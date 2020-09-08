Beginning today, The Ahwatukee Foothills News is starting four weeks of responses from candidates for Kyrene and Tempe Union governing boards. Today AFN is publishing the first half of the Kyrene candidates’ responses. Next week, the second half of the Kyrene responses will be published. On Sept. 23-30, the Tempe Union candidates’ responses will be published in two parts.
The entire questionnaire for the Kyrene candidates is now online at Ahwatukee.com. The Tempe Union candidates’ questionnaires will start running at Ahwatukee.com Sept. 23. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5 and early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Oct. 7. Information on registering: servicearizona.com.
Some candidates’ responses in print may be edited for length but their answers on line are running in their entirety.
