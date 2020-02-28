“I’m just so happy when I dance!” exclaimed 11-year-old Aiden of Ahwatukee.
He attends weekly dance lessons at Innerlight Dance Center at Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard, sitting next to a Safeway and dry cleaner with nothing more than the word “Dance” for a building sign.
In more ways than one, all the magic happens inside.
Aiden has been taking lessons at this studio for almost one year and is jumping feet first into the competition season.
Is he nervous?
“Oh, yeah. We all are,” he explained.
Dance moves don’t come easily to Aiden. As a result of his autism, he struggles with several challenging cognitive and motor skill deficits.
This can sometimes make it difficult for his body to do what it’s supposed to do.
“Yeah, like sometimes I want one body part to move, but the opposite moves instead. My friends tell me it’s easy, but I have to try so much harder,” said Aiden, who is starring in a dance piece as the heroic “Hercules” character.
Aiden began taking dance lessons three years ago as a therapeutic sport to assist with occupational therapy goals.
He needed to find an activity to challenge him to cross the midline of his body and aid with visual-motor integration.
Cheri Bassett, occupational therapist at Piller Child Development in Ahwatukee, says dance “benefits children with ASD by helping to improve social skills, concentration, self-image, memory, and body awareness.”
She recommends this activity as an extension of other treatment programs many children with disabilities are involved in.
Dance center co-owners Jeannine Taylor and Lisa Dionisio echoed the therapist’s words when describing the type of work they do.
“Dance is not just about dance,” said Taylor, “it’s about kids doing what they love.”
She listed similar benefits: self-discipline, coordination, social development and time management.
“In many ways, the skills they develop through dance lessons keeps kids out of trouble in other areas of life,” she added.
Dionisio explained how confidence built through personal and team accomplishments, recitals and competitions can be applied to school projects, community involvement and future college and job interviews.
Taylor said there have been several students over her seven years as co-owner with various abilities or disabilities.
Innerlight does its best to accommodate and respect the individual’s needs and goals for attending.
“Some need a little more supervision or an extra reminder here and there,” Taylor said. “Some prefer to be in a private lesson. Either way, we are easily able to add more structure to support them.”
This year, the company added a “buddy system” to the competition program so younger students – or those needing extra assistance – have an experienced dancer assisting them backstage and helping with routine tasks.
Aiden’s buddy looks for him at lessons and makes sure he gets from one class to another on time.
“She’s really nice,” he added.
The studio is familiar with the growing need to provide extra-curricular and athletic opportunities to students who are homeschooled or in a private school due to disabilities which require specialized education.
In many cases, specialized schools do not have interest-based classes or sports teams.
The nearest academies to the center supporting differently-wired students are Brightmont Academy in Chandler and Autism Academy in Tempe.
Neither one offers regular PE classes, a grassy area, nor playground structure for children to get exercise or enjoy free play during the day.
Students there must find after-school programs to supplement these fun activities, which can be quite costly.
The Empowerment Scholarship Account program helps offset the cost for lessons, such as dance, which, in turn, supports physical education and social skill development.
The funds are awarded to students in Arizona with significant disabilities needing a level of accommodations beyond what traditional school classrooms usually provide.
There are other qualifiers for the scholarship and a strict protocol for use of the funds, but the end goal is for an equal opportunity education for students of all abilities.
This includes the “fun” extra-curriculars like dance, theatre, sports and band.
“Not all our instructors meet the qualifications,” Taylor said about parents using the ESA funds for payments.
It might be unreasonable to expect this at any studio, though the owners at Innerlight said it is easy to accommodate the program participants and create a list of classes taught by the instructors who do meet the standards.
Fellow competitive dancers shared their thoughts on how they felt about a student with a disability joining the competition team.
Second-year dancer Julia called it supportive while another said, “It wouldn’t make any difference because in dance, we treat everyone the same.”
She has been taking lessons at this location since she was three and has only once seen a boy on the competition team before.
“The teachers really care about the students” added a studio member for eight years. The three girls made it clear friendship and inclusion are modeled by all the instructors and fellow dancers.
Co-owner Dionisio explained, “We expect our teachers to have a certain love for children.”
If they don’t, she added, they “shouldn’t be teaching them.”
The owners emphasized the dance center is not in competition with other local studios. They also receive no scoring variance at competitions for performers with special needs.
Their foremost desire is to celebrate the art of dance and develop role models in the community; hoping to make a much bigger, longer-lasting impact on children’s lives than any trophy can offer.
Information on its programs: InnerLightDance.com.
