Planning panel OKs Chandler Boulevard reclassification

The arrival of Ahwatukee’s largest new subdivision in years is one step closer to reality after the Ahwatukee Village Planning Committee on June 27 recommended city acceptance of the developer’s request to downgrade the classification of two segments of Chandler Boulevard so they won’t have to be widened.
With seven of the committee members absent, the panel voted 5-3 on the request by Reserve 100 LLC and Blandford Homes, its parent, moving the matter to the city Planning Commission for its recommendation on Aug. 4 before heading to City Council for approval on Sept. 7.
The action involved the newly named Upper Canyon development, which had been called Canyon Reserve until last week – several months after the developers were told that another Ahwatukee community is named Canyon Reserve.
Upper Canyon comprises 1,050 mostly single-family houses, 150 townhomes and 329 apartments on 373 acres of former state land for which Blandford paid $175.5 million at a state Land Department auction in early 2021.
Located along Chandler Boulevard between 27th and 19th avenues, the land was rezoned years ago for large single-family residential and some multifamily and commercial development.
What the developer is seeking is a General Plan amendment reclassifying Chandler Boulevard and 27th Avenue, which in effect would retain their current width.
That likelihood raised a question about access to some of the neighborhoods west of the development in the event of an emergency, but Executive Assistant Fire Chief Scott Walker told the committee he saw no reason for concern.
Stating “there’s always an outlier” neighborhood in the city, Walker said, “The roads are such that we can generally get around.
“Obviously, if it was catastrophic, we can get resources into these areas through other means,” he continued. “If someone’s having a medical condition, there’s always air resources we could use for those very rare outliers…Obviously we’re not seeing hazardous materials transported along that road.”
City staff had recommended committee approval of the roads’ reclassification, and a traffic impact analysis by Kimley-Horn supported it.
Jennifer Meyers, a representative of Norris Designs, the developer’s zoning consultant, said the reclassification of the Chandler Boulevard and 27th Avenue segments that form part of Upper Canyon’s boundaries was compatible with other streets in the area.
She also noted that the Arizona Department of Transportation’s decision years ago to eliminate its plan for a South Mountain Freeway interchange at 25th Avenue – a move requested by Phoenix officials – reduced the likelihood of much of an increase in traffic on Chandler Boulevard in years to come.
“The interchange was constructed at 17th Avenue so traffic going west of 17th Avenue is considerably less than if the interchange was built at 25th Avenue,” Meyers said. “The reduction of the number of planned lanes on West Chandler Boulevard will right-size it for the forecasted level of traffic and make it more in keeping with the continuation of West Shaughnessy Road,” Meyers said.
Though 11 neighbors had protested the reclassification, mainly because of concerns about traffic, Meyers said the developer’s design “seems like a win-win for everybody.”
She said the developer will provide 28 parallel parking spaces at the Preserve trailhead, a signed and striped pedestrian crossing at 19th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard, and two bike lanes and a sidewalk along the southern edge of Chandler Boulevard.
Meyers also said that Foothills Reserve HOA may seek a similar General Plan amendment to reclassify and keep the existing width of West Shaughnessy Road west of Chandler Boulevard.
Blandford Homes Vice President Tom Lemmon said that once Liberty Lane is extended through Upper Canyon to Chandler Boulevard, it “will act in some ways as a reliever on West Chandler Boulevard” for eastbound traffic from places like Promontory.
He said people coming from communities west of Upper Canyon will drive along Shaughnessy Road, head to Liberty Lane and cross over to 17th Avenue, eventually hooking up with the freeway.
“It’ll just feel pretty seamless,” Lemmon said.
“We’ve also heard that speeding is an issue on West Chandler Boulevard,” Meyers said” and in our mind, increasing the lanes are just going to increase the speed.”
Meyers also addressed other issues, including some residents’ complaints of the lack of any clear plan for retail and commercial development.
About 44 acres zoned for apartments or condos and 11 commercial-zoned acres are located in the southeast
corner of the tract near 29th Avenue and the freeway, although an appraisal
done for the state Land Department said that zoning could be moved around within the development’s boundaries with little problem.
Some residents say that the absence of retail, such as a gas station or supermarket, adversely impacts the quality of life for people living in Ahwatukee’s western-most communities, such as Promontory and Foothills Reserve.
While acknowledging the residents’ concerns about retail, Meyers had nothing to say about them.
Many of the committee members’ concerns focused on the trailhead parking, with some calling it a “bad design” because drivers in vehicles parked in the spaces that run parallel along Chandler Boulevard would be opening their doors with moving vehicles coming up behind them. Meyers noted that there would be about a foot between the edge of the parking space and the boulevard curb.
Another committee member was concerned that vehicles leaving the parking area would be making U-turns on Chandler Boulevard, posing the possibility of frequent accidents.
Meyers replied, “We worked with the city and that was actually a request by the city.”
Some committee members thought highly of the plan to leave Chandler Boulevard’s width unchanged, saying it would reduce the heat island in that area and prevent more motorists from speeding even faster than many do already.
But others acknowledged that many residents had numerous concerns about safety and traffic issues related to retaining the current width.
“It’s a long stretch of road,” one member said about the South Chandler Boulevard portion. “You’re going to speed whether it’s two lanes or four lanes – let’s be honest – because there’s literally only one turn (onto) Liberty Lane. That’s the only thing that breaks a 2.1-mile stretch.
“So I’m just looking at it from a safety impact. I get the economics. The economics are: less land you dedicate to building roadways, the more land you keep for the project – slightly larger lot sizes, maybe some premium lots.”
Lemmon said Blandford hopes to begin construction by the end of the year and start selling houses by 2024.
That led to a question about heavy construction equipment moving to and from the site along Chandler Boulevard as well as nearly 24/7 noise.
“We’re going to have an endless amount of tractor trailers hauling preformed trusses, things like that,” one member said. “So you’ve got a two-lane road in and out of western Ahwatukee that’s largely going to be dominated by heavy equipment and heavy trucks actually for years at all hours of the day and night.”
Lemmon replied, “I’d phrase it a little differently, but the short answer is yes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.