Until it gave way to the South Mountain Freeway, Pecos Road was a mecca for hundreds of bicyclists who relished it as an ideal straightaway for speed and exercise amid the beauty of the desert.
And thanks to the efforts of a couple generations of Legislative District 18 lawmakers, both past and present, the Arizona Department of Transportation agreed to build a six-mile, 20-foot-wide shared use path along the southern edge of the freeway from 40th Street to 17th Avenue not only for cyclists but also for joggers and walkers and other people.
But while ADOT is working on that path as well as the 32nd Street interchange with an eye toward a mid-summer completion date for both projects, the cycling community has not had an entirely smooth ride dealing with the agency.
Joe Struttmann and other cyclists are at odds with ADOT over some of the planned or already installed features on the path – which is about half completed, extending roughly from 17th Avenue to a point between the 24th and 32nd street interchanges.
Struttmann has spent untold hours researching accepted standards and guidelines for these kinds of paths, emailing back and forth with ADOT and occasionally meeting with agency officials in an effort to ensure the safety of the path’s users, especially cyclists.
Those concerns to non-cyclists may seem trivial, but Struttmann said some features could endanger cyclists – who can attain speeds as high as 40 miles an hour.
In an email two weeks ago to ADOT engineers, Struttmann wrote, “We were able to ride portions of the Shared Use Path this weekend and observed many very significant safety issues.”
Take, for example, the installation of safety bollards at several points along the path to keep cars and trucks from trying to use the path as a dragstrip.
While that may seem like a good idea, Struttman said, “People just don’t notice them or they don’t realize how close they are when they’re biking toward them.”
“Where they’re really dangerous is in a group and there is going to be a lot of groups out there using this,” he said, explaining that it’s not uncommon for a dozen or more cyclists to be riding tightly and could easily run into the steel bollards.
In response to Struttmann’s concerns, ADOT noted that the bollards were installed “in coordination with the City of Phoenix.”
But ADOT agreed to remove them at the path’s intersection at 24th Street while retaining them at 32nd Street and Desert Foothills Parkway – as well as at 40th Street when the path finally is built there.
Struttmann also expressed concern over the way ADOT installed the chain-link fence and its supporting poles to separate the path from the freeway. The fence is designed to keep people from running onto the freeway.
Crews installed the fence in a way that leaves the poles on its south side, right next to the path.
Struttmann called that an accident waiting to happen.
“You just know it’s going to happen,” he told AFN. “So maybe someone gets a flat tire or isn’t paying attention and they hit the fence, and if they hit the fence on the smooth side, they have a chance to recover. They’d just slide along the fence a little bit, but the way it is now, as soon as you hit one of those poles, it’s catastrophic.”
After reviewing his concerns about the fence, ADOT agreed to take another look at it and see how Struttmann’s concerns might be addressed.
The issue of striping the path also has been a sore point in the cyclists’ negotiations with ADOT.
ADOT wants to stripe the path so that joggers and other pedestrians would have a lane to themselves with cyclists on the other two lanes, each approximately six feet wide.
Struttmann said he’s pressed ADOT on why it feels the need to create three lanes instead of painting one stripe down the middle of the path.
In response to one of his emails, ADOT said, “There was lots of discussion regarding the striping plan, primarily revolving around safety for all users, and efficient/flexible use of the available width.
“There are various opinions on how to achieve that, but there seemed to be some uniform agreement that it should as much as possible be fact/evidence based, use standards where available, take into account human factors (what will users actually do, as opposed to what do we want them to do), and try to get informed input from users.”
ADOT said the City of Phoenix proposed two six-foot-wide lanes and a third that would be eight feet wide. Some engineers proposed four lanes, with two four-foot wide lanes for pedestrians on either side of two center lanes that would each be six feet wide.
Currently, ADOT said it has made no decision on how the path will be striped and that it will revisit the issue over the next couple months.
Struttmann also has raised concerns about whether there are sufficient stop signs or signals at some of the interchanges where cyclists and others can enter the path.
He asked for signs on 32nd Street to alert motorists to the shared use path “to mitigate safety concerns at what is anticipated to be a high-risk intersection.
He said “heavy cyclist traffic is anticipated” and that “cyclists will be dealing with multiple simultaneous aggravating circumstances entering/exiting the path at 32nd Street: stopping, signaling such to other riders, clipping out of pedals, watching cross traffic in both directions for an opening, watching and adjusting to path users coming towards them. … Standard safety practices are to try to eliminate or at least separate hazards when multiples present themselves.
“Unfortunately some cyclists will not stop at this intersection and motor vehicle stop signs will increase margin of safety for the more vulnerable user,” he wrote.
But ADOT declined, saying stop signs were unnecessary because the path crosses 32nd Street at a signalized intersection.
“Bicyclists will need to treat this like any other arterial,” ADOT said.
Struttmann will be meeting virtually with ADOT later this week to make his case for other improvements along the path.
But his campaign on the shared use path is part of a bigger effort he and other cyclists have been making to persuade ADOT to accommodate more of cyclists’ infrastructure concerns along all state roads and freeways.
He said the shared use path itself is a good example of what cyclists are talking about.
Three years ago, he noted, ADOT hadn’t even planned to install it and only by lobbying on their part and the efforts to former and current LD18 lawmakers did the agency finally agree to build the path.
“There’s two things I’m pushing here,” Struttmann said, explaining one is to make the path “as safe and usable as best we can and just follow standard practices and old guidelines.”
“The other part of it is the systemic issue, the long-term issue,” he added – namely, ensuring that cyclists’ needs and concerns get more attention.
