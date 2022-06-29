Phoenix preparing $500M bond package ask

The City of Phoenix has begun creating a $500 million bond package it will put before voters in November 2023 to fund a variety of construction and renovation projects that have yet to be identified.
The package is the city’s first general obligation bond package since 2006, when voters approved an $878.5 million bond program that brought to $4.6 billion the total amount of such bond issues voters have approved over the last 65 years.
Since 2016, City Manager Jeffrey Barton told City Council at a hearing earlier this month, “Our population and the demand for city services – like public safety, library, parks, and streets, to name a few, have greatly intensified.
“As a best practice, a well-oiled and well-positioned city should have a recurring bond program every five to seven years,” Barton said. “It’s been long a dream of mine since my days in Budget and Research to restore the city back to a place where we had that reoccurring bond programs every five to seven years. And I’m excited to be here today to present to you with a plan that gets us just there.”
Barton said the city is positioned to have a recurring bond program in that five-to-seven-year time frame “that can fit within the existing footprint of the existing tax rate.”
City Chief Financial Officer Denise Olsen said that based on a variety of scenarios she and her team examined, the bond package would have no impact on the secondary property tax rate – the primary funding mechanism for repaying the bonds.
She produced an actual 2021 property tax bill with a limited property value of $119,000 – which she said “represents an average home value for the City of Phoenix.”
That bill showed that the city’s property levy totaled $252.62 – including a primary tax of $155.59 and a secondary tax of $97.03.
While the total amount of property taxes owned came to $1,431.84, “the City of Phoenix portion of that bill only makes up 14%,” Olsen noted, because the total also includes levies by school districts, the county and other taxing authorities.
“It’s important to note that a lot of people will call us and say ‘why did my property tax bill go up?’” Olsen said. “And oftentimes it’s not because of the city of Phoenix portion of that bill. It could be other taxing jurisdictions. It could also be that their limited property value has increased.”
Olsen said that because Phoenix has a high bond rating, the city would spend a peak annual repayment of $155 million for the new bond package.
That’s higher than the $54 million annual debt service the city forecasts on outstanding bond debt starting in 2028, she said, adding the city can afford it without raising taxes..
But she also warned, “We also want to be really careful” about any new facilities that are built as a result of the new bond.
“Our intent in building a new GO bond program is that it is affordable and that it limits the impact to our property taxpayers,” she said. “That means no increase to our current total property tax rate … or our current secondary property tax rate.”
The basic bond proposal was created with the help of a citizen Fiscal Capacity Committee as well as an executive committee of administration officials.
It won the approval from all council members except Sal DiCiccio and Thomas Waring. DiCiccio gave no explanation for his vote and Waring said that he did not want to vote because the specific projects have not been itemized.
“For me the most important thing is what’s actually in it,” he said, acknowledging the administration’s assurances that it had estimated the city’s future tax base growth conservatively.
“We’re voting to do it but we don’t know what’s actually in it,” Waring said.
Barton replied, “I ask for a little bit of trust and faith in me. At the end of the day, I go back to my roots: I’m an auditor and I’m going to hold people accountable and hold us accountable.
“And throughout this process, we will be engaging with the executive committee and the individual subcommittees so that they fully understand why we’re sizing this the way that we’re sizing it,” Barton said.
Waring also warned, “I’m certainly not suggesting we don’t have needs, but if we spend less on public safety and a lot more on some other stuff, that may also catch my eye.”
And he signaled what is likely to be one of the major issues confronting council before the bond package is finally approved: whose district gets what.
“When you really look at it,” Waring said, his district residents “don’t always get as much of the capital stuff as other parts of the city, whether it’s tennis courts, that kind of stuff. Or we have newer police stations, so they’re not going to get fixed but you know, other places are. I would also like equity to encompass that as well.”
Other council members also voiced the need for their constituents to have a voice in determining what projects get funded, complaining they were short-changed in previous bond packages and in annual city spending plans.
Stating he wished the bond package could be even bigger, Councilman Carlos Garcia said “it’s going to be very important to have input and access to the committee” that will now be drafting the list of specific projects that would be financed by the bond.
The bonds would be sold in 2024 and 2026 and the project list will be devised by a committee that will comprise subcommittees on arts and culture, economic development and education, environment and sustainability, housing, human services and homelessness, neighborhoods and city services, parks and recreation, public safety and streets and storm drainage.
These committees will be taking citizen input at hearings between August and November.
The dates of those hearings will be posted on phoenix.gov beginning sometime next month.
In addition, the city is preparing its own list of Phoenix’s capital needs that will be a starting point for those committees’ work.
Council likely will vote on a final package in January, but then spend several months crafting messages for what likely will be an intense media campaign to win voter approval in November 2023.
“There is an important job to be done over a fairly short period of time,” said city Budget and Research Director Amber Williamson. “The idea of the engagement in all different vehicles and languages to bring residents in, I think, is going to be really critical to the process as well.
“I think it’s a difficult task, but I think it’s based on the hard work of the committee, going through the finances and making a recommendation so that we are able to say without raising taxes. This is an opportunity to really elevate other services and other opportunities.”
