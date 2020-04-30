The pandemic gave the Higley Center for the Performing Arts a stark choice: close or reinvent.
“We had two choices in recent weeks as the new normal overtook life in Arizona and in particular the East Valley, which is our main service area,” explained center Manager Robert Zucker. “We could furlough staff and lock our doors like so many others have done.”
Instead, Zucker and his staff chose the second option. They created Higley Center Television, an online streaming platform that “will allow us to create and present original programming including entertainment, educational and informational broadcasts for residents of the East Valley.” That includes Ahwatukee.
“There is so much more you can expect over the next few months as we build what we hope will be enduring service to support the community,” he said.
The staff spent several weeks converting the concert hall into a professional TV studio that Zucker said will be “capable of producing all sorts of programming.”
A local company loaned the center $75,000 worth of equipment and donated the streaming service platform.
A local video production company is providing expertise in running the equipment while, Zucker said, “our entire staff has worked through a large learning curve.”
Zucker said “doing concerts and theater is very different from doing TV” and because of that expects the first few broadcasts to be “a little rough as we get used to running video cameras and doing sound and light.”
But Zucker has confidence that his “dedicated and professional team” can pull it off. “All of us are learning every day,” he said.
Viewers can access the shows by going to higleycenter.org and clicking the HCTV logo.
This week, the center has a host of offerings:
Today, April 29: at 9 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. “Rhythms of the North” for children with Johnny B is a fun show combining a sizzling piano, breathtaking scenes and environmental issues in Alaska. The show also will be broadcast at the same times Friday.
Today, April 29: 7 p.m. Guitarist Lee Rocker from the group Stray Cats will perform with his new band. The show repeats at 4 p.m. May 2. and 11 a.m. May 3.
Thursday, April 30: 7 p.m. Singer-songwriter Hannes Kvaran presents “A Musical Tribute to the Life of Galileo.” Kvaran has been singing, playing guitar and writing songs since his childhood in Sri Lanka, India, and the Philippines.
He has written musicals with material from the life Christopher Columbus, an Icelandic saga, economics, European philosophy and American history.
Saturday, May 2: 11 a.m. “The Music of the Moody Blues” will be discussed by the band’s drummer Gordy Marshall, whose new band will perform some of the group’s songs. It will repeat at 4 p.m. May 3.
