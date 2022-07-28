Plenty of cash fuels LD12 primary campaigns

A Primary Election Day showdown next Tuesday will likely settle the race between two Ahwatukee Republicans for the Senate nomination as well as a five-way contest among five Democrats for two House nominations in Legislative District 12.
While most of the attention will be on the high-profile races in the top tiers of the Republican ballot, there’s enough suspense on the LD 12 ballots to hold the interest of both parties.
Those results also will point to even more suspense in November, as the latest campaign financial statements indicate that Republicans are pulling out all stops to puncture the all-blue delegation representing Ahwatukee and parts of Chandler, Mesa and Tempe.
The most recent filings with the Arizona Secretary of State show unopposed House Republican candidates Terry Roe, a soon-to-be termed out Chandler City Council member and former cop, and Chandler CPA James Chaston raised $199,764 and are going into the fall campaign with a combined total of $110,444, according to their latest campaign finance filings..
Chaston’s fundraising included $76,000 in loans from himself to his campaign while Roe opened his own wallet to loan his own campaign $5,000.
Chaston’s personal loans gave him the second-largest campaign war chest so far, only behind lone Democratic Senate candidate Mitzi Epstein, who is giving up her House seat to replace Ahwatukee state Sen. Sean Bowie.
Epstein reported collecting $148,372 so far and spending $26,401 and none of the funds she raised have been loans.
The Tempe Democrat reported a balance of $121,971 – far more than the combined funds raised by Republican businessman David Richardson and Realtor Suzanne Sharer.
Sharer reported collecting $19,326 and Richardson $31,527 and spending $12,799 and $24,031, respectively. The total Richardson that reported raising includes over $22,000 in personal loans from himself.
Ajlan AJ Kurdoglu leads the race for cash among the five Democratic candidates for two House seats in LD 12.
Kurdoglu reported raising $122,260, though $70,000 of that came from his previous campaign to unseat Republican state Sen. J.D. Mesnard in 2020 during what became one of the most expense legislative races that year in Arizona.
Played out in a district that represents south Chandler, Sun Lakes and part of Gilbert, that race saw both Mesnard and Kurdoglu raise more than $1 million each, with hundreds of thousands of dollars going to both candidates from out-of-state individuals and political action committees.
A Chandler resident who owns a furniture store, Kurdoglu reported spending $66,220 – more than his four Democratic rivals – and a balance of $56,039.
The two other Democrats in the five-way race who have garnered significant campaign cash are both Ahwatukee residents.
Attorney and election law specialist Paul Weich reported $56,530 in fundraising and spending $49,073. Stacey Travers, a scientist, raised $46,497 and spent $15,298, according to their latest financial filings. Of the money she reported raising, $20,000 were loans.
Retired City of Phoenix humans services program director Patty Contreras, also of Ahwatukee, reported raising $36,188 and spending $26,447.
The distant fifth place is held by Sam Huang, who quit his Chandler City Council seat before his first term expired to run in the Republican primary for Congress in 2020. He reported $9,290, including a $5,000 loan whose source is not listed in any of his filings, and spending $11,677.
Here is a look at some of the larger contributors and expenses reported by each candidate in filings covering the period between April 1 and July 16.
Suzanne Sharer
Among Sharer’s larger donations was $2,500 for Elijah Norton, founder and owner of Veritas Global Protection, a vehicle warranty company and a onetime Republican candidate for Congress in Arizona. Her only other four-figure donations were $1,000 each from Larry Cruz, a senior project manager for the Arizona Department of Education, and Ken Kotchnik, a Huntington Beach, California, resident who owns J&K Distributors.
Her biggest expenses included $1,500 to Digital Revolution for newsletters and $500 to Ron Ludders, a video producer.
David Richardson
Richardson’s largest contributions for the second quarter included $1,000 from Colorado investor Ted Flees; and $500 each from Phoenix political consultant Stan Barnes, Chandler retiree Erich Trefzger and Tempe Realtor Amanda Stewart.
His biggest expenses included $1,848 for Apache Junction petition circulator Diane Burns, $3,476 to the Mesa Sign Shop, and $4,351 to Clear Channel Outdoor for billboards.
