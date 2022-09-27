Mortgage rates hit 14-year high, poised to rise

Homebuyers and sellers got distressing news on Aug. 14 as Realtor.com and MarketWatch said a jump in mortgage rates is dampening the market.
“A surge in mortgage rates to 6% is giving home shoppers chills, pushing them to wait to refinance or buy a home,” Realtor.com said, calling it a “significant milestone, albeit a negative one, for buyers.”
And it suggested that if the Federal Reserve today, Sept. 21, raises the prime interest rate, the real estate market will be “hammered” by a surge in mortgage rates not seen for 20 years.
Noting the rate is now the highest since November 2008, various news services noted it also is twice what the average mortgage rate was just a year ago.
The Cromford Report wryly noted that older folks may not consider 6% all that high.
“Although a 6% mortgage rate may seem quite low to people as ancient as me, who bought their first home in the mid 1970s,” it said, “most people below the age of 40 consider it outrageously high. Young people these days! They don’t know they’re born.”
Realtor.com reported, “With rates doubling from where they were a year ago, demand from buyers continues to weaken, as reflected in the Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage application volume.”
Additionally, mortgage applications are at their lowest in nearly 13 years, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Higher rates have pushed buyers to rethink refinancing and contributed to other prospective buyers’ staying on the sidelines, the association said.
The only bright spot was in Veterans Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture loans, it said, stating applications for those increased among first-time buyers.
Realtor. com predicted more pain could await if the Federal Reserve decides
to hike interest rates again – something many experts are predicting as the
federal government tries to curb rampant inflation.
“Higher rates are likely to cool demand even further – which means that the downturn in housing continues,” Realtor.com said.
According to Freddie Mac, for the week ending Sept. 15, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased to 6.02%, up from the previous week’s 5.89%.
“Since many are bracing for the Federal Reserve to hike its short-term interest rates at its meeting next week to combat stubborn inflation, mortgage rates may continue rising, making this fall’s housing market more of a mixed bag of good and bad news for buyers,” Realtor.com analysts said.
“Higher mortgage rates combined with still-high home prices are making it challenging for homebuyers as we head into what historically has been the best time of the year to find a better deal,” Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu noted. “Something has to give.”
Realtor.com said any sharp increase in mortgage rates “could accelerate the housing market correction, which is already well underway, by making purchasing a home even more expensive for cash-strapped buyers, pricing many completely out of the market.”
The consumer price index, a federal government measure of inflation, was up 8.3% in August compared with a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Sept. 13.
Phoenix led the nation among all metropolitan areas with a. staggering 13% jump.
Mortgage interest rates are separate but typically follow the same trajectory as the Fed’s rates. So when the Fed jacks up its rates in an effort to make borrowing money more expensive and weaken demand for products and services, mortgage rates generally tick up as well.
Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the past year, going from an average 2.88% this time last year to 5.89% in the week ending Sept. 8, according to Freddie Mac. This is for 30-year fixed-rate loans.
Just this increase coupled with higher prices makes the median monthly mortgage payment nearly two-thirds, 63%, more expensive than the same time a year ago and more than three-quarters, 78%, more expensive more than two years ago.
However, most buyers haven’t seen their salaries go up 78% over the same two-year span.
“Volatility is still going to be the name of the game,” said Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist of a multiple listing service covers the mid-Atlantic region.
“While we focus on the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes … there are so many other factors that influence mortgage rates,” added Sturtevant. “And many are moving in different directions.”
“For a while, we were seeing buyers leaving the market because they couldn’t find anything to buy,” said Sturtevant. “But now there are buyers who can’t make the numbers work anymore.”
Ratiu expects that prices will “have to adjust” given buyers’ budgets being stretched so thin. A single percentage point increase in mortgage rates can result in buyers paying hundreds of dollars more a month on a home—and tens of thousands over the course of a 30-year loan.
“The important thing to remember is that we are in a transition period where prices are likely to continue rebalancing,” said Ratiu. “Prices won’t outright decline year over year this year. However, we might see prices begin to decline in 2023.”
Meanwhile, some economists like Sturtevant don’t anticipate home prices will actually drop—except in smaller real estate markets, vacation areas, and places where prices rose by the most at a breakneck pace, such as Austin, TX, and Boise, ID. She’s convinced the demand for housing is just so great at a time when the shortage of homes available for rent and sale is too significant for prices to fall across the board in a meaningful way.
Instead, she expects prices to flatten out.
“We have to live somewhere, and
rents aren’t softening much either,” said Sturtevant.
The housing market’s fate isn’t just tied to mortgage rates. The more the Fed hikes rates, the more likely a recession appears. Higher rates mean businesses pay more to borrow money to expand operations and hire and the less consumers spend, shrinking company profits.
If people are worried about the stability of their jobs, they’re less likely to buy a home, often the largest financial purchase of their lives. That could cause prices to come down even more.
“The likelihood of a recession with significant job losses is on the table,” said Ratiu. If “people … feel less confident buying homes, [that] will generate a downward spiral, which could put housing in a nosedive.”
However, with unemployment so low, the nation may narrowly avoid a recession, achieving the Fed’s goal of a “soft landing.”
