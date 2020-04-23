Foothills Club West Community Association board members have asked a judge to toss a suit that a resident-based nonprofit filed against them.
In a petition filed earlier this month, the HOA board members said that the Club West Conservancy failed to back up its lawsuit with facts supporting its allegations and that it has no standing to sue them in the first place.
The board’s dismissal request is the latest legal development in litigation related to the battle over the future of the Club West Golf Course, which has been closed since March 2018 and is being eyed by a group of four Ahwatukee investors for the partial development of houses.
The Conservancy’s lawsuit takes aim at the HOA board’s actions that paved the way for the investors to present any plan for it to review and send to Club West’s 2,700 homeowners for a vote.
At issue are the so-called declarant rights governing the golf course and whether the board could legally assume their control.
The lawsuit targets a series of papers filed with the County Recorder by former board President Paul Moroz in 2010 and by current President Mike Hinz in October 2018 and last July.
The Conservancy alleges that the board took actions for deciding how the golf course can be used and how changes to that use can be made without any authorization – a claim the dismissal petition denies.
The board’s actions were neither valid nor legal, the Conservancy alleges, and should be declared “void and unenforceable.”
It also asks the court to rule that the HOA board “may not act as a declarant” of the rights governing the use of the golf course.
The board last December told homeowners that after it reviewed The Edge Team’s proposal, it would decide whether to submit it for approval by homeowners.
It also spelled out how that vote would be held and how it would be validated, indicating that the Edge Team might need as few as about 400 homeowners to approve its plan.
Conservancy President Matt Tyler told AFN earlier this year that the board had no authority to do that and that even its assumption of the rights to control the golf course were subject to the master CC&Rs under which the HOA operates.
The lawsuit claims the entire community would have to first vote on the HOA’s assumption of the course’s declarant rights – and that would have to be approved by 75 percent of all Club West homeowners.
The board’s petition to the court states the Conservancy “opposes any sale of the golf course that involves any creative solution which shrinks the current size of the golf course and expands the residential footprint of” the Club West HOA and “its existing homes and homeowners.”
“Rather than attempting to resolve this issue with the City of Phoenix through the channels of entitlements and zoning, (the Conservancy) has turned to litigation in the belief that suing the Association will result in its desired outcome,” the petition states.
The board attacks the Conservancy’s suit on several grounds – including an assertion that even though its members are residents, the nonprofit itself has no standing to sue it.
“To have standing,” the suit argues, “a plaintiff must plead damage from an injury particular to him or at least more substantial than that suffered by the community at large.”
The Conservancy, it says, “is not a member of the Association and does not own any property in the Association.”
Even if its members are residents, the petition states, the Conservancy “only purports” that and “has not asserted or provided any evidence” to back up that claim.
The petition also says the Conservancy “has pled no particular damage to itself as a party:” and instead “asserts “injury to the Defendant Association as a whole.”
Even if the Conservancy’s allegations were true, the petition states, the nonprofit “alleges no injury to itself and does not establish a legal relationship with the Association that shows it is entitled to any relief.”
The board’s petition also says the Conservancy hasn’t included “all necessary parties” as defendants – namely, course owner Wilson Gee.
“The current owner of the golf course has a vested interest in the outcome of this lawsuit and must be joined as a party to protect his/her/its interest in the golf course property,” the petition states.
It argues that by not including Gee, any ruling by the court “would injure the current golf course owner’s rights.”
Gee is hoping to sell the course to the four investors, who call themselves The Edge Team. The deal has been in escrow for months as the investors try to get an agreement to build some houses on the course.
Its initial effort ran into enough opposition from homeowners that Taylor Morrison backed out of its deal with the Edge Team to build 164 single- and two-story houses on portions of the course.
The investors said that with the money they would get from Taylor Morrison – an amount never disclosed – they would build a shorter 18-hole course, a new clubhouse and an 18-hole putting course.
The petition charges that the Conservancy’s is legally barred from challenging the association’s past acts – including the assumption of declarant rights governing the course’s use.
“Plaintiff is not seeking to enjoin future conduct of the association in this case,” it states. “Rather, plaintiff seeks to invalidate actions of the Association that have already taken place. Thus, plaintiff lacks standing to engage in a proceeding to challenge the association’s power to act.”
Court records show no hearing scheduled in the case and it is unknown when one might be held.
Social distancing guidelines have slowed down most civil proceedings from their normal pace.
Meanwhile, those same guidelines also have slowed down the Edge Team’s efforts to resolve either the course purchase or action on some new housing plan.
The Club West HOA board has not met since the Edge Team pulled its initial plan and was unable to hold a meeting for homeowners to see its new proposal.
Any plan for houses would require a vote by homeowners.
