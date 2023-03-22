Kevin Robinson prepares for his new job

Savoring an overwhelming victory in the Phoenix City Council District 6 election last week, Councilman-elect Kevin Robinson immediately rolled up his sleeves and got to work, pledging regular meetings with his constituents throughout the district – including Ahwatukee.
The 38-year veteran retired Phoenix police officer, who rose through the ranks to become the department’s second in command, defeated Sam Stone March 14 by a 62.2%-37.8% margin in the runoff election March 14 to succeed termed-out Councilman Sal DiCiccio, according to unofficial results.
Robinson garnered 23,178 votes to the 14,109 cast for Stone, who was DiCiccio’s chief of staff for five years.
Robinson will be sworn into office April 17 following City Council’s canvass of the results, scheduled today, March 22.
While basking in the glow of a successful campaign that he said outperformed his and his team’s expectations and projections, Robinson reflected on his victory and preview a bit of what his constituents can expect during an interview with the Ahwatukee Foothills News.
He said his campaign team had set a goal of knocking on 10,000 doors during the race but even that goal was left in the dust.
“We had in our mind that we needed to knock on 10,000 doors in order to really make a difference,” Robinson said, “and we ended up knocking on a little more than 12,000 doors.”
That included 6,000 doors he said he personally knocked on.
“Clearly, we were able to accomplish what we set out to do,” he said. “We laid out a game plan on what we thought we needed to do in order to be successful. And for all practical purposes, we exceeded in all the metrics that we had set for ourselves, all the goals.”
“We were really happy with that,” he continued. “And we were extremely happy with the size of the vote difference. It told us that I was talking the right message, that I was getting to the right people.”
Knocking on doors personally, he said, not only made a difference in the campaign – which last fall vaulted him into first place among the initial seven candidates seeking the District 6 seat – but also helped him set his course for the next four years.
“I’ll tell you,” he said, “it took a lot of time but I learned a lot. I was able to connect with people directly. And I think that’s what made the difference.”
Though he had lived in Ahwatukee for years and helped expand the Phoenix Police Department’s footprint here as it grew, Robinson said his boots-on-the-ground involvement in the campaign also taught him a lot about the community.
“It reinforced what I knew,” he explained, “and what I knew was that the residents of Ahwatukee truly care about their community. When I sat down with folks from the Chamber of Commerce in Ahwatukee, they were equally as passionate about the community – wanting it to grow in a reasonable and fair fashion. So what I learned was what I knew was accurate, but I learned how much more important it was to everybody.”
With a tough campaign behind him, Robinson immediately has plunged into preparing to take his seat on City Council along with another new member – Kesha Hodge Washington, who defeated first-term Councilman Carlos Garcia in South Phoenix by a vote of 55% to 44%.
Robinson said, “I’m getting a lot of briefing material, getting up to speed on the budget, talking to department heads, wanting to understand the issues, the big projects that they’re working on, what they believe are critical.”
Among the citywide issues he’ll be voting on are the city’s 2023-24 budget, whether to put a General Obligation bond of $500 million on the November ballot – the first such bond the city has put before voters in 16 years – and wrestling with his colleagues on a multitude of other big-city challenges such as soaring homelessness.
Robinson also will have to decide May 1 on a 417-unit apartment complex proposed to replace an under-used two-building office complex on 50th Street near Thistle Landing Drive.
He was set to meet with City Manager Jeff Barton yesterday, March 21, “to have a better feel for things,” said Robinson, who also was in the process of hiring his staff.
“All of it takes a little bit of time, so all my days are kind of filled with getting prepared. And on top of that, I want to make sure I’m attending the various community meetings,” he added, noting he already had a meeting last Saturday with a community group.
“I know it’s important,” he said of such meetings. “People are asking me to come so I’m going to show up, have those conversations. That’s critical to do.”
That belief in community meetings also is prompting him to plan regular forays into the villages that comprise District 6, including Ahwatukee, to meet with citizens so he can learn about their concerns for their neighborhoods.
“I hope to kick it off in May, but I am going every other week to be somewhere in the council district,” Robinson said.
“And we’ll let everyone know by our Facebook page, our website, stuff like that. I will be everywhere for a couple of hours once a week…. It might be an hour or three hours and I may pick a location, a coffee shop or a restaurant, and let people know when and if they want to come by and talk about concerns or issues.
“So we’ll come up with a name for it, you know? ‘Councilman on the Spot,’ whatever. But we’ll let people know that I’m available. If they want to stop by and talk or raise any issues, I will be there to get more information from them.”
One of his duties will be to appoint members of the various village planning committees in his district.
