In 2018, there were over 18.2 million veterans in the United States. Arizona ranks 13th in total veteran population.
More than half a million men and women who have served our country live in our state. That’s about 1 in 10 adults. Over fifty percent of Arizona veterans are 65 and older, higher than the national average.
Everyone understands the importance of honoring our veterans. We acknowledge them for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
Yet, most people do not comprehend the day to day struggle our injured veterans face in their lives.
In August, members of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun learned of an organization that serves local Veterans.
The Arizona Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America (AZPVA) champions and honors US veterans.
This nonprofit takes action to improve the lives of US military veterans who have experienced spinal cord injury or spinal cord disease/dysfunction and disability.
The AZPVA does this through advocacy for proper health care, improving public accessibility, communication, education, and the promotion of activities and sports. Their goal is to be an effective partner for life. They want to ensure each Veteran receives the full benefits they have earned through their service to our nation.
One of the many services the Chapter provides is a medical supply loan closet. The closet is one of the largest in the state.
It provides durable medical equipment, such as wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes, toilet risers, tub transfer bench, commodes and more.
If a veteran is unable to get the equipment they need through the VA or their insurance, they can get it through the closet at no cost.
After serving veterans, the closet can provide the equipment to the community.
Individuals who cannot afford it, or their insurance does not cover the cost of the equipment, are encouraged to reach out to AZPVA. The loan closet address is 5015 North 7th Ave., Phoenix.
The AZPVA closet also accepts medical equipment that is new or gently used and less than five years old. Equipment must be in good working condition or easily repaired.
AZPVA may make an exception to these guidelines if the equipment is in high demand, of high value or unusual to access.
Members of the Ahwatukee group of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun donated $10,400 to AZPVA. These funds will help maintain and repair the equipment in the loan closet. Dawn Quinn, Donation and Outreach Coordinator of AZPVA, expressed her gratitude,
“We are so excited to be receive the donations from 100+ Women Who and cannot wait to continue our work assisting Veterans and other members of the disabled community with these funds,” she said.
To learn more about AZPVA and their Veterans’ services, visitazpva.org.
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun meets quarterly and welcomes guests who have a heart for giving. Register for their Nov. 5 giving circle or learn more at 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org.
