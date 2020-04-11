Golf at Ahwatukee’s two remaining courses and most other courses in Arizona is continuing largely uninterrupted despite the COVID-19 pandemic, although some new rules and new procedures are in place to observe social distancing guidelines and curb community spread of the virus.
But the economic collapse that the virus has occasioned has sparked some concern about the industry’s longer range future, though most connected with the industry are hoping for a quick rebound.
Wilson Gee said there has been no noticeable fall-off in play at his two Ahwatukee courses, Ahwatukee Country Club and Foothills Golf Course, nor at the Duke, his course in Maricopa.
Governor Doug Ducey’s expanded list of closures in his stay-at-home order of last week may have closed some park facilities, but he continued to allow golf courses in Arizona to remain open.
Nor is Arizona alone.
Only 13 states have closed all public and private golf courses and most of those states have spiraling numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, such as New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania, a survey by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America showed late last week. Hawaii closed golf courses in public parks but is allowing private courses to operate.
Of the remaining states, 14 are weighing a possible closure but have made no decision, including Louisiana, where New Orleans has been identified as a growing hotspot for the virus, the association reported.
And while golf isn’t shut down, neither is pickleball.
Ahwatukee resident Steve Manolis, an ambassador for the USA Pickleball Association, said courts at Pecos Park and other Phoenix facilities as well as those in Scottsdale remain open, though outdoor courts in Tempe and Mesa are closed.
“Of course, all indoor facilities are closed,” Manolis said. “There are no organized events and classes through the Phoenix Parks and Rec have been canceled. We do take precautions per the CDC. I would guess about 50 percent of the courts have play and the tennis courts are full.”
Gee has closed dining facilities, although snack bars and barbecue are still available for golfers.
His crews are doing additional sanitizing of carts and other equipment. Players are being asked to ride solo in golf carts and to observe a distance of at least six feet when they are on the greens.
“I just ordered 500 masks and making sure all my employees are wearing their masks and gloves and taking all precautions,” Gee said.
But the fact that players are still hitting the fairways doesn’t mean golf courses have been spared the same economic pain that many industries across the country are feeling or fearing they’ll about to feel if the pandemic stretches many more months.
All golf courses have closed their in-house dining, although some in East Valley golf communities such as La Sendas in Mesa are providing takeout services.
The bigger hit comes from cancellations of weddings – a big source of income at Foothills – and tournaments.
But Gee worries about the long-term impact of the virus on his operation, joining a chorus of operators across the industry who are expressing concerns about how golf courses will fare in a prolonged economic downturn as well as prolonged – or even toughened – social-distancing regulations.
Congress’ $2-trillion relief package for businesses and people specifically prohibits funding for “any casino or other gambling establishment, aquarium, zoo, golf course or swimming pool.”
Forrest Richardson, president-elect of the American Association of Golf Course Architects, said the virus and social distancing “certainly has had an impact, both short-term and long-term for the reason of the uncertainty when some courses will re-open and also for some facilities that may have a difficult time financially.”
Richardson said “some of my time lately has been spent lobbying for governors to allow golf with obvious restrictions.”
“It is the perfect pastime for these times -- allows family, social interaction in the outdoors, with built in safeguards,” he added.
In some states where courses have been closed, golfers have started online petition campaigns demanding they be reopened, contending that players can maintain safe distances and take other precautions.
And the course superintendents group warned, “Spring is a critical time for turfgrass. If turfgrass is lost, many courses may face permanent closure. Turfgrass cannot be neglected for extended periods of time.”
It also said proper maintenance also reduces the threat of “disease carrying pests, including ticks and mosquitoes.”
Gee said courses in Arizona would have been devastated had Ducey not included them in his list of essential businesses that are permitted to remain in operation.
“This is the high season,” he said, adding that with the shut-down of dining and weddings “we’re barely hanging on right now. We have basically 100 employees on the payroll and if they were to close the courses, those are families that would be impacted.”
“We’re entering our summer months and there won’t be any income,” Gee added. “The worst time of the year for the Phoenix golf courses is from May till September.”
Currently only three golf courses in Arizona are up for sale – including Gee’s Ahwatukee Country Club, as well as the Sundance Golf Club in Buckeye and one in Arizona City. That’s down from five that were on sale last fall.
Gee said he had not received any offers on the Ahwatukee Country Club, which he put up for sale last fall at a price of $3.2 million.
For now, golf course operators are keeping a watchful eye – as many other people are – on the overall economy and hoping the downturn doesn’t stretch too far into the summer.
If the downturn doesn’t last too long, experts are echoing Richardson’s view of the golf industry’s long-term future.
“I hope – and expect – a ‘V rebound’ where participation is pent up and therefore ‘ready’ and anxious to play again,” Richardson said.
