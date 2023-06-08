An Ahwatukee pioneer reflects on his 100 years

He’s had his shares of hard times and scares – cast from the family home with his parents and eight siblings in the Great Depression, once told kidney cancer would take his life in five years, losing his wife of 71 years.
But he’s also traveled around the world, played in the championship round of the 1944 NCAA basketball tournament and enjoyed an astonishing relationship with his brother that few siblings ever share.
And last Sunday, Roy Wehde could look back with gratitude to God and his positive attitude and ice cream as he marked a century of life that included over 25 years in Ahwatukee.
A resident of Friendship Village since 2015, Roy was an early pioneer here.
He and his late wife bought a home in the Ahwatukee Recreation Center HOA in 1980, when the community comprised a smattering of maybe a few hundred homes and a lot of desert.
Before he chose Ahwatukee over Sun Lakes to settle down in Arizona, Roy was a championship track star and basketball ace, a U.S. Navy officer who served during World War II and a vice president for State Farm Insurance.
He is the father of four children and a cancer survivor.
And his twin brother Ray has been all those things too.
About the only thing they did not do together was play professional basketball and write a book.
In 1948, Ray, who opted to retire in Palm Springs, became the first Iowa State Cyclone ever drafted by the Boston Celtics.
Roy, on the other hand, wrote a book titled “The Passage of Time: Story Poems of Warmth and Humor,” donating all the proceeds to a church in Greeley, Colorado, where he and his wife would spend summers when they lived in Ahwatukee.
Other than those two differences, Roy said, “We were on a conference winning track team. We both ran the high and low hurdles and in basketball were in the Final Four in 1944. We were both in the Navy in the officer training program. We got discharged together.
“We’ve done all our traveling together. We both ended up as vice presidents for State Farm Insurance. We were, of course, retired at the same time.
“We did all our vacations together over Mexico, Canada, Europe, Scandinavia and Greece.”
As children, they also shared the hardships of the Great Depression.
The youngest of nine children, the twins spent their first 11 years on a small farm outside Holstein, Iowa, where their father owned a produce business and an ice cream store.
“We lost it all in the Depression,” Roy said. “We had an 11-acre farm and in 1934 we were moved out. We lost our home.”
Their father found an old hotel in town that had been empty for 15 years “and that’s where we moved.”
As he recalled his early years, Roy quickly volunteered that his father died in 1939 and his mother in 1950 at ages 59 and 55, respectively.
“So it wasn’t genetics on our side,” he stressed in case someone might think that he and Ray – the only surviving siblings – reached 100 through a birthright.
When the twins were in sixth grade, he recalled, “we were both kind of ornery and did a lot of bad things.”
And one day after basketball practice, “the coach herded us all in the hall and said, ‘You know, you guys have enough talent to be state champions.’
“And we took him to heart for that.”
So, instead of raising hell, they eventually raised their game on the track circuit and basketball court.
The twins led their high school basketball team in their junior year to a state title after losing only one game all season.
As seniors, they didn’t lose a game until the state title match with Davenport High School.
Ray and Roy both ended up playing forward for the Iowa State basketball team and in 1944 played in the NCAA Final Four, losing to eventual champion Utah.
It was touch and go for the team, which comprised nine Naval officers in training and an Air Force member who could be drafted at a moment’s notice during the height of World War II.
The war and the Navy caught up with them, though, and they both served their country before Germany and Japan surrendered.
They were not allowed to serve together, so Roy was assigned to a minesweeper in the Pacific as a navigator.
After they were discharged – at the same time, naturally – the twins returned to Iowa.
Roy got married in 1947 to Sally, a teacher in Iowa State’s Home Health Department. A student in her class ended up marrying Ray.
Both brothers ended up working for State Farm and became vice presidents in different divisions.
While still working, Ray moved to Ahwatukee in 1950 largely because one of his daughters was married to a doctor completing his residency at the old Maricopa County Hospital.
Roy remembers his time in Ahwatukee with great affection.
He and his late wife Sally raised a son and three daughters – Ray has two sons and two daughters.
Roy’s oldest daughter is 73 and his youngest just turned 66. He also has 14 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.
A watercolor artist in his spare time who also played tennis and a lot of golf, Roy got involved with a theater group at the ARC. He started painting backdrops for the group until a friend asked him to try out as an actor. He obliged and performed for a while.
Roy has functioned with only one kidney for the last 40 years after losing one to cancer. When he was first diagnosed, he recalled, “The doctor said, ‘You’ll get another five years if you’re lucky.’”
He beat those odds handily: After an operation, doctors found the cancer had not spread.
That was in 1957 – three years after doctors were certain he had contracted polio.
“They checked me for five days and said, ‘If you had what we think you had, you’re the luckiest man that ever lived because you can go home.’”
Ray was diagnosed with cancer at age 99 and was told he was too old for surgery but “they did chemo on him and he got rid of the cancer,” Roy said.
Because neither of them can drive any more, Roy and Ray don’t see each other as much as they once did and depend on getting a ride with a child or grandchild to visit each other.
They celebrated their birthdays separately last week. Roy was the guest of honor at a small celebration at Friendship Village and then gathered with a lot of his children, grandchildren and greats for a party in Scottsdale.
Asked to what he attributes his longevity – a question, he said, “I get asked a lot” – Roy didn’t hesitate for an answer.
“I say I eat a lot of ice cream,” he joked, before adding:
“I do think it is a state of mind. Both of us have been very positive thinkers.
“And both of us have a religious background – the routine going to church and learning the catechism and all that. But in the end, what it comes down to is I don’t discount the Lord stepping in.”
