Y OPAS ‘Girls on the Bus’ roll along with many good times

Every month, Ahwatukee’s seniors of Y OPAS utilizes the YMCA bus to take six clients grocery shopping. These ladies are affectionately called “The Girls on the Bus.”
The girls are all over the age of 65 but continue to maintain the same active spirit as their younger friends.
“It is such a fun group,” said Brenda Nichols, Y OPAS Director at the Ahwatukee Foothills YMCA.
Y OPAS provides services to Ahwatukee seniors age 65 and above. The mission of this program is to help seniors remain living independently in their homes as long as possible.
Y OPAS also offers one additional shopping trip each month to take clients to different stores like Dollar Tree or Sprouts. Y OPAS also offers monthly social luncheons, craft classes, dominoes and transportation to fitness classes.
One of the girls utilizing the grocery bus trips is Juel Mercer.
One might say Juel is a “Jack of all trades.” She moved to Arizona from Minnesota in 2003. Back in Minnesota, Juel and her husband operated the Mercer Game Farm, where they raised thousands of pheasant, geese, chickens and quail.
One might think the poultry were sold to restaurants, but the truth is more surprising.
“Local hunters wanted to replace pheasants so they could keep a healthy number of birds for hunting,” Mercer explained.
Mercer’s love for these birds included taking in a baby quail that was blind.
“I took the quail into my house and that is where he lived for eight years,” she recalled fondly.
Mercer also trained to be a pharmacy technician and an X-ray tech. While living in Fridley, Minnesota, she served as a clerk typist and ended up as the executive secretary for the city council.
Even after moving to Arizona, Mercer picked up odd jobs and activities, including volunteering with East Valley Wildlife as a rescuer.
“I’d go pick up an animal that someone found and take them to a rehab. There, they’d bring the animals back to strength, or if the animal was little, they’d raise them and re-release them into the wild.”
Mercer said she’s picked up quail, racoons and plenty of baby rabbits.
Now that she has officially retired, Mercer enjoys playing dominoes once a month with Y OPAS friends at the YMCA. She believes getting out of the house and playing dominoes is good for her mind.
“It is always fun meeting new people and learning of their journey to Ahwatukee,” she shared.
Mercer has been a Y OPAS client since 2009, she uses the program mainly for transportation and socialization. Since she joined, she has been driven by 34 different volunteers, 234 times for a total of 234 miles.
“We could not offer Ahwatukee seniors all of these services without our volunteers,” said Nichols. Any day is a great day to get involved with Y OPAS as a client or much appreciated volunteer driver or event coordinator.
To get more information on joining the program, contact the Y OPAS at 602-212-6088 or www.valleyymca.org/opas.
Those who do will enjoy the time spent meeting a fun bunch of Ahwatukee seniors like bird enthusiast, Juel Mercer.
