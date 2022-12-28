VPC delays vote on 417-unit apartment complex

Developers hoping to fast-track approval of a 417-unit apartment complex near I-10 were forced to return next month to the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee for consideration of their rezoning proposal amid concerns about its impact on traffic and Phoenix Police.
During the panel’s monthly virtual meeting Dec. 19, VPC members Darin Fisher, Jerry Youhanaie and Chad Blostone persuaded their colleagues to delay until Jan. 23 formal consideration of the rezoning request by Everest Holdings and PB Bell for a 13.95-acre site between E. Thistle Landing Drive and Ray Road.
The zone change would allow them to replace the two-building Commerce Park office complex with four three-story and two four-story buildings housing mostly one-bedroom (201 units) and two-bedroom (183) “highly amentized” apartments.
Blostone and Youhanie complained they had received their informational packet less than two hours before the meeting and had little time to sufficiently familiarize themselves with the project,
But broader concerns convinced the committee to postpone action, derailing the developers’ plan to get the project before the city Planning Commission next week and to Phoenix City Council Feb. 1.
“That seems a little rushed to me,”
Youhanie said.
Both Fisher and Youhanie expressed concerns about traffic, particularly because not far from the complex, a massive three-building complex of warehouses is being built that its developers said could generate as much as 1,800 new vehicle trips a day.
“I don’t want you to read anything negative on this side. I am a fan of increased housing – we definitely need it,” Fisher told the small battery of lawyers and other representatives of the developers.
“But you’re dealing with a particular area that has a unique reputation from its traffic standpoint,” he continued. “You’re going to be dumping out close to 48th and Ray, which has the highest incidence of accidents in our village. So, we have tremendous problems with the backup on both Ray and Chandler during rush hour and the I-10.”
Youhanie raised concerns about the Converge Logistics Center that is already nearly completed not far from the apartment complex site, saying “I assume it’s just a lot of semi-trucks delivering things and taking things out of there.”
The development team countered that its 2017 traffic impact study showed the complex would add about 200 vehicle trips to both the morning and evening rush hours and that far less traffic would be generated than would be by a thriving office complex or other type of development.
Developer representatives also asserted that the Converge Logistics Center – three warehouses totaling 510,831 square feet on a 28.6-acre site – would attract mostly minivans and small trucks that would sue either Ray Road to the north or Chandler Boulevard to the south to reach I-10.
The developer for Converge said at a neighborhood meeting in October that the center would generate as many as 1,800 vehicle trips a day by mostly semi-trailers that likely would head north on 50th to Ray Road to get to I-10.
The apartment complex developers also said that most of their tenants would likely be professionals who work at home, further minimizing the impact on Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard traffic as well as 50th Street.
“The traffic study is missing the point,” Youhanie told the development team. “The traffic’s not there at rush hour. There’s a traffic problem on Fray on the weekends and nights. This will only exacerbate that because you’ll have more individuals coming in and going out on the evenings and weekends versus what you focused on….50th Street is a disaster. You try to time the lights. – they’ve been trying to do that for the last 20 years.”
Youhanie also noted that the complex proposes 781 parking spaces, which he said implies many tenants would have visitors in vehicles.
In response those concerns, one of the developer’s aides replied that because of the amount of retail nearby, tenants “may actually take some cars off the street and choose to walk or bike or do something different. …I see a great symbiotic relationship in terms of a reduction of some of those visitors driving cars to shop.”
Though he said he shared the concerns about traffic, Blostone raised an issue about the apartment complex’s impact on the already strained Phoenix Police and Fire Department forces.
“You’re bringing in a ton of people into the community,” Blostone said. “It’s not just on the site. I don’t know that they would consume less public safety resources than what the office complex does just because their socio-economic status is high. I don’t think they would use less fire, right? Fire doesn’t discriminate that way.”
Attorney Majula Vaz of Gammage & Burnham, representing the developers, said the city has made no comments about an adverse impact on public safety resources.
“I think this project is just paying for itself in terms of bringing in more people,” she said.
The project also would generate an estimated $1.5 million in development impact fees that must be spent in Ahwatukee and another $300,000 in sewer and water impact fees.
“I can’t speak to exactly that it will be better or worse from a public safety standpoint, but that hasn’t been what we’ve heard from the city,” Vaz said. “We’ve heard support from the city and I do think that it will help redevelop the area … I can’t imagine it would cause a greater problem. Typically these new types of apartment complexes are not any more of a problem than an office building.”
Vaz also had said the office complex is an investment loser, mainly because it is no longer configured for modern office use and because the demand for office space in general has plummeted since the pandemic has led to more work-from-home operations.
She produced slides showing tenancy in the Commerce Park buildings fell dramatically in recent years and argued that in its current state, those buildings would be more likely to attract vagrants and related public safety concerns.
Youhanie also expressed concern about the extent to which neighbors were consulted about the project.
Two residents tried to make comments at the meeting, but the city’s webex platform malfunctioned and they could only watch it.
Vaz noted that the developers held a virtual neighborhood meeting – which only three people attended.
Vice Chair Andrew Gasparro agreed to have the committee vote to postpone action on the project – which the developers did not object to – because Youhanie and Blostone said they did not get enough time to study the project.
“I think it’d be silly for us not to agree as a committee that this is the type of re-use discuss we would like to have on facilities that are not being sued to the highest and best potential today in the Ahwatukee Foothills area,” Gasparro said, noting that Blostone said he was “not in direct opposition to the project.”
“However, I do agree with the rest of the committee that there are some concerns worth future discussion,” Gasparro continued. “I prefer to see this project move forward at a pace that meets not only the applicants’ desire but also the committee members’ desire.”
