Calling his opponent’s argument “deceptive and inappropriate,” the lawyer for Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course owner ALCR told a judge, “It is time for the plaintiffs to put the past behind them and focus on what the owner of the property is required to do.”
Attorney Daniel Maynard last week filed his closing argument to persuade Superior Court Judge Sara Agne there is no reason to assess his client a penalty totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars because ALCR has complied with another judge’s timeline for restoring the course.
Last November Superior Court Judge Theodore Campagnolo found ALCR in contempt of a third judge’s 2018 order that the 18-hole executive course be restored. Campagnolo said ALCR would be liable for a $500,000 penalty if it did not complete design work for the restoration by May 2021, another $1 million if construction did not begin by September 2021 and $2 million more if it was not open for play by September 2022.
Meanwhile ALCR principal Wilson Gee, who closed the course in 2013, told AFN last week that the first half of the course will open before the end of the month. He and his right-hand man, Terry Duggan have testified that other nine holes won’t open until sometime next year.
“I think in maybe a week, everything will be done – that side of it,” Gee said, adding the last barrier to opening would then be having the city issue one more permit for the clubhouse.
Attorney Tim Barnes, representing two homeowners who sued Gee and his companies in 2014 over the course’s closure, contends that ALCR has violated Campagnolo’s order and wants Agne to assess at least enough of a penalty that a special master can oversee and direct the restoration. He will have a final chance to persuade Agne in a brief due later this month.
But Maynard tore into Barnes’ initial argument, starting with his contention that the current condition of the course “reduced the value of neighboring homes in which older persons had invested to ensure a secure retirement.”
Maynard countered, “This is not a retirement community nor did plaintiffs sue for a loss of value to their property.”
He said that up until February, his client could have filed for bankruptcy “or not paid taxes and let the county take back the property,” but instead paid more than $1.1 million in back property taxes and penalties and invested nearly $460,000 in preconstruction and construction work.
He also noted the course’s declarant rights give the course owner the “right to redesign or reconfigure the golf courses on the property or remove, modify, alter, relocate, replace, expand, abandon, demolish, cease the use of or rebuild any of the improvements or facilities related to the use of the property for golf courses.”
Gee has testified that the clubhouse will be similar to the field offices on a construction site and that golf carts will not be permitted.
Maynard also quoted at length from Superior Court Judge John Hannah’s 2018 ruling that ordered the course’s restoration, arguing Hannah “found that the plaintiffs were overreaching, just as they are doing now.
“He found that what the plaintiffs wanted was both ‘too ambitious and premature,’” Maynard wrote, telling Agne “the same conclusion should be reached by” her.
“Plaintiffs complain that ALCR does not plan to restore all the amenities; however, Plaintiffs fail to say what amenities are required by the 1992 CC&Rs from which the benefitted homeowners derive their reasonable expectations. They complain that only one bridge, not two is being built on hole 5, that the greens do not meet USGA specifications, that all the lakes will not be filled and that there will not be any golf carts. There is nothing in the 1992 CC&Rs that requires these amenities.”
Maynard also accused Barnes of “harassment,” contending his clients “want the golf course to be beautiful and successful.”
“ALCR is way ahead of the Court ordered schedule to be operational but this is not good enough for the Plaintiffs. They are more interested in trying to put money in their pockets and have their attorney’s fees paid,” he wrote.
“ALCR knows what it must do and is doing it,” he continued. “ALCR needs to be given the opportunity to restore the golf course. How it is to be operated is for another day.”
