A new player has entered the discussion over the Club West Golf Course, adding new uncertainty to the site’s future.
Shea Homes is in escrow to buy the beleaguered course from The Edge, a partnership of four Club West homeowners that bought the course from Wilson Gee early last year.
Neither Shea nor the Edge would discuss the terms of the deal.
But Edge partner Matt Shearer said, “I believe at this point, we would sell it to them.”
Shea in the early 2000s obtained the golf course’s declarant rights, which give it some power over the site’s use.
How much power could become a legal issue since a Superior Court commissioner's ruling appears to make conflicting statements about the declarant rights.
The Edge unsuccessfully pitched a plan in early 2020 to sell three pieces of the course to Taylor Morrison for the construction of 162 houses that would finance a $6 million to $8 million reconstruction of the 18-hole golf course.
Gee closed the course five years ago this month and it deteriorated into desert wasteland except for a brief period in late 2017 and early 2018 when another buyer restored it but then ran out of money to maintain it.
Shearer last week told AFN that he and his partners approached Shea about buying the course because they were exasperated by the Foothills Club West Association Board’s refusal to enter meaningful negotiations about the site’s development.
He said he and his three partners had made alternative plans to turn the site into a park, but once again stressed that a project like that would still cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in construction and recurring maintenance costs.
That leaves the HOA with a choice, he said, between selling some land to a homebuilder or raising homeowners’ dues.
The Conservancy and the HOA board dispute that contention, saying the site can be restored and operated successfully as a golf course.
Shearer said he and his partners approached Shea Homes out of frustration.
“We were busy working on the park plan for several months but after we finished that and given the fact that no one would talk to us, we just have been sitting here with a bunch of good plans for the land and no one to speak to.”
He said, “We contacted Shea and said, ‘you’re the declarant, or title holder. We’re tired of looking at this dust bowl, tired of the vandalism. Let’s figure out something good for the community.’ That’s pretty much how it went.”
David Garcia, Shea vice president for land acquisitions, noted the deal is far from being done.
“Right now, we are doing our due diligence,” he said. “We have 120 days and we’re only around our 30th day. At the end of that period, we will decide whether we want to buy it.”
He said if Shea buys the land, the company would be eager to work with the community, but added, “Our primary business is building homes.”
A family-owned homebuilding business founded in Charlotte 27 years ago, Shea Homes earlier this year was acquired by Empire Communities of Ontario, Canada.
At the time that deal was announced, Empire said the acquisition would bolster its efforts to broaden its footprint in the U.S.
“After years of slowly growing our footprint we can proudly say that we are in two countries, six regions, 90 communities and have built more than 28,000 homes over the past 25 years,” Empire said.
“We’re building communities in Toronto, Ontario; Houston, Austin and San Antonio, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina. By growing slowly, we have been able to maintain the family-owned-and-operated feel that’s grounded by our core values. As one of North America’s largest private homebuilders, our goal is to continue to grow, innovate and create some of the best communities to live in.”
Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 houses in Arizona and has made part of its reputation with a series of golf course communities in the Valley under the Trilogy brand.
Its declarant rights to the Club West Course have been central to a still unresolved lawsuit that the Club West Conservancy filed in spring 2020 against the HOA board.
The declarant rights also fueled a bitterly fought election campaign that ended with the ouster of four longtime HOA board members by homeowners who either belonged to the Conservancy or shared its opposition to having any homes built on the course.
The Conservancy’s lawsuit challenged the previous board’s acquisition of the declarant rights from Shea in 2010 and some subsequent amendments to those rights that the board passed in 1018.
Since Superior Court Commissioner Andrew J. Russell last fall ruled that the old board illegally acquired the declarant rights, does that mean the new board members are fighting the organization they supported only a year ago?
Not at all, said HOA Board President Julie Tyler, stating the board needs clarity from Judge Joan Sinclair because “it’s a little vague the way he (Russell) ruled.”
“Legally, we want to protect the community in any way we can,” Tyler said. “So that’s why, depending on how the court rules and how it writes up the final judgment, we just want to do what’s best for everybody in the community and everybody in the community wants the HOA to step in and protect the land and protect everybody in the community.”
Sinclair must now issue a final order, apparently clearing up some confusion as to whether 75 percent of the homeowners is needed to assume the declarant rights.
The Conservancy has twice obtained extensions for filing a response to the HOA board. Its next deadline is Friday.
Tyler also said the reason the board has not met with The Edge is because the court case has not been resolved.
“From a board perspective, we’ve heard from Shea, we’ve heard from The Edge,” she said. “But until we understand how the ruling is essentially defined and how the judge approves the final form of the judgment, we’re not really clear on what those rights are.”
The Conservancy wants Sinclair to clearly state that the HOA board had no right to assume the declarant rights without the approval of 75 percent of Club West’s 2,600 homeowners.
Now that Shea is eyeing the purchase of the golf course, it’s unclear whether it can simply hold on to the declarant rights.
“We can’t stop The Edge from selling the land,” Tyler said. “All we can do is enforce our legal rights. And we’re trying to figure out what those are.”
Russell’s initial ruling notes that the course’s declarant rights require the owner to maintain the site for golf.
In that same ruling, however, Russell noted that in another section of the declarant rights, the owner “shall be entitled to release or cancel all or any portion of the declaration with respect to all or any portion of the golf course property at any time without the consent or approval of any other party.”
