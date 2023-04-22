As freshmen in Desert Vista High School, childhood friends Brendan Moore and Tyler Zitzka shared a dream.
The Ahwatukee teens wanted to start their own clothing line.
They came up with a transfer-on vinyl logo that they’d laboriously heat-press onto blank T-shirts for hours on end in their fledgling efforts to create a brand all their own.
“We didn’t know what we were doing,” Tyler confessed, pointing to the first shirt they made that hangs on the wall of a spare bedroom of his home.
Though “we still love the old shirts and hold them close to our hearts,” Tyler said that hanging shirt also reminds them of how far they have in a relatively short period of time.
They’ve been guided by the principle encapsulated in their company’s name – STRVE, an off-spelling of “strive.”
As they prepare to graduate next month with perfect grades and enter Arizona State University’s Barrett, The Honors College, Brendan and Tyler are seeing their brand starting to take off.
Which is not entirely surprising for two guys who have strived to succeed since they were classmates at Kyrene Akimel A-al Middle School.
Armed with knowledge they largely acquired on their own, they trademarked their logo.
They had no outside help when they registered their company last fall with the state Corporation Commission.
Using only the money they earn on their own – largely through sales but also from Christmas gifts and Brendan’s part-time job – they forged relationships with two local businesses to move their endeavor along.
Print Smart owner Scott Thomas helps them with bulk purchases of blank T-shirts on which his company screen prints the boys’ company name and logo.
Beautiful Creations, owned and operated by another Desert Vista student, Brianna Lopez, makes stickers of their logo that they include with every item they sell.
Their business sells tank tops in black and battle gray, T-shirts in four different colors, beanies and shaker bottles through their own marketing.
Now, Brendan and Tyler are mapping the expansion of their line as soon as they settle into a dorm quad this summer that they’ll share with two friends.
They plan to major in marketing, intent on never working for someone and making their way in the world as independent businessmen.
All of what the two teens have done pretty much mirrors what they’re selling besides products: a vision of a community bound by the motto “Strive to Conquer.”
That vision is resonating with classmates, friends and even strangers across the country who have come across their website, strveclothing.com.
“Join the movement of those determined to conquer their fears and become the strongest versions of themselves,” their website urges, stating that with their motto “as our battle cry, we’ll come together to strive and conquer. Embrace the darkness, embrace the strength.”
The idea for their venture was forged during freshman year, when they both played football at Desert Vista and eventually discovered their true passion – weightlifting.
“We started lifting weights and got way more passionate about that than football,” Brendan recalled. “Then we started moving kind of towards the idea of a whole new community and that’s where we are getting into.”
Though born of a commitment to the gym that sometimes sees them at EõS Fitness as early as 4 a.m. when necessary, striving in the minds of Brendan and Tyler applies to just about anything that’s worth doing at all.
“We wanted to make an impact in the community like others have done for us,” Tyler explained.
“We would go home after school, after gym and watch as many videos and do as much research as we could find on how to apply for a trademark and LLC, how to market and create a clothing brand.”
Initially, Brendan recalled, “a lot of it was fear and confusion.”
“But when we actually took the time to sit down and figure it out, it came to us pretty quickly,” he said. “We realized in doing these new ventures that things can be kind of scary.”
It was scariest when they just sat back and thought about all that had to be done.
So instead of thinking, they just started doing.
With their website they just launched April 1, for example, “we sat down for eight hours and figured it all out pretty much on our own,” Brendan said. “We got our domain name and we got the whole website set up.
“It’s way more satisfying than just having someone do it for you.”
It’s also been way more successful than they expected initially.
Their Instagram account started off slow with only a couple hundred views but within a few weeks exploded into 300,000 views that garnered 900 followers in less than a week.
Brendan and Tyler are quick to acknowledge the mentoring they’ve received.
They credit the guidance at school from marketing teacher Duane Farnsworth, who taught them the four “Ps” of a successful business – “product, price, promotion and placement.”
That guidance inspired them to take a slow but thoughtful approach to each product they’ve rolled out.
For example, once they abandoned their heat press, they washed their first shirts repeatedly to make sure the logo and brand name didn’t fade. “We tested these many times before we sold them,” Tyler said.
They also include care instructions with each item of apparel they sell.
Brendan and Tyler also credit the leadership and weightlifting coach Doug Christofis has provided them.
And the boys value the counsel they receive from their mothers – Meredith Porter and Heidi Moore.
Their logo combines the Greek letter for “sigma” and a trident, often depicted in renderings of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea.
“The ‘sigma’ represents a humble leader and the trident is for strength,” Tyler explained.
Added Brendan: “Our logo represents the strength and prosperity in the strong and humble leader. We’re trying to just build a community that’s surrounded by people who want to uplift others and make not only themselves but the community around them better.”
They not only strive to conquer the marketplace but also time management.
Along with school work, they both have girlfriends and, of course, gym –where sessions often last two hours, multiple days a week.
Tyler plays lacrosse and is active in Desert Vista’s DECA Club. He will be traveling this week to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the entrepreneurship category of the DECA International Career Development Conference.
Brendan holds down a part-time job.
Still, Brendan added, “we find time almost every week to meet outside of school and talk about what we need to get done and our life goals.”
And that attitude has also inspired
others. Said Tyler’s mom, Meredith Porter:
“I cannot tell you how proud I am of these guys. I mean, it really gets me choked up. They have just really strived to be the best that they can be and they really live by their mantra every day. And it’s been really a pleasure to kind of watch them go through this process and learn from the ground up how to make something work rather than having somebody else do it for them.”
Brendan’s mom, Heidi Moore, a professional marketing expert, also has been a big help, Porter said.
But in the long run, STRVE is succeeding because of the effort Brendan and Tyler put into it, she added.
“What they’re promoting is a lifestyle, it’s a way to think and a way to live,” she said. “And they really do live by it. You don’t see too many kids this age team up and really have such a great motivation together and give up their weekends and their evenings. They’ve been here at midnight putting shirts together. …It’s something you don’t see with many kids, so it’s really been special and great to watch them. it’s been great to watch them and I think it’s going to be really fun to watch them in the future.”
