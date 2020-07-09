An Ahwatukee pet food and supply store will offer a class on CPR for pets this weekend.
Gordy’s Goodies Pet Food & Supplies, 15425 S. 48th St., will host the class 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 11. Cost is $20. That same day from noon-3 p.m. Gordy will be sponsoring a Back the Blue Pet Rescue Adoption Day with adoptable cats and kittens.
Beginner dog obedience classes are being offered weekly at 6:30 p.m. every Monday through Aug. 17 with trainer Brenda Dreyer of Ahwatukee, owner of the Foothills Canine Academy.
The store also will host a Puppy Play Day 6-7 p.m. next Wednesday, July 15. Puppies 10 weeks to six months old with at least one round of vaccinations can come socialize with other puppies and humans.
Gordy’s also is holding two other adoption sessions.
Arizona Pound Pups Rescue Adoption Day will run 1-4 p.m. July 18, with adoptable dogs and cats and the Help A Dog Out Rescue Adoption Day featuring adoptable canines will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 25.
The community can bring in items or cash donations for the rescues anytime Gordy’s is open.
Information: 480-687-7191 or on Facebook.
