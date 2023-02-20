Famed chicken restaurant coming to Ahwatukee

Popular Memphis-based Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken restaurant plans to open in Ahwatukee within the next two months.
The restaurant, which has gained national renown for its crispy fried chicken and scratch-made sides, will be setting up shop in the old Keegan’s Grill location at Ray Road and 48th Street.
“The rumors are true and we are excited,” Gus’s President/CEO Wendy McCrory told AFN.
With 36 locations around the country and two in Arizona, the Ahwatukee restaurant will be one of two new Arizona spots McCrory is opening this year.
McCrory, who opened her first Arizona location in downtown Mesa three years ago, said she picked Ahwatukee for a location “I love this area. It has a great vibe and feels like a great fit for Gus’s.”
Gus’s has been featured on the Food Network and been named the “Best Fried Chicken in America” by Forbes.
Gus’s Fried Chicken established its roots more than 60 years ago in the small town of Mason, Tennessee, when a local carpenter named Napolean “Na” Vanderbilt and his wife announced they wanted to offer “fried chicken that could unite a community in an era of divisive racial attitudes.”
They had been experimenting with recipes in a tavern for several years, selling the chicken as sandwiches with white bread. Despite numerous requests that they start a free-standing restaurant, the Vanderbilts didn’t have the funds.
“However,” the company history states, “generous, chicken-loving locals offered to supply them with the materials necessary to build their own restaurant. Na, a skilled carpenter, built the restaurant on a piece of land he and Ms. Maggie owned on Highway 70 in Mason.
“Maggie’s Short Orders opened its doors in 1973. The building still stands today and still serves Na and Maggie’s amazing fried chicken.”
Lured by repeated praise in local and national publications, fans flocked to Maggie’s Short Orders – where McCrory started working on the weekends.
She eventually started a Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken in downtown Memphis in 2001 – and hasn’t stopped opening new restaurants since.
“Bringing Gus’s Chicken to a new market, I think, is going to be a real hit… I don’t think there is any other concept out there that is like us,” McCrory shared.
