In a surprise move, Kyrene Governing Board last week unanimously called for a special 15 percent maintenance and operations override election Nov. 2.
Earlier in the meeting, the board also gave preliminary approval to a balanced budget for the fiscal year beginning tomorrow, July 1, that could have required major program and staff cuts had it not been for an influx of federal pandemic relief money.
While the two actions are not directly related to each other, they both underscore the delicate balancing act Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann has had to walk this year.
Dwindling enrollment and Arizona’s traditional underfunding of public education have exacted a toll that was further exacerbated by the pandemic, according to observations by the administration and various Kyrene Governing Board members.
If approved, the override would continue at least $13.5 million in additional annual revenue used to keep class sizes small; pay for special middle school electives like band, chorus and even physical education; and fund student support services ranging from speech, vision and other physical therapy to academic and behavior support services.
Translated another way, according to Hermann, those override dollars pay for a fifth of the district’s 1,000 teachers.
“That’s a scary number,” said board member Michelle Fahy during a June 17 meeting between the Governing Board and the citizens committee that studied the override issue a few days before the board’s election vote.
“When I think of what would happen if we lose all those teachers, it’s staggering,” Fahy said. “We’re not talking about privilege.”
The last override Kyrene voters approved was in 2017 and is good for seven years.
But the funding level drops significantly in the sixth and seventh years with the district losing nearly $4.6 million in 2023-24 and nearly $9.2 million in 2024-25.
Going this year for a new override has several advantages – all political in terms of its potential success.
First, were the override to fail, the district could have another override vote next year.
Like many Valley districts, Kyrene has traditionally slated an override a year ahead of when it absolutely would have to in order to maintain full annual funding.
More significantly, board and citizens committee members noted at the June 17 meeting, putting the override on what will be an all-mail ballot this November avoids the clutter of the 2022 ballot.
Next year the ballot will include races for all state offices, including governor, two Kyrene and two Tempe Union board seats and a number of constitutional amendments and propositions.
Several board and citizen committee members also expressed concern that next year’s election will be even more polarized than the 2020 election was and that the override might be dragged into the fray either directly or indirectly.
That possibility weighed more heavily on the board than a concern about scheduling an election this year with only about three months to educate voters on what’s at stake.
Yet, during a June 17 presentation of the citizens committee’s discussion on election timing, Rosalie Hirano, Kyrene’s retiring ombudsman and citizen liaison, suggested both years are fraught with political minefields.
“There was a lot of discussion about the current state and the current conversation around education –primarily as a result of our responses to COVID,” Hirano said.
“Deferring going on the ballot until November 2022 could provide an opportunity for that political landscape and all of that chatter to settle a bit, allow us to get back to normalcy, as it were, with our in-person instruction and provide an opportunity to strengthen our community engagement efforts,” she continued.
“With COVID, we have been stymied in our ability, to go out, meet and greet, participate with our community, our parents. And so it would allow this additional time to reconnect with our community.”
But next year, Fahy said, “there’s so much going on and the political climate can be actually even worse.”
No one disagreed with that assessment.
Hirano said the override committee had a “healthy response” to a poll it did on the override. Of 300 respondents, including 59 parents of Kyrene students, poll results initially had only 48 percent supporting the override.
But Hirano said that after pollsters told the respondents that the override helps retain and attract quality teachers, enhances special area instruction like band and PE and provides student support services, support grew to 72 percent.
That indicates the need to educate parents and non-parents alike who vote in the district on what the override is all about, Hirano said.
But Fahy said the work involved in securing override approval would not be necessary if state leaders had a different attitude toward public schools.
“Our state funding for public education is so poor and that is what puts us in the position to have to request these bonds and overrides from our community,” she said.
The district’s financial situation could have been a lot worse for the coming fiscal year had it not been for a third round of the Elementary and Secondary
School Emergency Relief Fund that is part of the American Recovery Act.
Despite a projected $9.4 million decline in revenue for the coming fiscal year, Kyrene School District’s top financial officer said the district achieved a balanced budget partly by cutting $2.2 million from the district headquarters’ budget.
Teachers also are taking a hit in that they aren’t getting raises. To soften that blow, the board approved $1,000 retention bonuses for all fulltime employees that will come out of ESSER funds.
The district’s revenue hit was largely driven by a projected enrollment loss of 1,210 students that is expected to cost Kyrene more than $6 million in state reimbursement.
“It was essential for us to make some sizable reductions in expenditures and next year’s budget in order to right-size our district spinning against these lower future revenue levels,” Hermann told the board at an earlier meeting this month.
“Otherwise achieving a balanced budget for next year, or even in future years, would have been almost impossible to do.”
The budget will be the subject of a public hearing July 13 prior to the board’s final approval.
Hermann also stressed that there is still uncertainty about the new budget since the Legislature has not yet passed one for the state.
“We’ve tried to take a realistic approach for what assumptions to include in our budget and not be overly conservative or overly optimistic in those assumptions,” he said, adding they include an inflationary increase in per-pupil assistance, an increase in transportation support and full restoration of funds provided for capital expenditures.
“All of those assumptions have been supported by both sides of the Legislature and the governor as well in previous budget conversations and proposals,” Hermann said. “However, once a state budget is finally passed and signed, if there are other financial implications, that would change anything for Kyrene.”
