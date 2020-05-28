Perhaps the most significant announcement Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman will ever make could come this week as she rolls out guidelines for reopening schools this August.
But those guidelines, which Hoffman has promised by the end of May, will only be the beginning of a difficult task for Kyrene, Tempe Union and other districts as they prepare for a murky future only about eight weeks away.
It isn’t as it is reopening something that district officials are just beginning to focus on now that report cards have been mailed and virtual graduations concluded.
“I can tell you that this weighs heavy in our life and we talk about this every single day,” Kyrene Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely said in an interview earlier this month.
Even as Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil told the Governing Board that “we are in full force with plans for the start of the new 2020-21 school year,” he gave a clear indication of how murky that start it.
“What we do know,” Mendivil said, “is that we will need to be prepared in the event we have to plan for a true hybrid-learning experience for our students and teachers where part of their instruction is with their teacher – a brick-and-mortar kind of a setting – and a portion done remotely.
“We also need to be prepared in the event it is necessary for the district office to close schools again in the fall sometime should there be a concern of a second COVID-19 outbreak.”
While President Trump has said schools should reopen and Gov. Doug Ducey last week said the “evidence for the last four or five weeks say it is responsible and prudent to plan ahead” for their reopening, administrators see a myriad of complex – and expensive – issues that will impact students, parents, teachers and themselves.
The task is so daunting that Higley Unified Superintendent Dr. Mike Thomason told a Chamber of Commerce group earlier this month:
“One thing that most school districts need across the state of Arizona is information right now. We’re stuck in limbo on how to move forward to fall’s opening.”
The issues are staggering in their complexity and breadth.
They affect how students will get to and from schools and how they will sit and move around inside them, how they will eat and play. Field trips and extracurricular activities – from sports to choral to band – also await scrutiny.
Officials also must assess what Mesa Public Schools Superintendent Andi Fourlis called in a recent public discussion “learning loss” among students over the last three months of distance learning as well as the continuing “digital divide” between students with internet access and those without.
Even the impact of closures on students’ mental health is an issue, given the prolonged alarm over the virus and their long separation from classmates and campus life.
School officials also will confront financial issues since they receive millions of dollars from sales tax revenue, which has plummeted as a result of business closures. For Kyrene alone, that amounts to about $7 million annually.
That sales tax revenue figures significantly in teacher compensation.
Although the Trump Administration had shelved a 62-page set of guidelines created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reopening the country, the voluminous document was leaked.
It contained 19 specific recommendations – not rules - for reopening schools that AASA, The Superintendents Association, urged school districts tofollow.
Those recommendations include spacing desk 6 feet apart, canceling field trips and limiting extracurricular activities, repeated emphasis on washing hands and related hygiene practices, canceling most work gatherings, staggering the use of cafeterias and other gathering places like playgrounds so they can be disinfected after every use, staggering arrival and dropoff times and even locations, assigning supplies like crayons and pens to individual students and restricting visits from parents or other nonessential people.
With social distancing already in mind, Vesely said Kyrene is closely examining every inch of space in the district’s 25 campuses.
“I think the biggest consideration is that we’re looking at every square foot of the existing space,” she said.
“So, we’re looking at libraries – maybe they no longer will be libraries but they may be classrooms. The multi-purpose room may be divided off for classroom space. It’s looking at the space that exists at the school and how do we maximize that space to stay within the guidance as provided,” Vesely added.
The district also is examining the most efficient and effective way to achieve a high and frequent level of disinfecting – posing another new expense.
“Once our buildings were vacated,” Vesely said, “we went through and we disinfected off all the classrooms. …During fall break or winter break or spring break, we always have our cleaning crews go through and do a heavier cleaning. But if we were having to do some of those things on a daily basis – do all surfaces in the building – that will have an impact.”
But even as that all goes on, Kyrene and other school districts have an even bigger worry: who will even come to school if campuses reopen?
The question involves both teachers and students.
Kyrene is surveying teaching staff to see who plans to return to the classroom when school begins.
While available data suggests the spread of the virus among children may be low, the data is mixed on the frequency of child-to-adult transfers.
Even without children, however, interactions among school staff could pose a concern for at least some school employees, particularly those who are older.
Then there are worries about how many parents might not want to send their children to school – a prospect with major financial implications because the bulk of school districts’ state funding is based on enrollment.
Vesely said parent concerns run the gamut. Some may have elderly family members in the household and might fear their child will inadvertently infect them. Some parents of special-needs children might fear for their kids’ safety.
Vesely said she worries about having flexibility to deal with a host of situations.
