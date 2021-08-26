An unexpected snag stopped the attorney for two homeowners suing the owner of the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course from proceeding with a move to hold him in contempt and have him pay a $500,000 penalty.
While lawyers were ready for a two-hour hearing before Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Alison Bachus last Wednesday, the judge stunned them by announcing she was recusing herself because one of the plaintiff's witnesses was the best man at her wedding.
Attorney Tim Barnes, who represents the homeowners in a suit against course owner Wilson Gee and his company, ALCR, had planned to call golf course architect Gary Panks, who designed the course more than 40 years ago.
The Lakes was the first 18-hole executive golf course designed by Panks in a long career that has produced some of the Valley’s and Arizona’s most notable links.
“He was the best man in my wedding, so it doesn’t get much closer to home than that,” Bacchus told the lawyers at the start of the hearing.
“I am very disappointed,” she said. “We spent a lot of time on this and I was really looking forward to this, but I believe it’s the right thing to do.”
In a way, the case was the victim of a rotation system in Maricopa County Superior Court in which many civil division judges are moved every year to a different assignment.
Bachus was inheriting the case from Judge Theodore Campagnolo, who last year imposed a total $3.5 million in sanctions in three stages if Gee doesn’t have the course open by September 2022.
Now the case goes back to the civil division’s administrative judge to be
reassigned – and it’s unclear when a
new jurist will be appointed or when he or she will be able to schedule a hearing on Barnes’ request that the first sanction of $500,000 be levied.
Campagnolo also set a $1.5 million sanction if Gee doesn’t begin work by next month and another $2 million if golfers aren’t able to play the Lakes in about 13 months.
Gee insists he is complying with the order and that he will have the course ready for play by late this fall, almost a year ahead of time.
But Barnes said Gee’s plans do not comply with the original 2018 order by another jurist after he concluded that Gee was out of bounds when he closed the course in 2013.
One issue is a dispute between Gee and his lawyer, Daniel Maynard, and Barnes and his clients, Eileen Breslin and Linda Swain over whether he restoring a true 18-hole executive course.
Then plaintiffs also are challenging Gee’s plans to not fill all the lakes.
Maynard has called Barnes’ motion “premature, groundless and not made in good faith” and has said the only two “lakes” he’s not filling are too small retention ponds.
He and Maynard also say the course will have 18 holes, though nine also will be used for a golf school and would be open to normal play when necessary.
Barnes characterized Maynard’s response to his contempt request as “only the most recent expression of determination to upend the will of the Ahwatukee homeowners and the orders of the court to restore and operate the previously PGA championship-grade 18-hole executive golf course.”
He also vowed to show Bachus evidence that “will reflect the golf course’s current scorched-earth condition” and “present state of utter devastation.”
Since Gee closed the course, Barnes contended, “the golf course has continuously deteriorated from, among other things, lack of irrigation, killing not only the grass but virtually all of the literally hundreds of majestic trees lining the freeways.”
Maynard earlier had written, “One would think the plaintiffs would be delighted with the progress being made to rebuild the golf course a year ahead of schedule but it is clear they believe…that the court will not believe ALCR and will take this opportunity to sanction it.
“Such an action is not justified,” he continued. “This is one of the reasons ALCR has not only met the court’s deadline but exceeded it.”
Offering to take the judge on a tour of the site, Maynard said, “The lakes on the golf course are actually 4 feet deep retaining ponds. ALCR intends to fill all of the lakes except for the small southwest lake which is a retention area and the lake behind the driving range, which has always acted as a spillover for the northwest lake. This is the current intent but can be modified.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.