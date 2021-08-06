Alison Price still remembers how relieved she was last month when she thought the Phoenix Street Transportation Department had finally answered her pleas.
For 18 months, she said, she had been calling and emailing the city to repair E. South Fork Drive in Ahwatukee’s Mountain Park Ranch community and fix the huge cracks and exposed wires on the street.
“The kids fall all the time and we are lucky nobody has gotten badly hurt,” she said, recalling how elated she was when a crew “finally started doing some patch repairs” and “told me they would be doing a much larger section.”
“We were thrilled to finally have a smooth road for driving and for the kids to play outside,” she said.
But Price’s gratitude soured quickly and gave way to shock when only a day or two later “a supervisor showed up and canceled the whole project.”
“They left half the road cut and quickly finished the part they were doing,” Price said. “He said there were other roads that needed it more.
“I inquired again and they said they’d smooth out the area in front of just my house,” she said. “They threw down some asphalt and attempted to smooth it out. It looks ridiculous.
“And now the project is done. Our street has paint everywhere plus a few random pavement patches and a huge Band Aid patch in front of my house.”
“Our road hasn’t been repaired or slurried or anything since 1992 when the neighborhood was built,” Price said. “The workers told me we have five more years before they are scheduled to fix our street. This is ridiculous.
“The main supervisor told me that roads are only meant for driving on so if cars could get through them, it didn’t matter that kids couldn’t play safely. He also told me his workers were cleaning out the wash instead of doing streets. They are just too busy to bother with little projects like this.”
Street Transportation spokeswoman Heather Murphy told AFN:
"We genuinely care about residents’ concerns and some of our best information comes from residents – we simply can’t have eyes everywhere. We have a 24/7 hotline for pothole repair and street maintenance requests. That number is 602-262-6441. Complaints are triaged to ensure major, high-volume streets are fixed first, then collector streets and then neighborhood streets. Of course, hazardous conditions, regardless of location, are also prioritized for urgent attention.
"Right now, our crews are really busy with monsoon-related street maintenance after all the rainfall we’ve had," she added.
Murphy included a report that said, "There were four work orders filed for 2944 E South Fork Drive in April, June and July 2021 requesting pavement maintenance. No other requests were captured online or by phone.
"Two types of asphalt repairs were conducted based on these requests. Repair and replace and overlay with hot mix asphalt were performed on the road in this area. While additional areas were marked, after review with the Street Maintenance Supervisor, these portions of the road did not meet the threshold for immediate repair. This area is scheduled for a pavement rehabilitation treatment in FY 2025, which begins in July 2024.
"As the Street Transportation Department develops its work plans for future fiscal years, it will be using a Pavement Management
System (PMS) methodology. The foundation of PMS is field data, gathered from sophisticated instruments mounted on the ARAN
van, which measures and records road conditions to identify which streets will receive a preservation treatment."
Price echoed a familiar lament among Ahwatukee residents when it comes to things like street repairs.
She said it feels “like Ahwatukee is the step child that gets shunned because we are so far out of Phoenix.”
“We pay taxes too,” Price lamented. "We have little to no recreational services.”
Stating many families she knows “all go to Tempe or Chandler because” the Pecos Center “doesn’t offer anything worthwhile for kids,” she said, “The City of Phoenix has forgotten Ahwatukee.”
Voters in 2015 approved a sales tax that was to generate millions of additional dollars for a wide range of street and mass transit projects.
As the result of a sales tax increase approved by voters in 2015, the city projected reaping $17.7 billion for street and transit projects over 35 years.
Of that, a Street Transportation official told the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee in 2016, about $2.3 billion is reserved for street repairs.
But that same official also disclosed that when it comes to those street resurfacing, the city doesn’t allocate funding by neighborhood or council district.
Rather, the official said, resurfacing decisions are “mainly data-driven” and based on pictures of road surfaces taken by a specially equipped van that travels Phoenix’s nearly 5,000 miles of streets to assess surface conditions.
All that is small comfort to Price,
who recalled one man who called himself a supervisor telling her “if we got enough attention then maybe they’d come do it right.”
Things are so bad on some streets in her community, she said, that the HOA even puts out signs telling residents it is not responsible for their conditions.
“It’s humorous to me that our HOA will send us notices about sprinkler lines showing or dead bushes but never mind the street looking so horrible,” said Price, who is mystified about what the exposed wires running across E. South Fork Drive are even for.
Meanwhile, she continues to call the city asking them to come back out and fix her street.
“I’ve called and left messages on their voice mail because nobody answers the phone,” Price said.
Asked whether any of those messages were ever returned, she replied, “No, I never received a return phone call or email or any type of communication.”
