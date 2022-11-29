St. John Bosco gets high marks from evaluators

When the state Legislature earlier this year expanded Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, parents and staff at St. John Bosco Catholic School had reason to celebrate.
Almost half the households that send a total 350 children to the Ahwatukee Pre-K-8 school applied for the so-called private school vouchers, easing their cost of tuition that can run as high as $6,523 for one Catholic student and $9,086 for a non-Catholic child.
“I would definitely invite any family who has wanted to send their child to a Catholic school but wasn’t sure how they were going to afford it, that now is definitely the time because ESA is helping so many of our current families,” Principal Jamie Bescak said. “Almost half or more now have enrolled to the ESA program.”
But while ESAs have been a help, two things suggest they are not the reason parents send their kids to St. John Bosco.
For one thing, Bescak said, there are other ways families can find help.
“The ESA has helped us but we also have always helped parents afford a Catholic education because we utilize school tuition organizations (STOs),” she said. “Even if parents are worried that ESA doesn’t stay around …we never know what’s going to happen... STOs aren’t going anywhere.”
Echoing her boss – St. Benedict’s Church Parochial Administrator Father James Aboyi, V.C – Bescak said, “Father James and I never want any family to hesitate enrolling their child into St. John Bosco because we will help them make Catholic education affordable, no matter what.”
The other reason parents are sending their kids to St. John Bosco has nothing to do with money, although it does contradict the argument by some ESA opponents that the schools helped by vouchers aren’t subjected to the same scrutiny given public schools.
That reason lies with a California-based organization called the Western Catholic Educational Association, whose mission is “to advance quality Catholic education for all students in member schools and archdioceses through an accrediting process that promotes the primacy of faith formation, the rigor of educational excellence, and the vitality that comes through continuous school improvement.”
Founded and run by California Catholic bishops and covering 10 states and Guam, the WCEA recently renewed its accreditation of Bosco – giving it essentially the equivalent of the “A+” rating the state gives public schools that excel.
Meeting the WSEA’s standards may be a challenge but proving they do was almost as arduous for Bescak and her staff, requiring months of work and reams of reports that totaled close to 10,000 pages. The review culminated in a three-day visit by a team of evaluators who seemed to leave no stone unturned as they tried to determine St. John Bosco’s merit as both a school and as a Catholic school.
“They look at surveys that we’ve given to parents, students and staff,” Bescak said. “They immerse themselves for three days and observe classrooms. They meet with parents, they meet with students. And when they’re doing that, they’re asking questions about everything.”
“Everything” is part of what Bescak called a “self-study process” that she and her staff undertook for months.
“As we’re going through that self-study process, we’re looking at several factors,” she explained. We’re looking at our school philosophy and mission, we’re looking at our school leadership, we’re looking at our staff, we’re looking at curriculum instruction, we’re looking at our Catholic identity.”
That’s not all.
“They’re asking questions about … instruction, about how we do our Catholic identity, our community relations, marketing, finance – all of that, they ask all those questions.”
“And then they’re looking at what they call ‘the evidence’ when they’re talking to the parents, and when they’re looking at the data, pictures of events that we’ve had, the news clippings, every article that you’ve done on us. They’ve looked at all of that, and they look at that as evidence that are we meeting the needs of all of our students and giving a quality Catholic education.”
That “quality Catholic education” also includes subject matter that comprises a quality secular education, judging by the WCEA’s determination that St. John Bosco is “a highly-effective” school.
“The team was very impressed with our Catholic identity and the one takeaway that I took that I’m most proud of is that we were deemed ‘highly effective’ in our instruction with our students and the teachers in the classroom,” she said.
Bescak ticked off a variety of additions to the school’s curriculum in recent years that earn the accreditation team’s kudos – things like more STEM as well as an enhanced English Language Arts curriculum. New goals set for the next accreditation include continued enhancements in these and other subjects.
Bescak is entering her second full year as principal at the school, which she joined eight years ago as an 8th grade science teacher after 20 years teaching in the Mesa Public Schools district.
She’s seen a steady increase in enrollment at St. John Bosco.
“We have exceeded my goal,” she said. “I wanted 350. And we’re at 380. So now my next goal is 400.”
The school also has a full-time registered nurse, a master’s degree-level counselor and resource specialist.
“We do have a waiting list now in our third grade and we also have a waiting list in our preschool 3s class,” she said, the latter referring to kids 3 years old. “And then we’re getting close in a few of the other grade levels.”
Buoyed by the enthusiasm and commitment that got the school its high marks, Bescak and her team – including a group of 19 student ambassadors – are spreading the word about St. John Bosco at various nearby parishes between masses and in other public forums.
Bescak also gives parents personal tours and said she is finding more days on her calendar are including such visits.
And she’s emphatic in stressing that the school’s high marks – and the effort that went into earning them – are not the product of her work alone or even that of only her top aides.
“It was truly a group effort,” she said. “Because when you’re going through the accreditation process, it shouldn’t be just the leader doing it. It should be your entire faculty and staff because it takes a village.”
