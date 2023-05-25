Venue closing nearly shatters Ahwatukee couple’s wedding

Prenuptial jitters plague many couples as their wedding day approaches, but what Timothy Cowdell and Dr. Shawna Begay went through last week was downright nerve-wracking.
With their June 10 wedding getting closer, Begay took her daughter on May 7 to a Tempe venue for the reception because she’s Begay’s maid of honor.
After touring Lido Restaurant on Lakeshore Boulevard near Baseline Road, Begay approached the only employee on the premises where she and Cowdell had already paid most of their $7,000 fee and told her how excited she was.
And that’s when her excitement turned to horror.
“She said, “I’m so sorry but we had to cancel your event,” Begay recalled. “She said ‘There’s an issue with the kitchen and the event coordinator should have called you.’
“I said, ‘We haven’t been able to set a time to talk to her and she hasn’t called us or anything.' And I’m thinking we have four weeks to deal with any kitchen issue and can we still use the menu and bring in our own caterer.
“‘No,’ she said. ‘That’s not going to work.’ And I’m standing there watching people eat in the restaurant.’”
“I was just in shock,” Begay said, recalling she had asked her fiancé ‘What do we do?’
For most of last week, any excitement and anticipation that Cowdell and Begay might have felt dissolved into a nightmare of frantic calls to scores of venues that ended with the same response: they were booked for June 10.
And with 100 mostly out-of-town guests coming from as far as Alaska who had booked plane and hotel reservations months ago, those were the last words the couple wanted to hear.
Early last week, Cowdell said, “We took off work and we were driving around from one place to another.”
Cowdell, a Washington State native retired Air Force officer who works for Honeywell, and Begay, a Window Rock native who is a development counselor for Grand Canyon University serving students with Indigenous backgrounds, had made their reservation with Lido’s on their very first visit Feb. 1.
The couple, who first met online in October 2020, loved its location along a lake and said that while losing the spot was bad enough, their treatment by management in the wake of the cancellation added aggravation to their panic.
“Tim wouldn’t accept their answer about kitchen issues,” Begay said. “‘There’s something else going on,’ he said. And then finally they disclosed they sold the property and had to be out by the end of May.”
A request for comment left on Lido’s voice mail by the Ahwatukee Foothills News was not returned.
But owner Edward Georgescu issued a statement to Channel 3 News last week that said, “Unfortunately, our financial situation is not sustainable. I am sorry they had to change their plans and find out the way they did.”
By the end of last week, the couple found a new venue and the wedding will go on as scheduled.
"But their nightmare is just one example of why couples should approach potential wedding venues carefully," said Kim Horn of Ahwatukee, an official wedding planner for over 20 years and the former Arizona coordinator for the Association of Wedding Consultants.
“When you’re signing a contract for a venue, you have to understand what you’re reading,” Horn said. “A lot of people, when they’re reviewing a contract, just sign it.”
“I tell people never give a deposit until you have reviewed the contract because once you give that money up, your negotiating power goes down.”
Horn said that the need for an expert review of a venue contract is perhaps more important now than ever because the number of venues has exploded in the Valley in recent years.
“After COVID, people saw a spike in weddings and many saw it as an opportunity,” Horn said. “They had no idea what they were getting into.”
Horn said some operators figured “I can make this much money” by thinking that the post-pandemic rush to the altar would generate weddings every day because bookings would be so intense that any day for a wedding would do.
“So what happens is that when you get back to what is real, most people don’t want to have a wedding Monday through Thursday.”
That’s led to other abuses that show why couples should consider a professional planner who can advocate for them through both the negotiations leading to the big day as well as during the reception itself.
Some of those problems don’t even materialize until a reception is underway, Horn said.
One major headache for newlyweds can occur when a venue doesn’t hire enough staff for a reception.
She said she has seen venues trying to provide only one bartender for receptions with over 200 guests or only a a couple, leaving only one bartender to service over 200 guests or a too small of a wait staff efficiently serve plated meals or replenish buffet items.
“What some venues are trying to do, in my opinion, is control the flow of food because the fewer people they have serving, the less they serve,” Horn said. “It’s like a numbers game.
“I had one venue where they had one bartender for 150 people and the bartender at one point announced the bar was closed because he was passing out champagne.”
Horn said “mom and pop venues” have sprung up because “there are a lot of people that were in real estate and think, ‘We have this house, or a barn, and we can just get a caterer in there.’ They have no idea what’s involved.”
Horn also suggests that couples avoid signing up a venue’s wedding planner and look for an independent professional because the on-site advisor “works for the venue, not for the couple.”
