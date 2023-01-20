417-unit apartment complex returns to VPC next Monday

The proposed 417-unit apartment complex on 50th Street near Ray Road appears to be on a fast track for city approval after a positive review by the Phoenix Planning Department and a Planning Commission review already scheduled.
Although the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee is set to review and vote a recommendation on a rezoning request for the project next Monday, the Planning Commission review was set several weeks ago for 6 p.m. Feb. 2 – which could lead to City Council action later next month.
Everest Holdings and Scottsdale multifamily developer P.B. Bell want a 13.95-acre site on 50th Street between E. Thistle Landing Drive and Ray Road rezoned for the six-building complex.
They would build it after razing the two-building Commerce Park office complex, which they said is nearly empty and basically useless in the wake of shifts in the Valley’s office building market.
The VPC meeting at 6 p.m. Monday is
virtual.
While some committee members last month complained that City Council meets in person but still is forcing village planning committees to meet online, one Planning Department official told the Ahwatukee Foothills News that could change by spring.
“There is definitely talk about going back to in-person, but the earliest that will happen is for the February meetings,” the official said. “My guess is it might be pushed back to maybe March or April, but we shall see.”
To register or speak at the 6 p.m. Jan. 23 VPC meeting, go to: phoenix.gov/cityclerksite/PublicMeetings/230123001.pdf.
The city Planning Commission has not yet posted its agenda for the 6 p.m. Feb. 2 meeting.
The project first came before the Ahwatukee VPC last month but a vote was delayed until next week after three committee members said they had not been given enough time to review an information packet about it.
They also expressed concerns about the development’s impact on traffic in the area and on stretched ranks of Phoenix Police.
The developers would build four three-story buildings and two four-story buildings housing what they call “highly amenitized” apartments aimed at “high-earning” single professionals and couples, according to attorney Manjula M. Vaz and P.B. Bell Principal R. Chapin Bell.
Bell said the complex would be no different from the complexes he has developed in the Valley over 42 years that house more than 20,000 apartments.
“We focus all our developments on really high quality, highly amenitized communities in markets that really have a need for housing,” he said.
Plans submitted by Everest Holdings indicate the two four-story buildings, which will be about 48 feet high, will be around the pool and clubhouse.
Bell said outdoor amenities will include a dog park, a multipurpose lot with barbecue areas, a fire pit and a tot lot.
The project also would not be far from a massive three-building distribution center on 50th Street that is already under construction.
The Converge Logistics Center’s developers have filed a rezoning application that would open its use to other kinds of companies. They have said it could generate as many as 1,800 vehicle trips a day – mostly large semi-trailers that would proceed north to Ray when exiting in order to reach the I-10.
In its review of the apartment complex, city Planning staff said the project supports the city housing plan’s goal “of preserving or crating 50,000 housing units by 20230 by contributing to a variety of housing types which address the supply shortage at a more rapid pace while using underutilized land in a more sustainable fashion.”
It also said the project meets the needs of the “Ahwatukee Foothills employment center,” which it defines as an area with more than 418,000 workers within a 20-minute drive time.”
“The proposed development will continue to provide convenient access to established employment centers located to the north and south. Furthermore, the location would ensure access to adjacent metropolitan areas including downtown Phoenix, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and other retail locations,” the staff report states.
It also said the rezoning request “is consistent” with the area’s use in the Phoenix General Plan.
But the staff report also includes a letter from neighboring residents Andrew Harmsen and Michael and Carol Kolodziej that asked the VPC to reject the rezoning request.
“We are talking about a quality of life issue here,” the Kolodziejs wrote. “The additional traffic delays cause more pollution and air quality issues, wear and tear on our roads and frustration amongst the community.”
“More crowding on our roads and at our restaurants is hardly a benefit,” they wrote. “I recall visiting LA and wanting to go out to eat on the weekends. Not only did you have to wait to find a parking spot, you then needed to wait an hour to get a table. We don’t need that in Ahwatukee.”
And they said, “The developer can say that they are aiming at “high-earning professionals” to reside there. However they know as well as you that you cannot discriminate against anyone that qualifies to pay the rent regardless of their background or what they do for a living.”
Harmsen echoed similar critcisms, writing:
“There is a constant stream of traffic entering Ahwatukee via Ray Road from Chandler, as well as both I-10 off ramps. This is how conditions are right now. Add the anticipated 1,800 additional trips from the Converge Logistics Center. Then add over 200 more anticipated trips from these apartments (which I believe is an underestimate for over 400 units aimed at high earning professionals), and you’re looking at well over 2,000 additional trips on 50th Street every day.
“Most of them likely to utilize I-10-to-Ray-to-50th and then 50th-to-Ray-I-10. THERE IS NOT ENOUGH STREET INFRASTRUCTURE TO ACCOMMODATE THIS! As stated earlier, the already significantly used dual left turn lanes onto 50th Street, and the single right turn lane onto eastbound Ray Road, will become a mess of large trucks and even more vehicle trips every day. The large trucks, which are larger and slower than cars, will cause bad gridlock in the area, regardless what is done to fix traffic light timing. 50th Street will become impossible to maneuver. Ray Road will become impossible to maneuver.
“People are impatient drivers,” Harmsen continued. “They cut over three lanes of traffic when they get off the I-10 so they can turn south onto 50th Street. Their attitudes will get worse with all the large trucks and additional traffic of these apartments.”
“All in all,” he added, “my opinion is that the proposed site is not the best location for these apartments. The city would have to look into upgrades to the street grid in order for many residents to approve this plan.”
