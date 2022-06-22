Online only option for Canyon Reserve hearing

People can fly without facemasks, attend raves and other large gatherings without restrictions and even attend Phoenix City Council meetings in person.
But when the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee next Monday, June 27, considers some street requests related to the massive Canyon Reserve subdivision – the largest housing development coming to Ahwatukee in years – interested residents will have to listen and/or speak their mind online.
Situated on 373 acres along Chandler
Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues that Blandford Homes bought last year at a state auction for $175.5 million, Canyon Reserve includes 1,050 mostly single-story houses, 150 build-to-rent townhouses and 329 apartments.
The apartments and townhouses would be built on roughly 30 acres in the southeast portion of the sprawling parcel, with just under half of that sold to an apartment developer.
The zoning for the development has been in place for more than a decade.
All that the VPC will be asked to vote on is a recommendation to change the General Plan Street Classification Map for two segments of Chandler Boulevard that border the site so that they stay the way they are. The developers also want to downgrade the status of 27th Avenue between the South Mountain Freeway and Chandler Boulevard from arterial to “local, collector and arterial.”
But what may trigger an even bigger discussion is a presentation by the city Fire Department on the “existing and future fire infrastructure” for western Ahwatukee – a concern voiced by a number of people in nearby subdivisions like Promontory, Calabria and Foothills Reserve.
The VPC recommendation, which is not binding, and the developer’s proposal will go before the city Planning Commission Aug. 6 for its recommendation prior to City Council’s consideration of the requests on Sept. 7.
Citizens can register for the 6 p.m. VPC hearing at: cityofphoenixpdd.webex.com/cityofphoenixpdd/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee134e8dac09871f3911cf6583d0772d7.
They can also submit written comments to nayeli.sanchez.luna@phoenix.gov.
The city Planning and Development Department announcement of the VPC meeting repeats an advisement that it has been using monthly since early 2020 in the pandemic’s initial stages, when virtually all public gatherings were shut down:
“Per the most recent social distancing guidelines from the federal government, no residents will be allowed to attend the meeting in-person.”
Those guidelines – virtually unchanged for months – comprise four questions headlined “Things to Think About When Planning Activities.”
The questions relate to the number of COVID-19 cases and vaccination numbers, the nature of the gathering, the people who will be there and local and business laws and rules and advise, “If your community has a high number of COVID-19 cases or a low number of fully vaccinated people, consider choosing safer activities.”
As of last Thursday, virus transmission was ranked at a “medium” level in Maricopa County, though the CDC provides no specific guidelines for gatherings for that level except to say that adequate ventilation should exist.
With only the ability to log into the VPC meeting online, residents can expect a presentation likely by zoning consultant Norris Design and possibly Kimley-Horn and Associates, which performed an analysis of Canyon Reserve’s impact on traffic in the area.
City staff will present its analysis of the request, followed by a presentation by the developer. The Village Planning Committee can then ask its questions, followed by public comments, the developer’s response and then possibly more discussion before the Committee votes.
Kimley Horn’s analysis estimates that the master planned community will generate a maximum 13,704 daily trips after buildout with roughly 1,100 during the morning and evening rush hours.
It determined that: both West and South Chandler Boulevard don’t need widening; a signal will not be needed at the planned Liberty Lane-South Chandler Boulevard intersection once Liberty Lane is extended across the development; and traffic at 17th Avenue and Liberty Lane will experience rush hour delays and likely will eventually need a signal after build-out.
Though numerous residents have said a signal is needed at Liberty Lane and 17th Avenue already, city officials say traffic counts have not justified it.
Norris Design’s application to the city says that reducing South Chandler Boulevard’s classification to a local street “will not impact the roadway’s capacity to operate sufficiently and will better suit the limited trips that this roadway incurs.”
It also said that West Chandler Boulevard can be kept as-is because “the roadway will still provide expected service capacity without over-building.”
“With the replacement of Pecos Road with the Loop 202 freeway, and no provided access, there is no need for S. Chandler Boulevard to continue south of the future Canyon Preserve entrance or remain classified as collector roadway,” it continues.
“The proposed modifications to the roadway classifications will be sufficient for planned development and match the character of this Ahwatukee Foothills Village neighborhood,” Norris Design states, adding “the proposed roadway sections will meet traffic demand and anticipated capacity.”
“Maximizing the efficiency of roadways is beneficial economically for the City of Phoenix,” the application continues, stating “reducing the size of roadways lessens the burdens of infrastructure and maintenance costs.”
It also says reclassifying the two boulevard stretches “will not detract from the walkable and bikeable nature of these roadways but instead enhance them.
“Six-foot bike lanes will be provided on both sides of W. Chandler Boulevard, with the bike lane on the south side of the roadway being placed behind back of mountable curb for added bicyclist safety. “Additionally, a 7-foot detached sidewalk will be provided along the southern edge of W. Chandler Boulevard, as well as crosswalk striping and pedestrian warning signs at 19th Avenue and W. Chandler Boulevard. S. Chandler Boulevard will incorporate a 5-foot detached sidewalk along the east side of the roadway.”
It also said that besides being less harmful to the environment, keeping the boulevard at its present width “will enhance the active lifestyle and Sonoran desert character of the area.” And it noted it is providing additional trailhead parking.
The General Plan amendment application does not discuss Liberty Lane, which would be extended through Canyon Reserve as the development’s main artery to South Chandler Boulevard.
Kimley Horn also said that based on its analysis of traffic at Chandler Boulevard/Shaughnessey Road and 17th Avenue at Chandler Boulevard, Liberty Lane and the freeway “all existing study intersections are anticipated to operate at a satisfactory (level of service) by buildout of the development with the exception of 17th Avenue and Liberty Lane.”
While some residents have said a new interchange should be built farther west of 17th Avenue, the state has never indicated any intention of adding more interchanges to the freeway it completed in late 2019.
When the overall plan was discussed at an April Village Planning Committee meeting, much of the discussion focused on whether the city planned to build a fire and/or police station in the area.
City records show that the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan once listed a fire station in western Ahwatukee as a possible project, but that item disappeared two years ago from the annually updated document with no reasons given.
Residents and committee members said the influx of so many new homes – combined with the development of other subdivisions in recent years – warrant additional public safety infrastructure in the area.
The developer’s representatives expressed surprise at those concerns, saying they never were brought up, but promised to raise the matter with city officials.
Earlier this month, Promontory resident Lawrence Koenen repeated those concerns in a letter to a variety of city officials, stating:
“We badly need a fire station in this area. For any city to have an ISO rating (Insurance Standards Organization – that rates insurability of land) inside of a city proper at the worst possible value due to distance of a fire station is nearly inexcusable. We are rated as such. Either take land from south mountain park or from the new subdivision to correct that issue. PLEASE!
“It should be a badge of shame to ALL our city officials that insurers will not cover this section. We love our police, we love our fire department, but this is simply inexcusable by the city officials especially if you plan to add over 1,000 new homes.”
Koenen also noted long-running complaints about drag racing on those segments of Chandler Boulevard and the need for signals at 17th Avenue’s intersections with Liberty Lane and with Chandler Boulevard.
And while a small part of the Canyon Reserve land is zoned for commercial development, there are no specific plans at least right now for any specific kind of retail – which Koenen called “just a bad plan” from a “pure liveability perspective.”
So far, his plea received only one reply from a city planner, who said:
“Thank you for your correspondence. Your concerns have been taken into
account and will be forwarded to the
developer.”
