Passion for golf, excellence drives Foothills GM

He’s a resident of the HOA built around the golf course where he pursues his passion for a sport he’s played since he was 4.
His daughter Whitney – the eldest of his three children and a member of the Desert Vista High School Golf Team – took lessons at the course.
He and his wife Hilary held their wedding reception in 2005 at the same clubhouse that now serves as his headquarters.
And now, as general manager of the Foothills Golf Course, Jeremy Strauss is overseeing the relatively new owner’s plans to elevate the 166-acre, 18-whole site into one of Arizona’s premier golfing destinations – and a crown jewel for Ahwatukee.
Strauss is the main man at Foothills for Troon Golf, the world’s largest golf course and golf club management company in the world that was hired by California-based owner Ennabe Properties when it bought the site late last fall from Wilson Gee for $4.7 million via a subsidiary, AZ Management & Investments.
That triumvirate has begun upgrading the course and clubhouse with an eye toward just not making Ahwatukee proud of the property, but elevating it into the envy of many a golf course community throughout the state.
Shortly after the sale was consummated last year, attorney Michael Ennabe, a member of the multigenerational family that now owns the course, told the Ahwatukee Foothills News:
“This is our first golf course acquisition and although slightly outside of our wheelhouse, we love the Ahwatukee community and surrounding areas – which is why we thought Foothills Golf Club would be a good fit. We hope to be a good partner to the Ahwatukee community and plan on making the golf club a place where the community can gather.”
Strauss is the guy charged with delivering on that promise, and avows:
He believes the springboard for making that vision a reality was laid long before he ever moved from Indiana to Arizona in 2001, leaving chucking a nine-year career in advertising because he wanted to get into golf management.
“First of all, it’s an amazing property,” Strauss said in an interview, noting it was designed by legendary golfers Tom Weiskopf and James Morris – who also designed the even more legendary TPC Scottsdale, home of the WM Phoenix Open.
“So the layout is fantastic,” Strauss said of Foothills. “The bones of the facility are great.”
A dream come true
Draping those bones with an upgraded driving range and other infrastructure, a refurbished and somewhat reduced turf and a renovated clubhouse also comprise the bones of a dream come true for Strauss.
“When I heard that Troon was coming in to manage it and there was a new ownership group that was going to be investing quite a bit of capital into the facility,” he recalled, “it was the perfect storm.
“I mean, it was exactly what I wanted. I live in the community. I play the golf course. My family practices here. There were so many things – like all the stars aligned.
“Obviously, Troon has certain standards that it wants its golf course to meet to be a Troon facility,” he continued. “That means that we have the opportunity to work with the new ownership group and get it up to those standards, okay? And that’s our goal.”
Considering Strauss’ career path, his career trajectory since he left advertising also seem to have been aligned to get him to where he now is.
He was practically born to the game under the tutelage of his father, picking up his first iron when he was 4 and playing a bit of competitive golf in high school and college while studying marketing and advertising at Perdue University.
Suddenly, as a new century had just dawned, he realized where his heart lay.
Asked why he is so passionate about golf, he replied:
“It’s so much more about life than any other sport. It teaches you these crazy lessons about honesty, integrity, patience, determination, perseverance – all of those things that you don’t know about when you’re 10.”
“So much stuff relates back to golf. It really does. And conflict – you just get all of it. And then there’s the independent challenge of it where even though you do play on a team, it’s never all about the team. It’s you versus the golf course. And it wins most of the time.
“But it’s a 4- 4 1/2-hour course and 4-4 ½-hour challenge. And that takes a lot of focus and concentration. And it’s very rewarding, but also very disappointing. It is the toughest game in the world.”
Equally tough is what Strauss did next: Move to Arizona with no job in the industry he wanted to work.
He took a job at a Scottsdale restaurant, Bandera – which he calls one of his best career moves he ever made.
“I learned more about customer service at that job than I did in any other job,” he explained, saying the lessons he learned come in especially handy in the food-and-beverage end of the golf course business.
And as he looks at what has already been accomplished at the Foothills Clubhouse’s restaurant, with a new chef hired away from Arizona State University and an upgraded breakfast-lunch menu rolling out, Strauss observed that his one-time restaurant employer “ had such high standards that I think if we can hit 50% of what we did there, we’re probably doing a good job It was that impressive an operation.”
Onward and upward
Equally impressive is the trajectory of Strauss’ career once he finally did get into the golf industry.
