A Scottsdale development company has bought a busy Ahwatukee corner for $1.8 million.
Unified CRE Partners, through a subsidiary called Unified 48 LLC, recently purchased a convenience store and fueling station on the southeast corner of 48th Street from a California woman.
The transaction included the 3,182 square feet of retail space that sits on 1.15 acres of land, according to the real estate tracker vizzda.com.
The store was built in 1999.
Unified CRE describes itself as a “full-service real estate investment and development company specializing in single and multi-tenant repositioning and development.”
Unified CRE partners Bill Finch and Roberto Buenaver “have worked in commercial real estate since 2001 and 1999 respectively and have completed hundreds of single-tenant, multi-tenant and shopping center projects in the Southwest,” the company’s LinkedIn profile states.
“Skilled in all aspects of commercial real estate development and investment, Unified CRE takes a collaborative approach to working with our clients and business partners to ensure successful projects for all parties,” it adds. “We have a rich history in retail real estate and have worked with some of the top names in our industry.”
The corner is zoned C-2, which allows for a wide number of uses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.