to classrooms Jan. 3.
Meanwhile, it’s not COVID-19 that continues to create major headaches for Toenjes and her staff but rather labor shortages – particularly among school bus drivers.
That shortage – which is plaguing virtually every school district across the country that relies on buses to get kids to and from school – prompted Kyrene this week to begin some new consolidated routes to improve on-time arrivals, meaning some stops and pick-up and drop-off times also could change.
“Bus driver shortages have impacted on-time performance, causing some significant transportation delays in the morning and afternoon,” the district told parents in a letter last week advising them of the route consolidations.
Toenjes told AFN that some elementary children have missed out on breakfast or parts of their social-emotional learning because drivers frantically filling in for unfilled routes had to finish their normal run first. Some middle school students have missed out on classes or parts of classes because the bus got them late to school.
Toenjes said the district tries to give parents a heads-up on delays that might affect their children.
“We try to notify as quickly as possible,” she said. “That’s not always perfect either, though, because sometimes we don’t know until the last minute.
“So it’s hard if a bus driver just that morning calls in and says ‘hey, I can’t come in.’ We’re kind of rushing around to try and get it covered and then making those calls.”
To help attract more drivers, Kyrene is paying an extra $2 an hour – bringing pay to $17.56 an hour – and reminding applicants the job includes “competitive benefits,” including state pension eligibility. Still, that hourly pay puts Kyrene in competition with some restaurants and other businesses that have raised their hourly pay to attract desperately needed workers.
Kyrene also is offering training and support to help applicants earn certification for driving a school bus.
School bus drivers must obtain a Class “B” Commercial Drivers License with passenger, school bus and air brake endorsements. ... once the written test is successively completed.
Last month the federal departments of transportation and education gave states the right to waive that part of the CDL test that requires them to identify components of a bus engine – a so-called “under the hood” exam.
Drivers also must past a criminal background check and obtaina. Fingerprint card, among other requirements.
To apply: Kyrene.org/careers.