“I had a parent yesterday who has special needs children who said they’re struggling getting their services for special education,” she said. “While we’re working with these kids, it’s very hard to provide all the services for special education remotely. …So, I want to be able to do things like ask: ‘Are you comfortable coming to our district office and, in a very confined, safe environment that’s sanitized, working with our educators?”
Then there are parents who, fearing a second wave of the virus this fall will force another round of closures, may decide to simply hold off sending their kids back until they see what happens.
Kyrene is also surveying parents so officials can “begin to understand their levels of comfort with a couple of things” related to the virus, Vesely said, but added, “I worry that if we don’t have flexibility from the state,” the district’s state funding will be impacted.
At the same time, Kyrene has applied for state certification for online instruction – which guarantees that students whose parents opt for distance learning will count in the state’s reimbursement formula.
Recognizing many districts might seek that certification, the state Board of Education earlier this month contracted with Rio Solado Community College to evaluate written descriptions of online educational programs.
If the evaluation team gives a district an acceptable rating on a graded scoring system, it will receive a one-year provisional approval for its online program. Districts that don’t meet that “cut score” will have to seek a visual review of their program by a representative of the Board of Education.
And those districts that win provisional approval “shall complete an in-person or virtual demonstratlon” of their program within a year, the board declared.
Kyrene and most other districts also need to assess how they will handle transportation. While some states have talked about staggering start times so fewer children are on a bus, there is no agreement nationally on whether this will be necessary.
However, there is agreement among bus transportation professionals that additional sanitizing measures will be needed.
During a webinar last month on the subject, Mike Martin, executive director/CEO of the National Association of Pupil Transportation said that because the COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, there is no set best practice available.
His organization also asked its members to “work with their school leadership to issue a statement to parents about cleanliness on their school buses.”
In that same webinar, Charlie Hood, executive director of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation and Services, said the industry has developed a two-step cleaning process followed by a disinfecting process.
But he also said that because buses are not designed for social distancing, school districts will have to determine how to protect both students and drivers and that in the short-run, drivers may have to be equipped with protective clothing to enhance their safety.
Closures in the just-ended school year took a heavy toll on Kyrene, costing it millions in fees for before- and after-school programs and Community Education courses.
While the district managed to ease most of the brunt of that loss, it also incurred expenses that could partially be covered by its share of the $30.6 billion that Congress allotted in the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for schools.
Arizona’s share is $275 million and most districts have already been advised as to what they can roughly expect.
But there’s a national controversy over that money after U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos advised that private schools – those that charge tuition – share in that money.
Moreover, her department advised, private schools’ share should be based on the total number of all its students while public schools’ share must be based on the number of students who come from families at or below the poverty line.
“I was shocked,” Vesely said when she got the advisory for spending an allotment that likely will be around $1 million.
Private schools within each school district must request a cut from the district.
Moreover, “schools must notify the private schools, but many privates have already reached out because it’s a much larger sum than in the past,” said Dr. Mark Joraanstad, executive director of the Arizona School Administrators.
Vesely said Kyrene has not received any requests yet, adding, “I am sure the private schools are also waiting for guidance to access their funds.”
Joraanstad has urged all Arizona superintendents to write to their congressional representatives and ask that Congress step in to blunt Devos’ advisory.
“It appears the House is considering putting further guidance language on their intent,” he told AFN. “Whether the Senate would do so is more questionable. However, some senators have expressed concern over abandoning the poverty standard that has a history going back to the mid 1960’s.”
The backlash against Devos’ plan, however, is growing among both Democrats and Republicans.
Indiana’s Republican state superintendent of education already has declared she will ignore Devos’ directive.
Republican Sen. Alexander Lamar, chairman of the Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee, also has expressed concern about Devos’ interpretation of the CARES Act.
“My sense was that the money should have been distributed in the same way we distribute Title I money,” Alexander told reporters last week. “I think that’s what most of Congress was expecting.”
According to the website politico,com, “DeVos defended her interpretation of the law” and that she said, “it’s our interpretation that it is meant literally for all students and that includes students, no matter where they’re learning.”
Politico also said DeVos later said that “public schools should work with their private counterparts to understand student needs and to help provide services, such as tutoring or teacher professional development for teachers.”
Meanwhile, Kyrene and other districts will soon finalize their 2020-21 budgets.
But to some degree, they’ll be flying blind as they face a future with the dark cloud of COVID-19 and all its ramifications hanging over them.
“It is extremely hard to try to anticipate what might happen and then understand how that might come back to us in the areas of cost,” said Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann.
“We talked a lot about state funding but we also have other areas that districts can generate additional funding beyond the base state funding – our Community Education programs, rentals of our facilities, we get reimbursements for providing services to students with disabilities. We also receive money from casino gaming. So we know every single one of those areas will be impacted by COVID-19.”
