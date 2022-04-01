Pair battles City Hall over Desert Foothills pickleball

Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton’s preliminary capital budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 calls for $2.14 billion in spending on roads, parks, sewers and water facilities and other projects big and small.
Ahwatukee residents Jill Ostendorp and Carrie McNeish just want a little piece of that.
For nearly a year, they’ve lobbied the city Parks and Recreation Department to commit to completing never-finished Desert Foothills Park by installing eight pickleball courts.
And for nearly a year, the department has been beating them back, putting them through a series of hoops that never seems to end and never gets them much past square one.
But with 2022-23 budget hearings about to begin this weekend, Ostendorp and McNeish are rallying Ahwatukee residents to sign up to address Council.
While the hearing at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday, April 5, is specifically set for residents of District 6, which covers Ahwatukee, they’re urging supporters of the pickleball courts to sign up to phone into as many hearings as possible to move their project onto a drawing board.
“We are attending all the Phoenix city budget meetings and asking them to propose and vote to move forward on our project for new pickleball courts and a parking lot,” Ostendorp said. “We are still collecting names of supporters and hope to get to 1,000. In addition, we did reach out to all the council members and speak with some of whom were very supportive of our project.”
Those supporters include council members Ann O’Brien, Debra Stark, Betty Guardado and Yassamin Ansari.
As for District 6 Councilman Sal DiCiccio, they said, “We’re unsure of any work going on in the background as we have been unable to speak with Sal directly. In the very beginning, they seemed very interested in helping us with this project but as it has progressed, Sal’s office has seemed less enthusiastic and helpful.”
Pickleball remains one of the hottest recreational activities for adults around.
Almost as soon as Valley municipalities open new courts, they find demand outstrips capacity.
Phoenix four years ago spent $1 million to open a 16-court complex at Pecos Park that is consistently filled. But of some 620 Pecos Pickleball Club members, only 233 – about 38% – live in Ahwatukee.
“In talking to people at the Tempe courts and talking to people at the Gilbert courts and in Chandler, they’re experiencing the same thing,” Ostendorp said. “The Parks Department seems to think that those (Pecos) courts are only being used by our Ahwatukee people and therefore we don’t need any more.
“But I will tell you right now, you can go there any given morning, on a Monday or Wednesday or Thursday, and at 8 in the morning, they’re at capacity while people are waiting. And then forget about trying to play after 5. Anywhere from 5 p.m. to 7:30 or 8 p.m. on any given night, they’re completely full. Saturday mornings are full.”
While McNeish and Ostendrop are focusing a lot of attention on getting pickleball courts, they also note that Desert Foothills Park needs a few other major improvements – like amenities that were supposed to go in when it was first built years ago.
"We have been transparent and open with our project and have heard from many community members that they would like to see other upgrades to our park as well – which we support,” Ostendrop said. “Folks that support tennis should be supporting our project for adding new dedicated pickleball courts because this will free up the two tennis courts. The tennis players should be happy about the potential for the lines to be added because the courts will be resurfaced and will be getting new nets.
“Folks need to know that the annual budget meetings for Phoenix are coming up and now is the time to push for our park upgrades. We would love to see this park utilized more with families, friends, pets etc. We support it all,” they said, citing a parking lot at the popular park that has never been completed.
The two women explored funding the pickleball courts with city impact funds – the money developers pay the city for each house they build that is supposed to be used for amenities that serve those subdivisions.
They discovered there’s $420,000 in impact money for Ahwatukee, but the parks officials told them the money will be used for “future projects” that include ramadas, exercise equipment, a backstop and a skate plaza at Western Star Park as well as ramadas, exercise equipment and ball field dugouts at Vista Canyon Park. The 2022-23 preliminary budget gives no detail on how the money will be spent.
A parks official promised to get information in response to various questions sent by AFN, but never did as of the newspaper’s deadline.
Parks officials did agree to survey residents within a 3-mile radius of Desert Foothills Park on how they felt about adding pickleball lines to the existing two tennis courts.
But Ostendorp said, “In my opinion, it is worked a little slanted to make folks vote no but at least it’s out there.”
The reason she thinks it’s slanted?
One question asks: Do you have concerns regarding the noise impact of pickleball court use?”
Noting the park isn’t far from the four-lane South Mountain Freeway and Chandler Boulevard, Ostendorp said, “Pickleball is not that much louder than tennis other than the fact they (pickleball courts) would probably get used more.”
Right now, the city’s proposed $2.14 billion Capital Improvement Projects budget for the coming fiscal year allocates $67.5 million for parks, recreation and mountain preserves. Over the next five years, $8.53 billion is projected to be spent on capital projects, with $224.5 million going to parks, recreation and preserves.
Outside of the undetailed $420,000 being spent in impact fees, the capital budget lists no parks or rec spending in Ahwatukee this year or through June 2026.
Major projects listed in the capital spending plan include “Sonoran Preserve land acquisition and protection, Paradise Valley Park improvements, Lone Mountain Park at 56th Street and Montgomery Road, Perry Park renovation, Hance Park Garden, Norton Park improvements, “citywide building repairs,” and “aquatic infrastructure renovation" – mainly for pools in other parts of the city that are so broken they’re unusable.
Ostendorp and McNeish will be at the Desert Foothills Park tennis courts 4:30-6:30 p.m. the next three Sundays for anyone who wants to hear their plan in detail.
People also can write them at dfparkpb@gmail.com.
