After a six-year court battle, Wilson Gee has tentatively sold the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course and hired a golf course design firm to come up with a plan for the site he closed in 2013.
But the attorney for two homeowners who have waged that court fight is asking a Superior Court judge to impose a $2 million sanction on his company to ensure the course is restored.
Charging that Gee “systematically planned an effected” the course’s demise, attorney Timothy Barnes is seeking the sanction on ALCR that could be given back when Gee restores the course.
Gee’s lawyer in return says Barnes is seeking a “punitive” sanction “without giving any justification for the amount requested” and said his client on Oct. 5 signed an agreement with Suntereo Companies “to enter into a purchase agreement and build a golf course on the property.” Not stated in the brief is the possibility the proposed new owner would want to build an assisted living center on 10 acres.
The battle between attorney Daniel Maynard and Barnes unfolded in dueling briefs they filed with Superior Court Judge Theodore Campagnolo, who will hear their arguments Monday, Nov. 2, after the scheduled sanctions hearing last Thursday was abruptly postponed because the court’s online platform crashed.
Campagnolo in August found that Gee’s company, ALCR, was in contempt of court for not complying with an earlier judge’s 2018 order that the course be restored. That order has been upheld by Arizona’s appellate courts, but Maynard is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the issue.
While the nation’s highest court considers the long-shot request – one of an average 10,000 made annually – Campagnolo already has said he would not slow the contempt proceedings that trace back to a lawsuit filed by homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin in 2014, a year after Gee closed the 101-acre site about seven years after he bought it through ALCR’s predecessor, Bixby Village.
The $2 million sought by Barnes is not a fine, but rather a legal tool used in contempt proceedings to force a party to comply with a civil court ruling.
Stating he could not afford to restore the 18-hole executive course and claiming it would never be profitable anyway, Gee testified in the August hearing that one option he and his lawyers are considering is filing for bankruptcy if Campagnolo forces his hand.
In a blistering brief filed with Campagnolo, Barnes traced the history of Gee’s intransigence and said his claim of financial hardship “is self-inflicted.”
“Defiance of court orders is one thing,” Barnes wrote. “We can now add further evidence of intentional sabotage of the golf course, betraying intent to guarantee the property’s further deterioration in order to effect its development – the rights of neighboring beneficiaries and the explicit order of the Arizona courts be damned.”
Indirectly referring to Gee’s efforts to sell the land to two different homebuilders at different times between 2015 and 2016, Barnes said, “Only a substantial level of sanctions will coerce compliance with the Court’s injunctive order, compel respect for the law and redress the more than decade-long harm perpetuated on our community.”
He said that after closing the course in 2013, Bixby Village retaliated for Lakes homeowners’ refusal to allow the first homebuilder to put homes on the site by “placing a barbed-wire fence around the perimeter, draining the lakes, shutting off all power, stripping the sod off the greens, removing hundreds of irrigation heads.”
Maynard argues, “A party’s inability to comply with a judicial order constitutes a defense to a charge of civil contempt.”
In discussing the agreement with Suntereo, Maynard wrote that Schmidt-Curley Golf Design “has started designing a golf course on the property” and sent the plan to the plaintiffs for their review. He also wrote that two weeks ago, Gee agreed to address all their concerns.
“ALCR has taken numerous steps to comply with the order and purge the civil contempt,” Maynard wrote. “If the court imposes too harsh a sanction, it will thwart ALCR’s efforts to comply with the order.”
He also asked Campagnolo to order the two sides to “mediate a resolution that will result in a golf course being built and operated.”
“ALCR does not contend that the plaintiffs are not acting in good faith but only that this matter will come to a quicker resolution if a mediator is appointed,” Maynard wrote.
