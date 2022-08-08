Ex-teacher responds to sexually abused student’s suit

A former teacher at Desert Garden Montessori School now serving a four-year prison term for pleading guilty to charges from a 19-month sexual affair with an underage student has filed his own reply to a lawsuit the victim has filed against him and his parents who own the school.
Calling the offenses “non-dangerous and non-repetitive,” the lawyer for Justin Walters, 30, said in legal papers “the criminal record and convictions speak for themselves” and that Walters “is sorry for his misconduct and any resulting harm.”
Those acts he admitted to include sexually grooming the girl when she was 14 in 2019 through texts and other social media platforms, making sexual comments and touching her when he was a chaperone on a school field trip to Disneyland that year, serving her alcohol and having sexual contact with her during another school trip to Puerto Rico and beginning a series of sexual encounters from June 2019 through late December 2020.
“Defendant admits he was wrong,” attorney Johnny Sorenson said in a July 15 response to a lawsuit filed by attorney Chase Rasmussen.
But while he also admitted fleeing to Turkey for five months after Phoenix Police detectives first contacted him in late December 2020, Walters denied his parents, Shetal and James Walters helped him while he was on the run before he returned to Chicago in May 2021 and was arrested.
His lawyer also states, “Justin Walters denies that defendants Shetal Walters and James Walters had personal knowledge of his misconduct prior to Dec. 23, 2020.”
It was on that date that Walters told his parents about his misdeeds after the victim had told him she was telling police.
During his sentencing on May 27, the victim described in graphic detail how he started his seduction as “the first boy to call me beautiful, to make me feel confident about myself” and how it evolved from intimate touches and salacious messages into a sordid first sexual encounter on an air mattress in his pickup truck that was nothing short of rape – though she said “I would do anything to please him.”
“He placed himself in a position of a trusted and caring person who could save me from my situation and give me the love that I wanted,” the victim said. “He made me believe that I was special. When you’re young and insecure and seeking validation, that’s what you’re looking for. He knew this and used it against me.”
She recalled how Walters “told me I was lucky to have him and he was sacrificing so much to be with me and I should be grateful for that. He made me feel like I was in the driver’s seat, that it couldn’t be wrong: I was the one choosing it. I was made to feel like everything was my responsibility, keeping this a secret. And I believed him.”
She described how he was “extremely touchy” with other girls at the school and “even wrestled with them while they were in bikinis on a school trip.”
Walters would ask girls for pictures of their dates and details about their sex life, bought a student an emergency contraceptive pill during a school trip to Puerto Rico. She recalled how he gave students a lift in his pickup truck and had them look into the console, where he had a stack of condoms.
“He would beg me to sleep with other men in front of him,” she testified. “He convinced me that this relationship was just special, that it wasn’t a problem and it was socially acceptable in other parts of the world.”
As the pressure of his abuse took its mental and emotional toll on her, the victim said she told Walters she wanted to tell her girlfriend. He told her it would kill his mother, who owns the school where he was a teacher, and that it would ruin the school.
Her aunt, a teacher at the school, described him as “a dangerous person” who cloaked his predatory conduct with “his charming and charismatic personality.”
In his response to the lawsuit, the lawyer for the disgraced ex-teacher denied Rasmussen’s allegation that Justin’s parents and other staffers at Desert Garden were aware of his ongoing relationship with the teen.
“Defendant Justin Walters does not know what other people knew, should have known or personally witnessed,” Sorenson wrote.
As for Rasmussen’s allegation that Walters’ “extreme and outrageous” actions caused the girl “to suffer severe emotional distress,” Sorenson replied that the accusations “are not factual in nature.”
