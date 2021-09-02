With their 4-year-old daughter Abery joining in, Andrew Dunkleberger hugged his wife Megan Dunkleberger, a teacher at Kyrene del Cielo in Chandler, after she was surprised last week with a $2,000 check from Staples. In addition, the school received another $3,000 in gift cards to support other classrooms as part of Staples’ nationwide #ThankATeacher contest. Megan Dunkelberger is one of 20 educators from around the country to receive this award. Parent Erin O’Grady nominated her, telling Staples, “Mrs. Dunkelberger is an amazing teacher who went above and beyond throughout this pandemic school year. She worked to teach her kindergarten class how to use Zoom, with an immense amount of patience and kindness, while also preparing adorable take-home notebooks and art supplies for class projects.”