Phoenix officials expect to receive $396 million in the third round of pandemic relief funds in the next 14 months.
This time the money comes courtesy of the American Rescue Plan and the City Manager’s office released a strategic plan to City Council last week on how it proposes to spend it.
The plan and preliminary approval of the 2021-22 budget were scheduled to go before Council yesterday, May 18, after AFN’s deadline.
While the $396 million is $20 million less than the city initially expected, the report said it still funds a “robust list of programs” for Council to consider.
The funding also will be broken up between this year and next, with $198 million being released to the city at each time.
“According to federal guidance, these funds may only be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures caused by COVID-19 incurred between March 3, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2024,” the staff report noted.
That includes the city’s response to the public health crisis created by COVID-19 and addressing negative economic impacts by providing assistance to businesses, households and nonprofits.
Money also can be used, the report states, “to respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the state, territory or tribal government that are performing such essential work or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work.”
And they can be used to backfill any revenue shortfalls created by the pandemic and “to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.”
The plan is based on input from council members as well as federal guidelines and includes proposed continuation of those programs funded last year by two rounds of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.
The report breaks the $198 million into three categories of funding: $118 million for community investment, $70 million for city operations and $10 million for “future operational needs.”
“The city will need to be nimble to adjust programs to ensure compliance with the ever-changing federal guidance,” the report states.
The community investment includes six spending categories, including $36 million for arts, business and employee assistance.
“Many of our small businesses are still struggling to stay open due to COVID-19,” the report states. “These funds will provide resources that Phoenix businesses, including our vibrant arts community, need to stay open, pay employees and to cover other operational costs due to the downturn in business.
“Funds are also proposed provide robust job training opportunities for those that lost their jobs during the downturn.”
That includes funding “a robust arts program that provides the arts community with a lifeline.”
The city also is proposing to spend $30.5 million for “mitigation and care of vulnerable populations,” which includes focusing on homelessness, mental and behavioral health, veterans’ issues and community and senior center needs.
“Some of the funding in this category also lends itself to a larger regional approach to address the issues of homelessness and mental and behavioral health,” the report states.
The $24 million proposed for household “is intended to provide families with the resources needed to address rent, mortgage and utility shortages,” it states, adding:
“More specifically these funds are intended to provide resources for residents who don’t qualify for the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs. Funding is also proposed to provide families with young children financial assistance to cover childcare costs and grocery expenses.”
The city manager’s report said Council needs to provide “direction on the scope of any such program.”
In addition, some of that money also will subsidize public transportation costs for people in “need of financial assistance due to loss of wages or employment because of COVID-19.”
The community investment funding also includes $15 million for youth sports, recreation and after-school programs.
“As parents return back to the workplace and others struggle with having the resources needed to have recreation and educational opportunities for their children, staff is proposing to use ARP funds to provide resources that could be used to restore afterschool programs, provide financial assistance to youth sports leagues and to enhance library programs,” the report states.
Funding also will be used to continue the development of the large broadband project that staff has been working on to provide internet access for residents in public housing and customers in city facilities.
Another $9 million will go to the Phoenix Resilient Food System, which runs the Feed Phoenix Food Program. Citing a City Council directive, the report said funds will be used “to provide resources to local and neighborhood food banks and food kitchens.”
The community investment funding also includes $3 million for the mobile COVID-19 testing van and unspecified “unexpected costs associated with the City taking on a more active role in vaccine distribution.”
The second largest overall category – $70 million for city operations – includes $40 million for “key infrastructure, technology and capital projects that have been deferred or exacerbated as a result of the pandemic.”
One project is upgrading the 27th Avenue Recycling Facility” and another is enhanced cyber security for city computer systems.
The report also proposes $25 million to replace revenue lost from Convention Center activities since most of those were cancelled over the past 14 months.
Testimony from Convention Center officials at an April council meeting showed that 79 conventions were canceled, representing a loss of 300,000 visitors and 342,000 hotel room nights. In all, that cost Phoenix $448 million, they said.
”Because of the pandemic, the Phoenix Convention Center has been severely impacted due to the downturn in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry,” the report states. “As a result, there are significant concerns about how long that industry will take to recover and how deep of an impact that recovery will have on the convention center’s fund balance.”
“If the tourism and convention downturn lags as long as some economists suggest, this could impair convention center revenues enough that the General Fund would be forced to make reductions to provide working capital. Allocating (federal) funds to replace a portion of the revenue lost by the convention center over the last 15 months would be a sound financial decision that would be viewed favorably by the City’s rating agencies,” the report states.
Of the remaining $5 million in this category, $3 million will be spent on “staffing enhancements” to provide “oversight and compliance functions that will be critical to ensuring a clean audit at the end of funding cycle” and $2 million for cleaning, sanitizing, testing and vaccine distribution.
“The city did not possess an adequate supply of PPE and sanitizing agents needed to ensure that employees were adequately protected,” the report states, adding officials intend “to stockpile equipment and supplies needed to ensure that our staff is adequately protected against the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that the City is not a victim to future disruptions in the supply chain for these necessary items.”
The remaining $10 million will be placed in a contingency fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.