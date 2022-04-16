Battle royale emerges in Ahwatukee primary for legislative seats

Campaign 2022 has officially kicked off in Ahwatukee and it’s going to be a doozy.
With the filing deadline past, there are primary battles in both parties in Legislative 12 – the new number for the district that covers all of Ahwatukee and parts of Tempe, Mesa and Chandler as a result of this year’s redistricting.
Two Democrats – Sen. Sean Bowie of Ahwatukee and Chandler Rep. Jennifer Jermaine – aren't running.
That has led to a contest in the state Senate primary Aug. 2 between two Ahwatukee Republicans and a five-way Democratic battle for both state House seats because incumbent Tempe Democratic Rep. Mitzi Epstein is the sole candidate for her party’s nomination to replace Bowie.
Two seats also will be up for grabs on both the Tempe Union and Kyrene governing boards, although because there is no primary in those races, candidates can’t even file until sometime between mid-June and mid-July.
The Nov. 8 General Election will also be a primary of sorts to replace termed-out City Councilman Sal DiCiccio. In that nonpartisan contest, 10 people so far have filed statements of interest – a requirement before candidates can circulate petitions, which can’t be filed until between June 11 and July 11.
People must register for the Primary Election by July 4 at recorder.maricopa.gov. A debate is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 18 for the Democratic House and Republican Senate candidates. Information: azcleanelections.gov/arizona-elections/debate-information. Here’s a look at the LD 12 candidates.
SENATE
Republicans
The primary pits David Richardson, who said he and his wife are first-time parents who recently moved to Ahwatukee, against Ahwatukee Realtor Suzanne Sharer.
David Richardson
Describing himself has having been “born and raised under the poverty line in Phoenix," Richardson co-founded the first life science company that was a spin-out from Arizona State University in 2016. He has completed incubator programs through ASU and the Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation and was a Global Innovation Fellow who traveled to China in 2017 as part of a U.S. State Department collaboration with to strengthen the two countries’ economic relationship.
A winner of multiple Small Business Innovation Research grants from the National Science Foundation and the National Cancer Institute, Richardson received the AZBio Fast Lane Award in 2018 and was part of a team that developed “high-throughput COVID tests and sold 500,000 tests,” according to his website.
He said he is “focused on issues that impact our state and district: Educational and economic opportunity, a sustainable water supply, compassion and unity in public discourse, and individual liberty.”
Suzanne Sharer
Longtime Ahwatukee resident and Realtor Suzanne Sharer is a member of the Ahwatukee Village Planning Commission and an Arizona native.
A former vice president of the Ahwatukee Republican Women, the mother of three was a member of the Dodi Londen Excellence in Public Service leadership program for women in 2013.
She is a staunch conservative and wrote, “There were six children in my family and my parents made it a point to teach us that the American dream comes from personal responsibility, hard work and faith. We were taught that being an American was something to cherish.” She lists her issues as school choice, “reasonable teacher salaries, support law enforcement and first responders, crack down on human trafficking, fight against illegal immigration and oppose new taxes.”
Democrats
Mitzi Epstein
The lone Senate candidate for the Democratic nomination is Rep. Mitzi Epstein, who has served two terms in the House.
A business owner who also was a computer systems professional for multinational corporations, according to her campaign website, Epstein was a Kyrene Governing Board member 2005-08 and president of a parent teachers organization when her kids were in Kyrene schools.
She champions “great schools, quality jobs and fiscal responsibility” on her website, but also said she supports “adequate funding” and a “secure retirement” for public safety professionals as well as “a balance between conservation and growth” to conserve water.
HOUSE
Republicans
Jim Chaston
Jim Chaston owns his own CPA in Chandler and is a graduate of Arizona State University. His firm “specializes in working with local small business owners and individuals,” according to his website and has been a city finance director, although his website does not indicate where.
He has worked with a number of public agencies and tribal governments and says he is "a small business owner, community advocate, and CPA, I’m running to take conservative values and sound financial principles to safeguard your hard-earned tax dollars.”
Terry Roe
A former police officer for 20 years who is termed out on the Chandler City Council, Terry Roe has been active in the community through the Kiwanis Club and the Salvation Army Chandler Corps and is the former chair of the Phoenix Silent Witness Program Board.
He notes on his website that he “has made economic growth and development a top priority” and said he “has a sincere respect for the entrepreneurs and small business owners who pour their heart and capital into a business to make a living for themselves and create jobs for others.”
He said that if elected, he “plans to build upon Arizona’s success as a business-friendly state that attracts job creators and new businesses.”
Democrats
Patty Contreras
Ahwatukee resident Patty Contreras recently retired from the City of Phoenix after over 31 years of service in the Parks and Recreation and Human Services Departments providing programs, activities, and resources for youth, teens, adults, and seniors.
“I want to continue to serve the public as an elected official to help make policy that will benefit our constituents and all Arizonans,” she states on her website, and champions better funding for public education as well as efforts to protect Arizona’s water resources.
Stating her father is a Korean veteran, Contreras also says “he fought for freedom and democracy and I will too as a state representative for this district.”
Sam Huang
Sam Huang served for one term on Chandler City Council but quit to run unsuccessfully for Congress in the Republican primary in 2020.
“I have carefully selected four priorities that are relevant: affordable medical services, relevant education, improved infrastructure, and welfare policy reform,” he says on his website. “To accomplish, I have developed plans and approaches that are practical and beneficial because they will save costs on government services, reduce social problems, and create long lasting economic driving forces.”
“I am only interested in solving real problems. My political platform is solid with practical approaches and clear goals. In addition, I am a candidate with an open mind, global perspective, and extensive knowledge and experience on different cultures and thoughts.”
Ajlan “AJ” Kurdoglu
A native of Turkey, Chandler resident Ajlan “AJ” Kurdoglu is an engineer with an MBA from the Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management and the owner of the Homemart furniture and interior design store.
He twice ran close races against incumbent Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard in the old LD17, now LD 13, racking up over $1 million in donations in 2020 in what became one of the most expensive legislative races in Arizona.
“I’m running so our small businesses, the backbone of our communities, are supported by our state government so they can create good quality jobs,” he says on his website. “I’m running to help find solutions that will strengthen our communities and make your lives a little better every day.
Anastacia “Stacey” Travers
An Army veteran who served as a Russian intelligence interceptor, Ahwatukee resident Anastacia “Stacey” Travers is a scientist and mother who wants to protect children’s rights to “access education, making their own family planning and healthcare decisions, the environment they will inherit, and whether they will have a voice in their democracy.”
A graduate of the University of Arizona, she also studied at Oxford University in London.
She lists her key issues as “protecting our community,” voter rights, women’s rights, education, healthcare and being “more aggressive in water management resources, investing in clean, renewable energy; creating jobs and a sustainable environment.
Paul Weich
Ahwatukee lawyer Paul Weich has worked in Tempe for the past 14 years and as a lawyer since 1991, has focused on business and creditors’ rights as well as voter rights and election law.
He has a long history of publishing articles in Arizona’s Law and Arizona’s Politics, news blogs he founded and co-founded in 2019 and 2010 respectively.
“I decided to run not despite the current political climate but because of it,” he said. “We need more people with a passion for facts and for fixing the system, rather than fewer.” He said he is dedicated to “ensuring Arizona has a strong public education and supporting our teachers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.