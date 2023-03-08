Kyrene, TU classroom spending increased last school year

Kyrene and Tempe Union school districts spent more money in the classroom last school year than in 2020-21 and students out-tested the passing averages for both the state and similarly sized districts in state assessment tests.
Data showing the two districts’ spending and student achievement are contained in the annual report on Arizona school districts released last week by the state Auditor General.
Although the percentage of their total budgets for instruction spending last school year fell slightly below that expenditure for 2020-21, Tempe Union and Kyrene easily made up for that in total classroom spending, the report shows.
Overall, Kyrene’s total classroom spending comprised 71.9% of all expenditures in 2021-22 while Tempe Union’s overall classroom spending equaled 68.4%, according to the report.
The Auditor General breaks down classroom spending into three categories.
The largest involves instruction, which it defines as the cost of “teachers, teachers’ aides, substitute teachers, graders, guest lecturers, instructional supplies and aids, field trips, athletics, co-curricular activities, and tuition.”
In this area, the report says Kyrene’s instruction spending of 58.8% of its total budget was below the 2020-21 percentage of 61.9% – reflecting a statewide trend that appeared in over half of all Arizona’s school districts last school year.
Tempe Union’s 52.5% instruction spending dipped from 53.4% in 2020-21.
The other two categories comprising classroom spending are student support and instruction support.
Student support – which cost 8.8% of Tempe Union’s total budget and 8.9% of Kyrene’s – covers the cost of “counselors, audiologists, speech pathologists, nurses, social workers, and attendance services,” according to the report.
Additionally, Kyrene spent 4.2% and Tempe Union 7.1% of their budgets on instruction support, defined as including the cost of “librarians, teacher training, curriculum development, special education directors, media specialists, and instruction-related technology services.”
Despite that slippage in instruction spending percentages, other data in the report shows per-pupil spending by the two districts was generally up in 2021-22 over the previous year.
Kyrene’s $5,835 per-pupil instruction spending was $139 higher than the previous year and student support spending rose $121 to $884 while instruction support nudged up by $16 to $421 per pupil.
Tempe Union’s per-pupil instruction support costs dropped by $26 to $688 while its instruction spending rose $38 to $5,041 and student support expenditures per pupil went up $45 to $847.
During an event last Friday sponsored by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Herrmann was asked by AFN for his reaction to the report.
He noted that both Chandler Unified and Kyrene have similar spending patterns and that both “are really at the top of the state as far as how much money goes into the classroom. That’s a point of pride for both of our districts.”
He said Kyrene’s food service spending in 2021-22 rose 106% last school year over 2020-21 – about $4 million – because the federal government was providing free meals, though personnel costs were picked up by the district.
“We typically don’t have a lot of participation in the federal programs,” Herrmann said, “because we have very few students in poverty that qualify for free or reduced priced lunches. But when all the meals are free, we saw a huge increase in the number of students that were taking advantage of that for the year.”
“Now, we outsourced that – that’s a variable cost – that doesn’t take money out of the classrooms. It’s specifically paid for outside of the classroom dollars. But because it raises the total amount of spending, it has the effect of lowering percentages from every other category.”
The Auditor General said Kyrene’s $3.28 per meal was comparable to the state average of $3.25 and the $3.29 spent by districts its size and called Tempe Union’s per-meal food service spending of $2.15 “very low” because districts its size spent $3.12.
In whole dollars per pupil, food service spending by Kyrene rose $266 to $541 while Tempe Union spent $261 per student for food service, an increase of $95.
Kyrene District spokeswoman Erin Helm echoed Herrmann, stating: “If food service had not been impacted, Kyrene instructional spending would have been 60.9%, and overall classroom spending would have been 74%. Instructional spending is a subset of classroom spending, which also includes student support and classroom support.
“Kyrene continues to outperform peer districts and state averages when it comes to both instructional spending and overall classroom spending.”
Asked about the dip in instruction spending by Tempe Union, district spokeswoman Megan Sterling said, “This makes sense to us.”
“We are in an era of declining enrollment largely due to the demographics of our boundaries. The 0.9% decrease in spending from 20/21 to 21/22 corresponds to the decline in enrollment between those years,” Sterling said.
The report says Kyrene’s student population has fallen 12% in the last five years while Tempe Union’s has fallen by 9%. The demographer for the two districts has blamed high housing prices that keep young families with children from moving into the districts.
The report also said 12% of Kyrene’s student population are in special education while only 9% of Tempe Union’s students are in such programs.
The report’s examination of student performance on assessment tests for Math, English Language Arts contained good news for school officials and parents in both districts.
Statewide, the average of students passing math last year fell to a mere 33% from 42% in 2018-19, the last time those tests were administered prior to last year because of pandemic-driven shutdowns of campuses.
The percentage of Kyrene students who passed math assessment was 44.9% and 41% for Tempe Union students. Both districts also exceeded the averages recorded in districts of their size.
In English Language Arts, 53% of Kyrene students and 48% of Tempe Union students passed as opposed to a 40% state average.
Kyrene’s passing average was well above the 40% average for districts its size and Tempe Union far exceeded the 28% passing rate for districts its size.
In Science, 38% of Kyrene students 29% of Tempe Union students passed – exceeding the 24% average for all districts in Arizona.
For per-pupil spending on administration, the Auditor General gave Kyrene a “very low” rating compared to districts its size and Tempe Union a “high” designation.
Kyrene’s spent $860 per student on administration in contrast to peer districts’ $1,082 and a state average of $1,088.
The number of students per administrator in Kyrene was 64 last school year, compared to 67 for peer districts and a state average of 63.
Tempe Union’s $1,092 in per-pupil spending for administration exceeded both the peer district average of $1,000 and the state average. The number of Tempe Union students per administrator also exceeded that of peer districts’ 65 average and the statewide 63 pupil average.
Overall, Tempe Union’s per-pupil costs of all operational and non-operational spending fell by $464 from the previous year to $10,979 because of reductions in all four categories of so-called non-operational categories.
Those categories include land and buildings for spending such as utilities and maintenance. equipment, bond interest and other expenses. Those reductions included $414 for land and buildings and $272 for equipment.
Kyrene’s total operational and non-operational spending per pupil increased by $1,064 to $12,576.
That increase was driven partly by the spike in food service costs but also $130 per pupil for land and buildings and $137 for “other” expenses that the report defines as “remaining nonoperational spending, primarily consisting of adult education, community service programs, and civic activities.”
The average teacher salary in both districts also exceeded the state average of $58.366. Kyrene’s teachers earned an average $58,592 while Tempe Union’s earned an average $69,283.
Kyrene’s teachers had an average 13 years’ experience and only 10% had less than three years. Tempe Union’s teachers had an average 14.9 years’ experience and only 9% had less than three years on the job.
