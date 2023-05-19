48th Street project runs into what lurks beneath

As street projects go, it appeared to be no huge deal.
That’s not to say widening any street is a cakewalk, but the improvement of a segment of 48th Street from Baseline Road to South Pointe Parkway wasn’t exactly like building the South Mountain Parkway either.
But two years after the Phoenix Street Transportation began work on the western half of that segment of 48th, the project has yet to be completed.
In turn, it routinely has created headaches for motorists heading home to Ahwatukee neighborhoods north of Elliot Road as well as those who had hoped to beat some of the I-10 snarls that occur during the evening rush hour and on weekends when the interstate is closed for construction related to the Broadway Curve Project.
Frustrated motorists can blame what lurked beneath the ground – and, of course, some human error too.
The city had long considered that stretch of privately owned 48th too narrow.
So, Street Transportation officials decided to take it over, negotiating easements with businesses in a small office park along that stretch so they could widen it and bring the roadway up to city standards.
That meant on the west side: adding a bike lane and street lighting installing a storm water drain catch basins and gutter, putting in curbs and bringing the sidewalk up to Americans for Disabilities Act standards.
On the east side of 48th, parts of the curb and walk will remain from 500 feet north of Beverly Road to the parkway. From 500 north of Beverly to Baseline, the curb and walk will be replaced.
The west side portion of 48th Street “was privately constructed to facilitate access to the office park development and now, Phoenix is taking it over and bringing it up to city standards,” department spokeswoman Heather Murphy explained.
And whenever the department undertakes a project like this, she said, city engineers must create “detailed ‘as built’ documentation that shows exactly where cable, gas, fiberoptic, telephone, electric, water and sewer lines are underground.”
But the documents they relied on were inaccurate.
“The original roadway and right-of-way were not well documented,” Murphy said. “The project team and contractor encountered many unforeseen utility conflicts.”
Those “conflicts” basically pitted man and machine against boulders and deeply imbedded rock that “affected the excavation and realignment of the new storm drain,” she said.
Indeed, she added, when crews were digging to install the storm drain, “the contractor hit solid rock,” she said.
Normally, this is where crews pull out the dynamite.
But like seemingly everything else with the project, not much of normal has occurred.
Unfortunately, Murphy said, “a 42” water line and a 36” sewer main in the area meant that blasting was not an option.”
To entangle matters – and traffic – even further, the city “has been working with the utility companies to expedite permits for utilities and fiber optic vaults that are crucial to the businesses in that area as they rely on fiber optic connection for their data centers,” Murphy said.
Ironically, the $6.2 million project is still within budget, according to Murphy.
“The added utility coordination delays are estimated at about $290,000 but are likely covered in the contractor’s contingency funds, thereby adding nothing or very little to the total project expenses,” she said.
And Murphy shed a ray of hope for frustrated motorists:
She said the west side of 48th Street is currently scheduled to be completed in June while reconstruction of the east side of the same segment is expected to be completed in November.
The same challenges await crews on the east side, however.
"There are utility conflicts affecting both sides of the road and we will need to move conduit to the other side near the intersection of 48th Street and Baseline Road," Muprhy said.
Once the project is completed, motorists also can expect a better experience at the intersection of Baseline and 48th as new signals with the latest technology and new left-turn arrows in all four directions will be included.
Farther along 48th near Guadalupe Road, meanwhile, Arizona Department of Transportation crews continue working on a new I-10 overpass, which will include a sidewalk on the bridge.
The city also had the 48th-Guadalupe intersection on its list for a High Intensity Activated CrossWalK, or HAWK, signal but it’s unclear when or if one will be installed.
(4) comments
