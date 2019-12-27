The four men who walked away from a deal to buy Club West Golf Course have returned to the table and are presenting a plan to the homeowners association next month.
The quartet of investors also may ask the HOA board to have homeowners vote on changing the golf course’s covenants, conditions and restrictions – raising the possibility the plan includes residences of some kind on the course.
One source said the plan includes a number of key changes to the course that were outlined in an anonymous letter sent to at least 73 homeowners in November.
That letter – whose author has never been disclosed – said the plan involved reducing the 18-hole course to a nine-hole executive course; demolishing the current clubhouse in favor of a new one closer to Chandler Boulevard; and building some kind of housing on four holes as well as on the areas where the pond and clubhouse are currently situated.
The Club West Community Association Board’s most recent newsletter earlier this month announced that the course was again in escrow – only weeks after Matt Shearer, a Club West resident and one of the investors, announced that he and his three partners had walked away from buying the course from owner Wilson Gee for $800,000.
Shearer said an extensive examination of the course during the due diligence period led the quartet to decide, “Unfortunately, we do not believe the course can be saved as a sustainable jewel of our community.”
But the board’s quarterly newsletter last week delivered a stunning announcement:
“Late last week, on December 12th, we learned that the course is again in escrow. The potential buyers are the same group as the last escrow and appear to have resolved many of their challenges. We do not know the exact closing date. We have been told that they want to close by early March.”
“They are preparing a presentation and will communicate their plans to us,” the announcement stated. “All plans require an approval of the board and vote of the community.”
On Friday, the board followed up on this announcement with an explanation of how it will proceed with handling the investors’ plan once they present it at a meeting Jan. 16.
“There will not be a vote about the plan at this meeting nor a scheduled Q and A. We will have a lot of questions as a board and expect questions from the attendees,” the board said, telling residents they will be able to fill out forms with questions and comments that will be addressed before its Feb. 20 meeting.
It went on to say that at the Feb. 20 meeting, the board will first decide whether “to present the buyer’s plan for the course to the community or request a revised plan based on additional input from the board.”
“The board vote is only the first step in the approval process, the announcement went on to say.
“If the board decides the buyer’s plan is not ready for a community vote, the buyers will be required to submit a new plan based on the boards and communities’ concerns and inputs. Any new plan would require new open meeting presentation, preparation and a vote etc.”
The board said that if it approves the plan, it would then schedule a special meeting where homeowners would cast ballots to decide the plan’s fate.
Unlike the requirements for changing the CC&Rs governing the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course – another site owned by Gee that has lapsed into a barren piece of desert – a majority vote of all homeowners is not required to change Club West Golf Course’s land use regulations.
Club West’s board in late summer adopted new rules require only 31 percent of the ballots must be cast for a simple majority vote to change the CC&Rs.
That means that if the Club West HOA board follows through with a special meeting to vote on the investors’ plan, it could pit the 357 owners of homes adjacent to the course against the rest of Club West’s approximate 2,400 homeowners.
Many homeowners are tired of seeing the barren course and could decide that homes with properly landscaped lots would be preferable to the current course’s condition.
Of the 357 houses next to the course, 73 are located next to the four holes that the anonymous letter claimed were eyed for residences.
The anonymous letter never said what kind of residences were being considered.
But a source said that while the letter’s author remains a mystery, the letter itself “turns out that it contained more truth than fiction” when it comes to the current suitors’ plans.
The letter noted that even if homeowners opted for the investors’ plan, the City of Phoenix would have some involvement in any housing proposal.
Gee told AFN that he has no idea what the prospective buyers want to do.
“They haven’t disclosed what they’re doing to it,” he said, adding that he decided to allow them back into escrow because he doesn’t have any other suitors for the course and because they had backed out mainly because they couldn’t meet his timeline.
HOA Board President Mike Hinz said he too has no idea what the investors have in mind,
“I’m not altogether certain what it is they intend to fully propose and we’re going to wait to talk about that when we see it on Jan. 16,” Hinz said.
“All of this is going to be done in open meeting,” he stressed. “We’re not going to do anything behind closed doors.” Shearer could not be reached by press time.
Attorney Ellen Davis, who paid an extra $60,000 for the lot when she bought her Club West house next to the course, expressed concern about that 31 percent in an interview with AFN in a November interview.
She said that homeowners who don’t front the course could determine its future at the expense of those who paid higher lot prices to have a view of the course, noting only 416 votes were needed to approve a change in the CC&Rs.
When he and his partners initially gave up on buying the course before a November closing deadline, Shearer said, “We invested significantly in our research, hiring hydrologists, irrigation consultants, surveyors, planners, soil experts and renowned golf course and clubhouse architects.”
“As more time passes, saving the course becomes more difficult and prohibitively expensive,” he said in a statement to AFN. “Time is not an ally and the course needs to be revitalized within a budget that considers available water sources, community support and the direction the golf industry is headed.”
Shearer said he and his partners wanted “to create a sustainable, challenging but playable, 18-hole course with a beautiful clubhouse and community golf center.”
But they apparently discovered the same thing that another group of local investors encountered earlier this year when they considered buying the course from Gee: any golf course at Club West needs a cheaper source of water.
Gee stopped irrigation in June 2016, saying he could not afford the $750,000 he spent annually on city water bills.
That water is only getting more expensive as the city is hiking rates by 5 percent next year and another 5 percent in 2021.
Gee had sold the course to Richard Breuninger’s Inter Tribal Golf Association in 2017 and four about four months, the course was covered with lush green grass.
But Breuninger encountered the same problem with water bills that Gee had run into. Brueninger stopped paying the bill and the city turned off the tap. Breuninger eventually went broke and Gee foreclosed on his unpaid $1 million note.
In numerous chats on social media in November after Gee’s latest deal collapse, residents expressed fears that the investors’ plan was only the beginning of the end for the Club West Golf Course.
They noted that even a nine-hole course would still require water.
“There has been and remains only one impediment to returning the golf course to profitability - access to affordable water. Any plan that ignores this fact is likely to fail,” wrote Jim Lindstrom.
Lindstrom in 2016 formed Save Club West and spent a small fortune developing a detailed plan for saving the golf course in its current form.
It would have required at least 300 homeowners to kick in $13,333 or as many as 500 owners who would pay $8,000. Ultimately, he abandoned that effort when he failed to interest enough homeowners in his plan.
The only plausible solution to the water problem involves Ahwatukee businessman Rande Leonard’s proposed pipeline that would run from the Gila River Indian Reservation, beneath the freeway and up to 24th Street.
Leonard has said the golf course owner would have to pony up around $1.3 million for the pipeline to become a reality.
Lindstrom, who declined comment on the latest development in the four men’s efforts to buy the course, previously said that such an investment would only make sense for a golf course with 18 holes.
He said a nine-hole course would not attract enough golfers to make it profitable, echoing sentiments of owners who have commented on social media that any plan to introduce housing into the mix ultimately will lead to the end of golf at Club West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.