Ajlan Kurdoglu
Besides the $70,000 transfer from his previous state senatorial campaign in 2020, Kurdoglu’s largest contributors included $2,000 to unemployed Tucson resident Bill Roe and $1,000 each from La Jolla, California, consultant Ali Kiran, Chino Hills, California, engineering company president Allen Cayir and California polymer scientist Ergun Kirlikovali.
His largest expenses included $1,000 to the state Democratic Party, $2,000 to Prickly Pear Consulting, $2,117 to the Washington, D.C., consulting group of Valsari LLC, $2,593 to Union Print Shop and $4,150 to New Blue Interactive of Washington, D.C., for advertising.
Paul Weich
The largest contributions to Weich included $1,000 each from Ahwatukee retiree Paul Hopkins and Tucson retiree Ronald Kolker $1,934 in unspecified in-kind contributions from Ahwatukee business owner Dana Garcia.
His biggest expenses included $31,826 to Berkeley, California-based Uplift for mailings.
Stacey Travers
Stacey Travers’ largest contributions included $2,000 from Paradise Valley retiree Harry Papp, $1,500 from Vail, Arizona, retiree Pam Grissom,
She also reported $1,000 from each of two PACs – Arizona List and the Arizona Education Association – and $20,000 in loans to her campaign that included $5,000 from herself and $15,000 from John Purdie, who is not further identified on her filing.
Travers’ biggest expenses included $11,410 to Facebook and $9,704 to Looks Good Printing and Signs.
Patty Contreras
Besides a contribution from herself of $3,500, Contreras’ largest donations included $2,000 from Vail retiree Pamela Grissom and $500 from the Arizona List PAC.
She also reported a $10,000 loan from Ahwatukee massage therapist Angela Octave and $500 from herself.
Her biggest expenses included $13,909 to Shutter Proof Marketing of Phoenix for consulting and advertising and $7,411 to Looks Good Printing and Signs.
Sam Huang
Huang listed no contributors but did list $3,760 in debts, most of it to BuildASign.com ($2,753). He also listed a $5,000 loan from himself to his campaign.
Jim Chaston
Besides his $76,000 in personal loans from himself to his campaign, Chaston’s largest contributions were $1,000 from unemployed Ahwatukee student Gavin Chaston, $1,450 from four other family members and $1,000 from Chandler Rangemasters Manager George Kimball.
He also reported $500 from the Southwest Gaz AZPAC, and $350 from the Realtors of Arizona PAC
His biggest expenses included $2,340 to Apache Junction signature collector Diane Burns, $2,084 to Mesa Sign Shop, and $3,659 to Shipley Strategies.
Terry Roe
Among Roe’s donations were $1,500 in family loans of which $500 was from the campaign of former Chandler legislator Steve Yarbrough.
Roe’s largest donations included $3,000 from Quantum Helicopters owner Neil Jones, $5,300 from Chandler retiree Ron Pratte, $5,300 each from Phoenix interior designer Debra Luke and Don Luke, president of a car dealership.
He also reported receiving $1,500 each from Clarivate CEO Jerre Stead of Scottsdale and Wingspan owner James Moore of Chandler, $1,000 each from El Dorado Holdings Chairman Mike Ingram of Paradise Valley Nova Mortgage employee Jon Volpe of Tucson, and $1,040 from retired Chandler diner owner Skip Chase.
Roe’s biggest expenses included $9,610 to Chris Tolino of the Tolino Group in Phoenix for website design and other services and $1,674 to Apache Junction signature collector Diane Burns.
Mitzi Epstein
The vast majority of contributions reported by Epstein were tiny amounts, often less than $100 and many under $10.
Her largest contributions included $2,625 from Cupertino, California, consultant Tom Surrette; $3,888 from Palo Alto, California, landscaper designer Andrea Gara; $1,750 from Colorado rancher John Powers; $1,100 from Sunnyvale, California designer Donna Leacock; $1,000 each from two unemployed California residents – Charles Mitter of Davis and Harold Endman of San Francisco.
Epstein also reported donations from three PACs – $500 each from Arizona List and the Arizona Professional Firefighters and $1,000 from the Arizona Education Association.
Her largest expenses included $2,000 to Tempe consultants Agave Strategy and $5,000 to the Arizona Democratic Party.
