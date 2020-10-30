As the 2020 campaign barrels to a conclusion Tuesday, one thing can be said with certainty for Ahwatukee voters: If they haven’t voted yet, they could be in for a long line if they wait until the last minute and expect to cast their ballot on Tuesday near their home.
While record numbers of early voters have already been reported by Maricopa County, it’s impossible to determine how many of the 30,000 Ahwatukee voters who are not on the permanent early voter list requested a one-time early ballot before last week’s deadline.
The County Recorder has only three polling places in Ahwatukee – and only one is open right now. Voters can head to Horizon Presbyterian Church, 1401 E. Liberty Lane, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today through Saturday. No polling place is open on Sunday
On Monday, two additional polling places open in Ahwatukee: Living Word Bible Church, 14647 S. 50th St.; and Bridgeway Community Church, 2420 E. Liberty Lane. Those two sites, as well as Horizon Presbyterian, are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Pecos Community Center, a traditional polling place, is closed, as are all indoor Phoenix park buildings, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Voters can find a full list of in-person polling sites and ballot drop-off locations at recorder.maricopa.gov/pollingplace.
As early Ahwatukee voters already found out, there are plenty of choices with local interest beyond the top-of-the-ticket races for President and U.S. Senator.
Among them is the race for one State Senate seat and two House seats in Legislative District 18, which covers all of Ahwatukee and parts of Chandler, Mesa and Tempe.
The drama in that race focuses on whether any of the three Republicans running for them can crack the blue slate of incumbents.
Sen. Sean Bowie of Ahwatukee and Rep. Mitzi Epstein of Tempe are both seeking third terms while Rep. Jennifer Jermaine of Chandler is seeking a second two-year stint. Running against Bowie is Ahwatukee Realtor Suzanne Sharer while Ahwatukee resident and former legislator Bob Robson and retired federal government computer programmer and Tempe resident Don Hawker are running in the House races.
Democrats have both the registration and money advantages in LD18. Final registration figures show there are 56,484 registered Democrats and 52,105 registered Republicans. There also are 51,039 registered voters not affiliated with either party.
In the race for campaign cash, the three Democrats have a significant financial lead – partly buoyed by independent organizations that have been particularly generous with Epstein, according to financial statements filed with the Arizona Secretary of State.
As of earlier this month, Bowie reported $198,694 in donations and spending $119,519. Sharer reported a campaign war chest of $35,331 and spending $23,355.
Jermaine and Epstein reported donations totaling $101,671 and $99,968, respectively with Jermaine spending $37,395 and Epstein spending $39,547.
On the other side, Robson reported collecting $38,185 and spending $19,759 while Hawker collected $5,228 and spent about half that.
Robson has appeared to be aiming his sights on Epstein, and has picked up the endorsements of both the Mesa and Chandler Chambers of Commerce. Those two chambers also have endorsed Bowie and Jermaine. The Ahwatukee Chamber does not make endorsements.
And that may be why independent organizations have focused considerable attention on Epstein’s campaign, shelling out $99,968 on mailers, viral ads and other support for Epstein.
No other LD18 candidate comes close in the amount of money spent by independent organizations to advocate or oppose their bid.
Unlike political action committees and candidate’s own campaign finance statements, independent organizations do not have to disclose the source of the funds they spend on ads and other support they provide for or against a candidate.
And this year, independent organizations of all political stripes and causes have flooded Arizona with money, spending it on mailers and other forms of advertising in support of or opposition to individual candidates as well as the two initiatives on the Nov. 3 ballot.
But those organizations are being
selective, focusing their attention on close contests.
Arizona Capitol Times recently reported that independent organizations, many of them based outside the state, have poured more than $55 million into Arizona campaigns. For example, they have spent more than $11 million advocating passage of Proposition 208, which would impose an income tax surcharge on part of the income of high-wage earners to support public education.
Independent groups also have targeted some legislative races – and none more than the more than $1.1 million spent to defeat Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard in neighboring LD17, which covers parts of Chandler and Gilbert and all of Sun Lakes.
Mesnard, who said he was shocked by the amount, also has drawn support from other independent groups that have spent more than $500,000 advocating for his election to a second Senate term.
In LD18, no independent organization has spent a dime advocating for Epstein’s defeat.
In fact, they have spent relatively little advocating for any other candidate either way.
For example, independent organizations have spent $16,788 advocating for Jermaine’s reelection and $4,262 for Bowie. Neither has drawn a dime of spending from independent organizations that oppose them.
Independent organizations’ spending in favor of the three GOP candidates in LD18 totals $36 for each and $6.31 has been spent against each of them.
