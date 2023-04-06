For the 47th year, the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee this Saturday will lead colorful floats, marching bands, Scout troops and even an official Easter Bunny to entertain spectators along a stretch on 48th Street.
As the Valley’s only Easter Parade, the homegrown cavalcade has expanded to include entries and spectators from outside Ahwatukee, including the second-year appearance for the Gilbert Days Rodeo Teen Queens astride their horses and the El Zaribah Shriners in their miniature motor vehicles.
On April 8, the Kiwanis Ahwatukee Easter Parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Warner Road, heading north along 48th Street to Elliot Road. Following the parade, the club will hold its Spring Fling and Craft Fair at nearby Ahwatukee Community Center Park, 48th and Warner.
This is a rain-or-shine event day, although of 46 parades (the COVID-interrupted 2020 and 2021 parades just had decorated club members’ cars) only 2009 saw rain, though skies cleared by starting time.
As Parade Boss for the 31st year, Mike Schmitt said the response from the 330 invitations he sent out earlier this year has “worked very successfully.”
Those invitations and registration forms are sent to last year’s participants, and other community organizations, businesses and individuals, including local politicians.
Among that last group will be the community’s next Phoenix City Council representative, Kevin Robinson.
As part of his duties, Schmitt also determines the order of the 50 to 70 parade entries and writes the script to be read from three announcer stands along the route. The script is based on descriptions from the entrants.
“It takes 14 hours just to write the script,” said Schmitt, a former writer and editor for his St. Norbert College newspaper the U.S. Navy. He remains on the board of the U.S. Navy Board of Public Affairs Association.
Among the early entries were the marching bands of Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe high schools, various dance groups, boys and girl Scout troops. The Shriners serve as the parade finale.
One of the longest-running participants, Mountain View Lutheran Church, is bringing its float to the Easter Parade its Ahwatukee Preschool students will ride decorated bikes and wagons and hand out candy.
Mountain View Lutheran has participated in all 47 Easter Parades.
A first-time float this year will be manned by Ahwatukee’s Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
Though members of their Knights of Columbus Color Guard have marched for many years, this is the inaugural year for the church to enter a float. The Knights Color Guard, with members from four parishes, will be marching again.
The two Ahwatukee churches go back to 1985, when Corpus Christi parishioners, awaiting the completion of their edifice, accepted Mountain View’s offer to make use of its facility.
Another new addition this year is Ahwatukee family operated Spencer 4 Hire Roofing, which staked a claim to the Grand Sponsor slot held for years by Vision Community Management.
“We’re trying to be more active in our community, more involved, and make sure we give back where we can,” said owner Nathan Spencer.
“We work the whole Valley, but much of our business is right here in Ahwatukee,” Spencer said. “We love our Ahwatukee community. That’s why our office is here.”
One perk for the Grand Sponsor is hosting the only adult Easter Bunny costume allowed in the parade. At press time, it was not yet determined who among the three family generations at Spencer 4 Hire Roofing do the honors.
Immediately following the nearly mile-long parade is another family- tradition, the Spring Fling.
Leading behind-the-scenes work for the Kiwanis Club’s largest fundraiser of the year is four-year Kiwanian Holly Dutton, stepping in for long-time member Andi Pettijohn, who led the event for more than two decades.
Dutton said attendees will find a wealth of activities, food and fun during the Fling, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Spring Fling is a long-standing Ahwatukee family favorite, going since 2004. The club is proud of our long-time involvement with this event, and the way it brings so much fun to our local families and kids,” said Dutton.
“We have volunteers this year who’ve said they grew up going to the Easter parade and Spring Fling and have great childhood memories of it, and now they’re volunteering to help out.”
She said there are more food options this year from local restaurants and new food trucks, Green Chile Love and Sweet Magnolia Smokehouse and local favorites like Yoasis and Smallcakes.
“I’m especially excited about getting the chance to showcase a wide variety of local businesses and some really gorgeous jewelry and craft items,” Dutton said.
Although adults and parents will find plenty to entertain them, Dutton said the focus remains on giving the younger visitors a good time.
“True to the Kiwanis mission,” she added, “it’s all about the kids so we’ve got bounce houses, an Easter egg hunt, face painting, two different interactive STEM activity booths, animal friends and more.”
All of the proceeds benefit children and youth in Ahwatukee and surrounding communities.
Hosting the largest and oldest community event is a Herculean task for the 35-member Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee, which depends entirely on volunteers for these Easter weekend events and others the club sponsors to help children and teens throughout the year.
Founded in 1982, the Kiwanis Club engages in charitable projects year-round.
They include the Foster Teens Thanksgiving and Christmas events, Back to School Shopping Spree for economically disadvantaged children, the Community Baby Shower and others.
Schmitt, who volunteered with the Easter parade for 13 years prior to his three decades as Parade Boss, explained his own involvement:
“As a 44-year resident of Ahwatukee, I’ve seen the happiness in children’s faces when they line up in the staging area before the parade. They’re dressed in colorful outfits, wearing sequined dance costumes or carrying their musical instruments. ...It’s their time to shine in the bright sunlight while marching along 48th Street to the cheers of family and friends,” he continued. “Their memories of the parade will last for years and then passed to their children. I’ve seen it happen.”
Information: AhwatukeeEasterParade.com To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee: AhwatukeeKiwanis.org. Both volunteers and sponsors are still needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.