It began in 2003, two years after he arrived in Arizona, at the Ahwatukee Country Club as an assistant pro at a time when it was owned by American Golf and run as a private country club.
Then he got into the Professional Golfers Association of America as an apprentice, taking the playing test and going through an interview.
In December 2004, “I took a shot at TPC Scottsdale.”
“I had less than a year experience in the golf business – that’s it. And then I got lucky enough to get a job as a golf professional there and stayed there for seven years, worked seven Phoenix Opens – which was the most incredible experience I’ve ever had – in their training program.”
In 2011, he became head pro at Raven Golf Club for an owner that has since sold that high-end course to Troon and eventually was promoted to assistant general manager and director of golf.
In 2016, he hopped over to Superstition Springs Golf Course, where he stayed until last December, when Troon hired him for the Foothills gig.
That move was a homecoming for Strauss in more ways than one.
Ahwatukee through and through
First off, few families are more Ahwatukee than the Strausses.
He and his wife Hilary celebrated their wedding day, March 11, 2005, at Foothills. Indeed, as he was rummaging through an old closet at the clubhouse, he found a large framed portrait of him and Hilary embraced on the Foothills Clubhouse patio on that day.
Why the photo had been enlarged and ornately framed is a mystery, although it could have been used by a previous owner to help market the site for wedding receptions and other social events.
The couple’s roots grew deeper in Ahwatukee over time.
Hilary teaches third grade at Estrella Elementary, where their youngest child Parker is a student.
Their daughter Whitney, a Kyrene alum, now attends Desert Vista High, where she plays on the golf team. Their other daughter, Bailey, is a student at Altadena Middle School.
Small wonder Strauss speaks with enthusiasm as well as a quiet confidence of the goals that Troon and Ennabe Properties have for the Foothills Golf Course: They aligned perfectly with the community the Strausses call home.
Strauss, Troon and Ennabe have not wasted any time withtheir plans for the Foothills.
They already have implemented a variety of Troon programs, some of which entitle participants to play at its other properties.
“We have plans to work on the greens and do a greens renovation over the next two years,” said Straus, who frequently tours the course on a golf cart, taking notes of what improvements need to be made – and what improvements he wished had already made.
Before the end of May, he hopes to complete a renovation of the clubhouse, home of the Festival of Lights’ April 21 Beer and Wine Festival – a frequent venue for the fundraiser.
He also said the owners will continue to offer the clubhouse for rental for social engagements and community events.
Naturally, the center of Foothills is the golf course and Strauss said plans are nearing completion “that will really start little by little to elevate the property.”
“I would say within two years, you will see a drastic change in the facility,” Strauss said, and that even by fall, “I think people are going to see a pretty good change even that soon.:
“I wish I could snap my fingers and have it happen overnight,” he added. “It’s not happening, but we can chip away at certain things for sure.”
Some Foothills HOA residents aren’t happy with some changes. A few complain they no longer have unlimited access to the driving range unless they become club members.
But Strauss said the driving range is in deplorable shape and undergoing a major renovation. All Troon did was limit its use to club members from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., when it is open to HOA residents.
Strauss, Troon and Enabbe do face some challenges in implementing their vision for Foothills.
Strauss said the well on the site, as well as most of the irrigation system, needs major upgrading.
And he and Foothills Golf Course Superintendent Mike DeCrescenza – like many employers in many industries – are struggling to fill jobs on the maintenance and landscaping crew.
They also plan to reduce turf and replace it with xeriscaping.
Strauss also believes that Troon and the new owner have developed a solid, working relationship with the HOA and its board, though he also admits that is still a work in progress.
“I’ve met with them multiple times,” he said,” and our relationship is great. We look forward to working with them on any of the issues. I mean, we have homes on every hole, so obviously there’s going to be relationships that we have to build with the HOA and the community. Our focus with the new owner and Troon is to create healthy relationships with them.”
And that relationship likely will only be deepened by the primary goal Staruss is charged with carrying out on behalf of Troon and Ennabe.
“The Foothills community in general is a relatively upscale community,” Strauss said. “And our goal is to elevate this property, to match the community, and really give the community what they deserve. And I think they deserve a property that they can be proud of and call their home club and frequent as much as possible.
“And I think that we have a unique opportunity to become that home club for this community. And that’s exciting.”
And, he avows:
“I want to make sure people have an idea that the owner has committed some capital and really, really wants to elevate the property. They’re not in it just to squeeze it in. Yeah, they’re in it to make it something cool.
“So that is really exciting. That’s cool. That was what I wanted.”
