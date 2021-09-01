A mid the new surge in COVID-19 cases, a trio of Desert Vista High School students are reminding the community that they are offering special wrist bands to protect vulnerable people and remind everyone to keep their social distance.
Last fall brothers Jyles and Vaughn Watson, 17 and 14, respectively, and 17-year-old Keaton Dudley, 17, created a wearable “Protect-O-Band” that wearers can use to subtly tell others they are particularly vulnerable to the virus.
And considering the Delta variant is far more contagious, the brothers say their bands are still available and may never have been needed more.
The bands’ clear and simple design is universal, so it can be used during travel. The colors were specifically chosen to easily convey the wearer has a medical issue.
“Protect-O-Band creates awareness that an individual has a high risk of contracting COVID-19 and must be extra cautious without them having to say a word,” their mother Michelle Watson said.
She noted the band does not identify the person’s medical risk in any way.
The three teens raised the money to make the bands through a GoFundMe site and have distributed more than 2,000 to local medical offices and schools.
“The project has been a successful and tangible way to help their community by increasing awareness for social distancing for those who are at the highest risk,” Michelle said, adding that donations slowed as more people got vaccinated.
Kyrene and Tempe Union school districts have supplies available upon request to students & staff via health offices as well as through the Protect-O-Band team.
For more information: gofundme.com/f/protectoband