Asked if he would make immediate replacements on the Ahwatukee VPC or their counterparts elsewhere in District 6, Robinson replied:
“One of the things I want to do is see who’s on the board, their background, and how long they have been there. I will review it. I don’t know that I’ll make any changes immediately. But I will look at it, try to get a better feel for things.”
Despite the grueling schedule of his campaign, Robinson showed no indication he’s taking a breather anytime soon.
He said his wife, a physician, is retiring in June and they have been planning a trip abroad.
But he immediately added that a council meeting was in the block of time he and his wife had been considering for a trip, “so I’ll want to make sure I can be at least electronically available for that.”
And Robinson said he has already marked on his calendar a major community appearance in his district – the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club Easter Parade on April 8.
“I have to get that form filled out and get it back to the Kiwanis Club,” he said, referring indirectly to the March 30 deadline for parade entries.
With a campaign powered by more than $500,000 in donations and endorsements by Mayor Kate Gallego and four of her predecessors, Robinson had been the odds-on favorite in the race since it began last summer.
Former Mayor and current Congressman Greg Stanton, who led a crowd of supporters in cheering Robinson’s victory during a party on election night, was his campaign manager.
Robinson had garnered 20% of the total vote among seven candidates running last November but because he failed to get the magic percentage of 50% plus one, was forced into a run-off with the Stone, who landed second place with 17% of the vote.
Throughout the campaign, Robinson stressed his lengthy list of credentials that include membership on the boards of the Arizona Judicial Council, Arizona Police Officer Standards and Training Board, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona, and Tuition Assistance for Police Survivors (TAPS) Program.
He also is a member of the Greater Phoenix Urban League, Anti-Defamation League, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity Executive Board and The New Life Center Domestic Violence Center President’s Leadership Council.
Robinson also stressed his law enforcement background, which includes a long involvement in Ahwatukee and in higher education.
He began as a patrol officer in Arcadia and ended up assistant police chief in 2000 before retiring 13 years later.
With a master’s degree in public administration from Arizona State University, he is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the National Executive Institute, University of Southern California Delinquency Control Institute, University of Denver Rocky Mountain Leadership Program, and Anti-Defamation League Advanced Training on Extremist and Terrorist Threats.
He also lectures at ASU’s Watts College’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice.
As an operations lieutenant in the Phoenix Police Planning & Research Bureau, Robinson, 63, said he helped expand the force’s footprint in Ahwatukee, finding a temporary location at two sites before overseeing the construction of the permanent Pecos Park facility.
In his questionnaire from the Ahwatukee Foothills News, Robinson said his top priorities for the city and Ahwatukee were identical.
“Based on what citizens in Ahwatukee have told me over the past year of my city council campaign, the top three issues continue to be public safety, water security, and affordable housing,” he wrote.
“I would address the issues by requesting reviews and evaluations of the police and fire departments, developing policy and management structures ensuring attainable groundwater supply, and exploring public-private partnerships addressing affordable housing shortages.”
In terms of city politics and governance, Gallego gains a more reliable ally – as she was hoping to get out of the other runoff race in South Phoenix by supporting Garcia’s opponent, a former assistant state attorney general.
Garcia and DiCiccio frequently disagreed with Gallego’s positions, though for different reasons. Garcia is an activist often associated with left-leaning causes, including some that have been highly critical of Phoenix Police, while DiCiccio is a fierce fiscal conservative who has been an outspoken supporter of police.
Stone, a political consultant who had been a policy advisor to failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, virtually promised to be a headache for Gallego.
In candidate columns that AFN invited the two District 6 candidates to write over six weeks leading to the election this year, Stone cast himself as an outsider who would wage war on the Phoenix political establishment.
“A vote for me is a vote for accountability and transparency,” he said.
Promising in one column to “happily work with the Mayor, or anyone when they have a good idea,” he wrote in his questionnaire:
“Regardless of the outcome of this race, Democrats will have a super-majority at City Hall. We don’t need another automatic vote for their agenda, we need someone to push back the worst ideas, find ways to make the rest work better – that’s what I will do.”
Robinson positioned himself not only as a long-time public servant in Phoenix, but also as a consummate professional.
He said in one AFN column that citizens “want people who have demonstrated true professionalism, respect, resilience and steadfastness in their personal and professional lives.
“They want representatives who care about their fellow man. They want representatives who have the ability to disagree in such a way that the process doesn’t make enemies out of those they are disagreeing with.”
“I have demonstrated such behavior in both my personal and professional lives. In the over 40 years I served our community as a police officer, as a volunteer in the non-profit arena, and as an educator I have always understood the importance of being a person of good character.”
