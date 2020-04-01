Students in Ahwatukee schools and their parents learned officially Monday what many probably expected for a while: they won’t be going to a classroom before August, when the new school year begins.
Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman extended campus closures through the end of the 2019-20 year, following President Trump’s Sunday extension of social-distance guidelines through all of this month.
The closure, which applies to all public, charter and private schools, all but officially eliminated senior proms and likely will eliminate commencement ceremonies – although Tempe Union spokesman Megan Sterling said, “We’re looking at creative, virtual ways to celebrate our graduating seniors.”
Ducey last Friday formally resolved some concerns facing school districts by waiving the mandatory number of days for the school year but allowing non-certified staff, including hourly workers, to be paid for the full school year. He also had suspended statewide testing and any new grading for schools’ performance, continuing the grade they received last fall into the next school year.
Baseball and other high school spring sports also were canceled on Monday for the rest of this school year.
As Kyrene and Tempe Union School Districts ramped up distance learning for students to a higher level, some adults in Ahwatukee urged residents to start thinking of ways the community can celebrate the Class of 2020 – which may be paying the heaviest price of school closures amid efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While the Kiwanis Club members reported they are still getting calls from people about the Ahwatukee Easter Parade – which was cancelled nearly a month ago – and some residents expressed concern about seeing people congregating on tennis courts and in parks in defiance of social-distancing guidelines, two local incidents reminded Ahwatukee residents that they are as much in the virus’ bullseye as any other Arizonan.
Last month, the Ahwatukee Little League said that a relative of one of its players who tested positive for COVID-19 had been at Mountain Vista Park March 3 to watch a game. Last week, the Best Buy store at 50th Street and Ray Road closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for the virus.
Although all Best Buy stores have been providing only curbside pickup for merchandise ordered online, the Ahwatukee store was closed for additional decontamination protocols and not open for order pickup.
Meanwhile, plans started bubbling up on social media for addressing high school seniors’ loss of a major rite of passage in life – graduation.
“Our hearts are breaking for our local Ahwatukee seniors with the announcement that school is canceled for the remainder of the year,” said Nicole Brusik Koester, urging residents to think of ways to salute seniors the week of May 17.
She suggested painting rocks with the school colors of Mountain Pointe, Desert Vista and Horizon Honors; tying school-color ribbons around the community and putting up signs.
Postnets in Ahwatukee and Chandler began selling 18”x24” coroplast signs with high school logos and the words “Congratulations, Class of 2020.” Postnet owner Janine Moeller is selling the signs – with a metal stake – for $10 so they can be installed in front yards.
High school seniors who are continuing their education also could begin turning to the National Association for College Admission Counseling’s website for updates on how individual colleges and universities are handling various matters involving next year’s freshman classes.
For Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista students, teachers began providing regular daily instruction as well as matieral for special academic programs like Advanced Placement and dual enrollment, the district said.
Until this week, both Kyrene and Tempe Union were providing “enrichment classes” – online ungraded programs with no assignments required that offered content that didn’t necessarily reflect their classroom curricula.
But as of this week, both districts were ramping up more formalized instruction as teachers also began setting hours when parents or students could call with any questions that were not answered in lengthy postings on their websites and through other online channels.
“Families are being asked to adapt everyday right now, more than ever imaginable,” Tempe Union Assistant Superintendent Kim Hilgers said in an online message. “We as educators are also being asked to adapt and we are incredibly appreciative of your support as we collaborate to ensure a different type of learning for your student(s) in the coming weeks.”
Kyrene broke its distant learning rollout into three phases, with the second starting this week.
While continuing a no-graded-assignments protocol, the district posted “instructional resources” that were more aligned with each grade level and teachers set hours when parents can call Monday through Thursday for guidance and answers.
The third phases will start April 13 and will “involve a more formalized/structured framework, with students receiving credit for work submitted,” Kyrene spokeswoman Erin Helm said.
Helm also said the district is preparing to deliver hard copies of assignments and other learning materials to households without internet service.
“While other districts are offering families the option of picking up paper copies of materials in person, to my knowledge, no other district is offering this door-to-door service,” she added.
Both Tempe Union and Kyrene also are continuing their breakfast-lunch distribution Monday through Friday for anyone under 18, though Tempe Union is requiring that students appear at Mountain Pointe or the three Tempe campuses that are distribution sites to pick up the meals.
While districts are focusing on completing students’ education for the current school year, most other aspects of K-12 campus life have been shattered in COVID-19’s wake.
PTOs canceled spring carnivals and other events that raised money for campus projects and also bolstered schools’ sense of community.
Some teachers scrambled to complete the preparation of yearbooks and plug gaps created by photos from traditional springtime activities such as sports, musicals and plays.
School officials and others also made sure social-emotional help is available for students who are becoming stressed over their separation from classmates and the normal routines of school.
Tempe Union posted a variety of tips, contact numbers and other resources for parents and students alike, noting “it is totally normal and understandable for us all to be feeling more unsettled and stressed than usual at this time.”
The Center for Mindfulness, Compassion and Resilience at Arizona State University launched an online mindfulness initiative titled “Caring and Connection in the Time of COVID-19.”
Led by Teri Pipe, ASU’s chief well-being officer and the founding director of the center, “the initiative seeks to bring people together in an online setting to connect, reflect and recharge,” the university said in a release. That information – for parents as well as students – is at mindfulnesscenter.asu.edu/caring-connection.
