For those who don’t remember, the Club West Golf Course looked like this a few years ago. Between late October 2017 and February 2018, Richard Breuninger overseeded the course after he bought it from Wilson Gee with a $1.3 million note. Breuninger ran up a debt of more than $160,000 in unpaid water bills and eventually on his payments to Gee, who finally took back the course and sold it to The Edge in 2020 for $750,000.