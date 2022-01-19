Tempe Union High School District on Friday raised the possibility of selectively closing some classes “for a short period of time” as an emergency measure if teacher and bus driver absences fall below an unspecified threshold.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil stressed in his announcement, “I want to be very clear – we do not have any intention of returning to a district-wide virtual learning model.”
But he said the district could not ignore the impact of “the troubling upwards trend of Maricopa County’s (virus transmission) metric” and the fact that “the metrics for students and staff within our District are at an all-time high.”
Calling rumors of a district-wide return to virtual learning “untrue,” Mendivil said, “It is our responsibility as a District to plan for the worst and expect the best. Just as we have emergency plans for fire incidents and lockdowns, it is critical that we are prepared to face this situation as well, should it arise.
“At a District and site level, administrators have worked to prepare learning contingency plans for schools to shift their learning models to hybrid or fully virtual, if staffing levels fall below a certain threshold,” he continued.
“If there is a shortage of staff available to provide instruction and/or transportation, for example, we would be fully prepared for a shift to virtual learning for a short period of time, whether that is with a program, a department or even with a particularly impacted bus route.”
“It is important to note once again that we do not have any plans of going back to virtual learning District-wide,” he said. “The continuity of learning for our students is critical to their success. But failing to prepare for an emergency situation with appropriate learning transition plans would be irresponsible.”
Mendivil’s announcement came at a time when COVID has surged throughout the Valley, with virus transmission levels recorded in many school districts and cities that are the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020.
And it came three days after Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he would reimburse parents for charter school expenses if they wanted to transfer their children out of any school district that closed a classroom for even so much as a day.
The latest county health department data showed there were 2,091 cases per 100,000 people and 35.4% new positive test results in Tempe Union. Other nearby districts, including Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert – three of the state’s five largest districts – had positivity levels of 40% or slightly higher though their cases per 100,000 varied between 1,647 (Mesa) and 2,040 (Chandler).
Tempe Union also reported 377 active COVID cases among a total 14,569 staffers and students. Of that number, 359 were students with the highest number of infections reported at Desert Vista High School, whose 122 COVID cases was nearly three times the number recorded at Mountain Pointe High.
Kyrene Governing Board also met last week but there was little formal discussion of the COVID surge’s impact on district operations. Most of the discussion of the virus occurred during the public comment section as various people attacked and praised the district’s decision to retain a mandatory mask policy.
While all East Valley school districts are struggling with absence rates that exceed their ability to find enough substitute teachers to fill in, Tempe Union is the only district to raise the possibility of selective closures. Mendivil’s announcement gave no specific data on absences and the availability of substitutes.
Gilbert and Chandler have not changed their optional mask policy and made no mention of any thought of closing classrooms. Mesa Assistant Superintendent Holly Williams said the district’s would invoke a 10-day mask mandate at those schools where 3% of the total site population were infected.
The possibility of closures and other issues related to the virus’ surge were discussed at last week’s Governing Board meeting as Assistant Superintendent Sean McDonald briefed it on COVID levels.
“We believe those numbers will continue to rise for the next two or three weeks and speaking to our medical professionals, the omicron variant is very aggressive as far as transmission,” he said. “We believe that it will peak in about two to three weeks and that it will go down in approximately the same amount of time. However, we do have another variant on the horizon and we don’t know what will come up.”
At one point in the discussion, board member Sarah James noted rumors of a district-wide classroom closure and teachers driving school buses had been circulating in the community and asked Mendivil, “what is the point where we’re not doing okay? What does it look like?”
Mendivil replied, “It’s hard to be accurate when you don’t have all the information.”
He said for the first time since the pandemic began, he and his aides are trying are asking themselves at what point do absences become so high “where we can’t conduct business and I mean educating our kids. And educating our kids isn’t just in the classroom in terms of our business or organization. It’s transportation, it’s food, nutrition, it’s all of those things.”
He said early last week, 20 percent of the district’s bus drivers had called in sick and noted that across all district operations, “certain groups of students and schools are more impacted.”
“We want to make sure that they’re not negatively impacted as a result of some changes in transportation, food nutrition,” he continued.
He said that while the district has developed partnerships with agencies to address the nutrition aspect, “the teachers piece is a more complicated one with high schools.”
“I believe we have a good plan in terms of determining their thresholds because it’s different in every school,” Mendivil said. “It’s not going to be the same because there are larger schools like DV and Corona are going to have very different needs than what Tempe High or maybe Marcos may have.”
Mendivil also said his aides are working on a plan “to reduce the time away from school with their teachers.
“So what does that mean if there’s a need to go through temporary virtual instruction?,” Mendivil continued. “It could be just one classroom. It could be a department. It could be a program. It could be an entire school – now that’s a worst-case scenario. But our goal and our commitment - and I know your commitment as board members of this fine district is - that we keep our kids in school because we know they’re going to be the safest. They’re going to get fed. They’re going to interact with their peers, even though they’re masked.
“But they’re going to have more of that socialization and just normalization of school. And that’s what I want to maintain as much as we can because we are now seeing the positive. Our students are back in the swing of being kids and being students." A district spokeswoman said Mendivil was not among the 1,000 school superintendents from across the country who met virtually last week with top U.S. officials, including Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Carona, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Christian Rhodes, chief of staff for the U.S. Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“They warned that we are going to see a surge in the number of cases within our communities during the next few weeks and the next few weeks ahead may be difficult and this is due to the variant of omicron,” Higley Unified Superintendent Dawn Foley said. “They said, ‘do not panic.’
“What is known about this variant is that it is usually milder and doesn't last as long and that individuals are usually feeling better within a few days. Again, they stress this is not every case but this is being documented for a majority of the cases that they are seeing.”
Foley said the superintendents were assured that more testing was coming, which federal officials called a good way to help minimize the virus’ spread.
“Obviously one of the things they cautioned is that this cannot become the next toilet-paper issue,” Foley said. “Do not hoard testing, more supplies are coming. Use it as you need it.”
She said the officials shared what’s been learned over the past two years about the virus. “Our collective knowledge allows us to be more precise and allows us to reduce the number of days and work that is missed because of what we know,” she said.
Foley said federal officials also stressed the importance of keeping kids in school.
“They acknowledged that this can be challenging with increased illness the impact this has on everyone particularly staffing,” Foley said.
