Club West Conservancy wins first round of lawsuit

A Superior Court judge last week allowed the Club West Conservancy to continue pressing for a ban on developing any part of the Club West Golf Course for anything but golf, promising more litigation in 2023 on a legal action filed nearly 13 months ago.
In rejected course owner The Edge’s request to dismiss the Conservancy’s suit, Maricopa County Judge Timothy Thomason disagreed with its assertion that the Conservancy had no standing to challenge it.
The Conservancy, which comprises an unknown number of the Club West Association’s approximate 2,600 homeowners, formed within a few months of The Edge’s rollout of its first proposal for the 18-hole site in January 2020.
At that time, The Edge proposed selling part of the 165-acre site to Taylor Morrison for the construction of 164 houses that would finance the course’s reconstruction and some additional amenities, including a new clubhouse.
Aside from November 2018 to February 2019 when an entrepreneur tried to make a go of the course, the site has been barren since former owner Wilson Gee and his partners closed it in summer 2016 because of the high city water bills. The course can only be irrigated by city potable water.
Taylor Morrison pulled out of the deal shortly after the The Edge rolled out the plan because of community
opposition.
The Conservancy formed shortly after that, first filing a successful suit against the transferral of land use rights for the site to the Club West HOA board. Those rights have since been transferred by Shea Homes to The Edge.
In early December 2021, the Conservancy filed its latest suit against The Edge and Shea Homes, which succeeded UDC as the primary homebuilder in the community.
It said Shea and UDC had not only marketed an 18-hole executive course to attract homebuyers to the fledgling community in the 1990s, but also had guaranteed that course in sales agreements with an unstated number of homeowners.
“Foothills Club West was developed, marketed and sold by UDC-Foothills Limited Partnership as a golf course community with an 18-hole championship golf course at the heart of the community,” Conservancy attorney Francis Slavin wrote, quoting a 1990 newspaper announcement by the UDC Homes subsidiary that stated:
“The 6,883-yard, par-72 championship golf course and the 20,000 square-foot clubhouse will be the focal point of a 1,447-acre master planned community that will include 25 residential communities.”
UDC Homes, which was acquired by Shea Homes of Arizona in 1998, owned the golf course property and its CC&Rs through a subsidiary and the lawsuit states those land use regulations “ensure that each golf course property owner operated and maintained” it as a golf course, the Conservancy argues.
The Edge has countered by citing another portion of the use rights to the site that says, “The declarant has the power under the declaration to release portions of the property to be developed for non-golf course uses, including housing.”
The Conservancy also claims that developing part of the course for residences would be particularly unfair to some 360 homeowners who paid premium prices for lots along the course’s perimeter.
In seeking to dismiss the Conservancy’s lawsuit, attorneys for The
Edge argued that it had no rights to
defend in court, pointing to the fact that it did not list any homeowners in its complaint.
Thomason last summer allowed the Conservancy to amend its original complaint and it did so by filing an addendum to its complaint that listed the names of 50 homeowners.
Thomason last week noted that at this point, “the sole issue before
the Court is whether plaintiff has demonstrated that it has organizational standing, such that the plaintiff may represent the interests of its members in this suit.”
He then declared, “The interests
that the plaintiff seeks to protect do appear to be relevant to the organization’s purpose.”
The judge several times stressed that he was not ruling on the merits of the Conservancy’s argument.
And he even stressed that in challenging the Conservancy’s right to relief from any non-golf sue of the course, The Edge might even be right.
“The court emphasizes that its ruling here is limited in nature,” he wrote, adding that the “Edge makes arguments that might end up being correct.
“For example,” he continued, “the Edge may be correct that only a third-party beneficiary under Arizona law can sue to enforce” a portion of the course’s land-use rights that promise a site used only for golf. Those land use rights are contained in the course’s covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CC&Rs) and are not under the HOA’s control.
Noting that the land use rights for the site specifically say that golf is not necessarily forever guaranteed on the site, the judge said, “The CC&Rs provide no representations or warranties were provided to homeowners about the golf course.”
Noting some of homeowners whose names appear on the amended complaint “bought their property after the golf course closed” in 2016, Thomason said the issue of whether The Edge is obliged to sue the site only for golf will have to await further hearings and legal arguments.
Thomason conceded the prospect of more hearings “might not be economical,” and also wondered why the 50 homeowners whose names appear on an addendum to the Conservancy complaint are not listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
And he noted they represent “a very small percentage of the Foothills West homeowners, perhaps under 2%.”
No hearing date has been set for the next phase of the case.
